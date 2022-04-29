VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. hosts this monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues of importance to the Tennessee Legislature and Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Gallatin Squarefest

A signature arts and crafts festival in downtown Gallatin that has something for everyone. Over 150 vendors, including but not limited to crafts, food, nonprofits, kid’s area and two stages of live entertainment will be set up throughout downtown for the all- day event. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. downtown Gallatin. Free. Information

Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil

Event hosted by the Nashville Junior Chamber and a portion of proceeds benefit Special Olympics of Tennessee. Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. S. 2-8 p.m. Fee: $65-85 includes all you can eat crawfish and premium beer. All attendees must be over 21. Rain or shine. Information

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Williamson Chamber Young Professionals Spring Picnic

Spring Picnic presented by Next Gen, Williamson, Inc. YPs and African American Heritage Society Young Leaders. Mix and mingle with other young professionals with families from Williamson County. Food trucks, games and more. Franklin Grove, 423 S. Margin Street. 12:30- 3 p.m. Free. Information

MAY 2-6

National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week 2022 celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are doing their part to power our nation’s historic economic comeback. Join the U.S. Small Business Administration during this virtual event as they share tools and information that entrepreneurs need to further power our economic growth, strengthen supply chains and deliver the products and services Americans depend on every day. These events are free to attend, but registration is required. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 3

The Pitch

Participant have 60 seconds to pitch their business to a room full of leads during this member-only event. Presented by Harvest Small Business Finance. Breakfast provided. Registration required. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8-9 a.m. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

An initiative of the Nashville Chamber, this program provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. Register to learn more about this unique program. You will receive your Zoom login information in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Additional session: Thursday, May 5. 10-10:30 a.m. Information

One Hour Wonder

Debra Finney, outreach & education coordinator for the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, presents an EECO Overview. One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learns providing an opportunity for members to feed their bodies while fueling their minds. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. Program is included in chamber memberships. Registration is required. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

Coffee & Connect with Gallatin Young Professionals

Connect with fellow members at various coffee shops in Gallatin. Kathryn Good with KG Marketing is the guest speaker. Topic: Marketing Tips You Can Use. The Klatch, 562 S. Water Ave., Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but buy your own coffee. Information

Retail Committee

This monthly meeting is for retailers, Maury Alliance staff and city officials to get together and brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small business community of Maury County. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th St., Columbia. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business at our monthly Member Connects. Member Connect is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williamson, Inc. /Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Leads Exchange Afternoon Option

A facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Charter Senior Living of Franklin, 105 Sunrise Circle, Franklin. 3:30- 5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Maury Alliance - Signature Event: Keeping up with Growth

A moderated panel discussion concerning current and future growth in Maury County. Panel: Paul Keltner, Columbia Development Services director; Calvin Abram, Spring Hill planning director; Rodney Howell, Mount Pleasant building & planning director; Robert Caldiraro, county building director. Please submit questions for consideration to: nperry@mauryalliance.com. Memorial Building, 308 W. 7th Street, Columbia. Fee: Members -$20, Non-Member - $25. Lunch included. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

The Big Payback – Lunch on the Lawn

Support Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County. Food trucks, games and music. 327 Sumner Hall Drive, Gallatin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Young Professionals on Location

A free opportunity to watch the future stars of the PGA Tour while enjoying games, beverages and food. Join the fun and register to receive a free digital ticket to join us at The SandTrap. The Grove in College Grove, The SandTrap on Hole 14. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Free admission to the SandTrap, food and beverage available to purchase. Information

Leadership Rutherford Reconnect

This event is free to all LR Alumni. Appetizers and one drink ticket provided. Registration required. Wear your name tag. The Yard at The Alley on Main, 223 W. Main Street. 5-6 p.m. Information