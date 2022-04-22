Stocks end mixed after another wobbly day on Wall Street

VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Wednesday, stabilizing after a sell-off in tech stocks a day earlier.

It's the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a gain of just 0.2%.

A tech recovery also petered out, leaving the Nasdaq just barely in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2%. Visa surged 6.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings.

Boeing slumped 7.5% after reporting a much bigger loss than Wall Street anticipated.