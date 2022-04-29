Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

Roberts orders probe into 'egregious' leak of abortion draft

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. He ordered an investigation into what he called an "egregious breach of trust."

In the high court's first public comment since the draft was published late Tuesday, Roberts said "Although the document described in yesterday's reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

In a statement, he said, "To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed."

He added: "I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak."

