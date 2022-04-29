Preds goalie Juuse Saros out final 2 regular-season games

VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators will be without goaltender Juuse Saros for the final two games of the regular season because of an injured left leg.

The Predators announced Saros will miss Thursday night's game at Colorado and the regular season finale Friday at Arizona. They also recalled Connor Ingram from their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Saros made 30 saves Tuesday night for the Predators before leaving with 6:32 remaining favoring his left leg. He was replaced by David Rittich in a 5-4 overtime loss to Calgary, a potential playoff opponent for the Predators.

Nashville clinched its eighth straight playoff berth with the overtime point and Dallas' shootout victory over Vegas. The Predators join a growing list of teams with questions in goal heading into the playoffs, injury or otherwise.

Carolina may begin the first round without starter Frederik Andersen because of injury, Pittsburgh is still without Tristan Jarry and Toronto and Washington have concerns at the position going into their respective openers next week.

Rittich is 5-3-4 this season backing up Saros and has a 3.56 goals-against average with a .883 save percentage.

Ingram, 25, leads all AHL goalies in games and minutes played, saves and is tied for first with five shutouts. He is second in wins with a career-high 30. He made two starts for Nashville earlier this season, winning his debut Oct. 24 at Minnesota.

He joined Pekka Rinne as the only goalies in Nashville history to win their NHL debuts.

___

