Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

Deutsche Bank office searched in money laundering probe

Updated 12:45PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BERLIN (AP) — German police have searched offices of Deutsche Bank in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The bank confirmed Friday that its offices had been raided.

"This is an investigative measure by the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office in connection with suspicious activity reports filed by the bank," it said in a statement. "Deutsche Bank is fully cooperating with the authorities."

German media reported that prosecutors are investigating whether the country's biggest bank failed to alert authorities quickly enough about suspicious transactions by one of its customers.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0