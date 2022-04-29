Tennessee health commissioner leaving post next month

VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is leaving state government next month, Gov. Bill Lee said.

The governor will name a successor in coming weeks, his office said Thursday. Piercey's departure is effective May 31.

Piercey joined the administration in January 2019 and was a member of the Governor's Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also led efforts to innovate public health operations in Tennessee and strengthened the workforce pipeline in health care, Lee's office said.

"Lisa led our state's health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans," Lee said. "She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector."

Piercey, 44, told WPLN-FM that among her reasons for leaving is to spend more time with family, which includes triplets who will be high school seniors. She is also starting a consulting firm to advise private equity firms that want to invest in health care, the station said.