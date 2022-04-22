Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022
Stocks end mixed after another wobbly day on Wall Street
The Associated Press
Updated 3:16PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Wednesday, stabilizing after a sell-off in tech stocks a day earlier.
It's the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a gain of just 0.2%.
A tech recovery also petered out, leaving the Nasdaq just barely in the red.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2%. Visa surged 6.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings.
Boeing slumped 7.5% after reporting a much bigger loss than Wall Street anticipated.