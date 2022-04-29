Tennessee holding primary elections in county races

VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — It's voting time again in Tennessee, as candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties compete in county primary elections Tuesday.

Voters will make selections in primaries for county races such as mayor, district attorney, school board and judicial openings.

Voting locations open Tuesday morning in 74 counties. Some people already registered votes during an early voting period that ran from April 13 through April 28.

Primary winners in each race will be candidates in the county general election on Aug. 4. That is also the date of primary elections in state and federal races. The general election for state and federal races is Nov. 8.

In Davidson County, current district attorney Glenn Funk is facing Sara Beth Myers and P. Danielle Nellis in the Democratic primary.

A key Hamilton County primary features Republicans Matt Hullander, Sabrena D. Smedly and Weston Wamp in the race to succeed Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Former Republican state Rep. Glen Casada is running for Williamson County clerk. Casada resigned as House speaker in 2019 amid scandals after serving only months in the position.

In Shelby County, Democratic Mayor Lee Harris is opposed by Kenneth Moody.

Election information can be found on websites for the secretary of state and county election commissions.