Late tech rally leaves Wall Street indexes modestly higher

VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — A late rally in big technology stocks erased an afternoon slump on Wall Street and left major indexes moderately higher.

The uneven start to May followed a brutal April in which widespread technology sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.

Facebook's parent company and chipmaker Nvidia each rose more than 5%. The S&P 500 ended up 0.6% higher. It was down as much as 1.7% earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq aded 1.6%. Bond prices fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.99% and briefly traded at 3% for the first time since late 2018.