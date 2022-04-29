Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 29, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for Q1 2022

Top commercial real estate sales, first quarter 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
306 12th Nashville 37203 3/29 XHR Nashville Gulch LLC Nashville Gulch Hotel LLC $203,360,000
2004 West End Nashville 37203 1/5 2010 West End LLC DRI/CA Nashville LLC $158,720,000
4717 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/2 Centennial Tn Part LLC Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC $128,625,000
8075 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 1/18 8075 Sawyer TN LLC Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC $118,256,000
330 Pennington Centre Nashville 37214 2/16 Pennington Centre Blvd Owner LLC CRP/LPC Pennington Bend Owner LLC $95,700,000
184 Hicks, 111 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 2/2 CP5 Vue at Warner LLC Iroquois Part LLC $85,800,000
1000 Cartwright, 101 Old Stone Bridge Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/10 Sl6 Nashville Ind LP Milburn SPN LLC $76,500,000
3562 Pin Hook Antioch 37013 2/16 3562 Pin Hook Road LLC SBDT Nashville LLC $70,500,000
100 Brentwood Oaks Nashville 37211 1/21 Sunroad Brentwood Oaks Apts LLC Brentwood Gp $57,350,000
101 Brixworth Nashville 37205 3/31 Brixworth Part LLC Nashville Metropolitan LLC $52,200,000
401 Church Nashville 37219 3/14 Trimac 401 Church Property Owner LLC 401 Church Street Property Owner LLC $50,500,000
1700 State Nashville 37203 1/4 1700 State Street TN Owner LLC Ww Olympus Midtown LP $48,000,000
411 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/4 411 LLC Broadway Prop LLC $47,975,000
2200, 2300 Charlotte Nashville 37203 3/14 Cpreif Sheds On Charlotte LLC Sheds Nashville LP $47,500,000
860 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/4 Qpg East Nashville Apts LLC Lion Summit LLC $47,000,000
810 Lea, 300, 308 10th Nashville 37203 3/30 Mqmf Nashville Lea Avenue LLC Amg 810 Lea LLC $45,000,000
506 Nelson, 580 Royal Nashville 37214 1/3 LRF2 Nash 565 Royal Pkwy LLC Boron - TN LLC $36,000,000
203 Peabody, 507, 509, 511, 515, 517, 519, 521 2nd, 518 3rd Nashville 37210 1/4 Second Ave Nashville Prop LLC Second Ave Prop Gp $35,000,000
121 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 3/17 Exeter Airpark Center Building 3 LLC Airpark East Owner LLC $31,218,750
765 McMurray Nashville 37211 1/5 Lion Brentwood LLC Brentwood Station Sponsor Group LLC $30,250,000
50 Teledyne Lavergne 37086 1/12 Exeter 50 Teledyne LLC Teledyne Place TN LLC $28,700,000
505 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/10 Crescenta Valley Mini Storage LP A+ Sorage Old Hickory Bellevue LP $26,500,000
571 Margaret Robertson Hermitage 37076 3/15 Margaret Robertson Housing I LLC Margaret Robertson Apts II LP $22,250,000
700 Inverness Nashville 37204 3/18 Inverness Owner LLC Melrose Storage LLC $21,850,000
128 2nd Nashville 37201 1/4 128 Second Prop Owner LLC Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC $21,000,000
1101, 1111 63rd Nashville 37209 1/28 1101 Sixty Third LLC Genesco Inc $20,000,000
209 Broadway Nashville 37201 2/18 BB Broadway LLC Broadway Realty Strategic Inv LLC $20,000,000
500 Ocala Nashville 37211 3/15 Hickory Forest Housing I LLC Hickory Forest II LP $19,250,000
1321 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/21 DA Invs Subsidiary II LLC OP AEP Prop LLC $18,500,000
1222 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 2/16 Nashville Gulch PII Jv Holdings 12D Nashville Land Part LP $18,300,000
97 White Bridge Nashville 37205 1/10 White Bridge Multifamily Part LLC Fountains LLC $17,325,000
0 Hobson Antioch 37013 3/15 Kagr2 Antioch 3754 LLC Antioch 3754 Medical Prop LLC $17,300,000
5320, 5324, 5330 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/10 Egg Richland Creek LP Melrose Co $17,000,000
5646 Amalie Nashville 37211 1/13 Amalie Prop LLC Nashville M3-08 LLC $17,000,000
1106 Davidson Nashville 37206 2/4 1000 Davidson LP GPT Murfreesboro Davidson Owner LLC $16,243,500
30 Peabody Nashville 37201 3/10 Pr II/Sh Peabody Union Apts Owner LLC Metropolitan Dev And Housing Agency $16,000,000
601 5th, 500 Lafayette, 509 Lea Nashville 37203 1/5 Hamate-Lafayette Dev LLC Randal Nashville Prop LLC $15,900,000
1944, 1973 Southerland Nashville 37207 2/3 Martin Realty Of Montgomery County LLC Southerland Prop Owner LLC $15,750,000
28 Parcels Nashville 37209 3/18 Bgc Dev LLC Hill 33 LLC $15,500,000
203, 228 Sealey Madison 37115 1/12 Orchard Park FS LLC Orchard Park Part LLC $15,300,000
203, 228 Sealey Madison 37115 3/8 Dominion Orchard LLC Orchard Park Part LLC $15,300,000
1035 Eastland Nashville 37206 3/30 Cherner Eastland LLC Lion Lockwood Eastland LLC $14,875,000
2706 Glenrose Nashville 37210 1/14 Maple Creek TN LLC Glenrose LLC $13,833,000
2148 Gallatin Madison 37115 1/27 Brookwood Capital Part LLC Monarch Rivergate LLC $13,770,000
695 Grassmere Nashville 37211 1/28 Clf Grassmere Nashville LLC Orion Nashville TN LLC Vereit Real Estate LP $12,895,400
446 Chestnut Nashville 37203 1/21 Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC Potter Lincoln R $12,250,000
1 Music Nashville 37203 3/23 Spirit Master Funding X LLC Nashville Music Row Garage Owner LLC $12,173,913
3000 Franklin Nashville 37204 1/25 Greenbriar Prop LLC Greenbriar Apartment Part $12,000,000
1400 Adams Nashville 37208 1/10 HC Hammermill LLC Germantown Hammer LLC $12,000,000
300 Kate Madison 37115 3/15 Madison 2 Pack LLC 300 Kate Street Part LLC $11,750,000
1505, 1507, 1511, 1513, 1601, 1603 Dickerson, 1600 Luton Nashville 37207 1/26 Key Dickerson LLC Clouse Tony R $11,600,000
708 Fogg, 618, 620 8th Nashville 37203 2/11 620 8th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC MTP Dev - 620 8th Ave South LLC $11,100,000
548 Hamilton, 1312 Martin Nashville 37203 1/4 MTP-Martin Ave Propco LLC Brooks William M Jr $10,500,000
916 4th, 300 McCann Nashville 37210 1/10 Mainland 4Thllc TN Golf & Travel LLC $10,066,950
1218, 1224, 1236 Dickerson, 5 Ligon Nashville 37207 1/4 1218 Dickerson LLC Swafford Martha Carol Estate $10,000,000
700 Myatt Madison 37115 3/23 700 Myatt Dr Owner LLC Bip III Madison LLC $9,874,612
616 Ewing Nashville 37203 3/28 W H Storage Part LLC Flavor Catering LLC $9,200,000
2868 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 1/13 MRK Fed LLC Preh Fed LLC $8,680,000
481 McNally Nashville 37211 1/11 114 RE Inv LLC Faisue McNally Prop Part $8,500,000
525 Basswood Nashville 37209 1/18 Psf II Rock Harbor Propco LLC AFC South Inc $8,150,000
91 Van Buren Nashville 37208 1/3 Hc Van Buren LLC Vanburen LLC $8,000,000
135 2nd Nashville 37201 1/21 522 4Th Ave S LLC Second Ave North Part LLC $7,770,500
900, 914 Trinity Nashville 37207 1/3 Pr III/Wood East Nashville LLC Sauve Joseph William $7,600,000
405 40th Nashville 37209 3/4 405 40th Ave N Propco LP 405 Charlotte Dev Part $7,255,000
522 4th Nashville 37210 1/14 Jemals Honky Tonk II LLC 522 4th Ave S LLC $7,170,000
616 Due West Madison 37115 3/3 Madison Memorial Part LLC Due West Towers LLC $7,000,000
621 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 3/8 Om Sai 9 LLC Laxmi Hospitality Group LLC $6,900,001
2421 Lebanon Nashville 37214 1/26 Dwight Wagner Family Limited Parthip II Triangle Regency Vi LLC $6,900,000
3715 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 3/7 Schreiner Dev Knoxville LLC Tennessee Cvs Pharmacy LLC $6,831,958
478 Allied Nashville 37211 1/11 114 RE Inv LLC Faisue Prop Parthip $6,500,000
0 Trinity Nashville 37207 2/7 Rsd West Trinity Lane LLC Cove Residential Holdings II LLC $6,100,000
4105 Clifton, 701 41st, 4018, 4020 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/24 Toll Southeast LP Co Inc Hoosier Capital LP $5,753,600
125 Fernco Nashville 37207 1/18 Exeter 125 Fernco LLC Budig Realty LLC $5,600,000
621 9th Nashville 37203 1/5 M Cubed Division Street LLC S&W Part $5,500,000
816 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/15 Madison 2 Pack LLC 816 Hickory Part LLC $5,500,000
2413 Elliston, 2410 West End Nashville 37203 1/19 Gtom West End LLC Tidman J Haskell Jr $5,150,000
246 5th Nashville 37219 3/11 Newco Arc LLC Patel Sanket $5,150,000
115 Duluth Nashville 37209 2/18 Duluth Prop LLC TSB Properties $5,125,000
801 Visco Nashville 37210 3/9 Visco Propco LLC Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC $4,900,000
447, 451 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 3/9 Alto Part LLC Dental Specialty Holdings LLC $4,835,450
2001 Warfield Nashville 37215 3/25 2001 Warfield Part LLC Warner Dudley II $4,801,500
464 Chestnut Nashville 37203 1/21 Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC McAlco Const Inc $4,800,000
690 Davidson Nashville 37213 2/4 800 Davidson LP GPT M'boro Davidson Owner LLC $4,581,500
2400 10th Nashville 37204 2/14 Saa LLC Greter Christ Temple Church Inc $4,522,500
13880 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/31 Egh Land Dev LLC Evergreen Hills Gp $4,465,000
610 Magazine Nashville 37203 2/11 Barista 610 LLC Golden Sounds LLC $4,425,000
5750 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/14 6416 Woodman Ave LLC Nolensville Old Hickory LLC $4,285,700
The Chelsea at Oceola Units 1-30 Nashville 37209 1/31 223 Oceola LLC S&J Oceola LLC $4,280,000
206 1st Nashville 37213 1/18 PBS EB Nashville LLC Fish Tammy R Todd Trustee $4,200,000
1500 JP Hennessy, 1508 Firestone La Vergne 37086 1/24 SNL IOV JP Hennessy Owner LLC Dfa LLC $4,100,000
926 Main Nashville 37206 1/31 RSV QOF Prop LLC Woodsmoor GP $4,000,000
721 Myatt Madison 37115 2/14 Madison Suburban Utility Dist American Multi-Cinema Inc $4,000,000
503 Trinity Nashville 37207 3/25 Crossing Holding LLC W Trinity Land Dev Gp $4,000,000
0 Central Hermitage 37076 1/27 Beazer Homes LLC Gleaves Family Part LP $3,995,000
949 Main Nashville 37206 2/17 949 Main Part LLC Oak Tree Part LLC $3,900,000
2100 Clifton Nashville 37203 2/11 Nash Bami LLC Nextdoor Inc $3,750,000
5055 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 3/14 Harlan Txrh 2019 LLC Cot J Prop LLC $3,665,000
991 Thompson Nashville 37217 1/12 Nyx TN LLC Thompson Series Unico TN LLC $3,600,000
14965 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 1/11 Tutera TN Car Wash Old Hickory LLC Smith David R Trustee $3,527,860
335 Harding Nashville 37211 1/13 Cot J Prop LLC Appalachian Land & Leasing Company LLC $3,500,000
1620, 1626 State Nashville 37203 3/16 Frazmand Reza Petrucelli James D $3,500,000
914 3rd Nashville 37210 1/10 Mainland 4Th LLC TN Parking Inc $3,433,050
919, 921 Main Nashville 37206 1/14 921 Main LLC Norfleet Stanton E $3,400,000
0 Haynie Nashville 37207 1/20 Mab-Tully LLC Bell Group LLC $3,400,000
1025, 1029, 1033, 1037 Jefferson Nashville 37208 1/19 GRE RE II LLC BHCX Real Estate LLC $3,400,000
105 Rains Nashville 37203 2/17 Structural Bolt & Manufacturing Inc Britt Dennis R; Britt Sharon J $3,400,000
1001, 1003 18th Nashville 37212 1/13 Scarritt-Bennett Center Upper Room $3,390,000
436 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 1/11 Tutera TN Car Wash Murfreesboro Pike LLC Smith David R Trustee $3,301,340
615 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/14 Beazer Homes LLC Seaside Fla LLC $3,294,400
615 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 3/29 Beazer Homes LLC Seaside Fla LLC $3,294,400
1016 Woodland Nashville 37206 3/2 Grass Hill Prop LLC Krbc Prop LLC $3,200,000
2422 Brick Church Nashville 37207 2/7 Southern Heritage Real Estate Holdings Co LLC Brick Church Realty LLC $3,090,000
0 Earhart Mt Juliet 37122 3/3 Hooper Property LLC Kds Inv General Parthip $3,046,667
2211 8th Nashville 37204 1/5 Mainland 8th LLC Lutz Michael $3,000,000
4539 Cato, 4608 Ashland City Nashville 37218 3/2 Cato Road Dev Part LLC Overby Jeff Executor $3,000,000
2301 12th Nashville 37204 1/18 501 Gallatin Part LLC 1221 Part LLC $2,950,000
557 Stewarts Ferry Nashville 37214 3/25 Stewarts Ferry Shopping Center Cameron Debbie $2,950,000
4801 Centennial Nashville 37209 2/3 4801 Centennial LLC Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC $2,850,000
5820 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/1 Davishire Capital Mgmt LLC Tseng Lung Y $2,825,000
0 Curtis Nashville 37218 1/5 Curtis Street Dev LLC Curtis Part LLC $2,750,000
600 4th Nashville 37219 3/9 West Iris Realty LLC 4Th Avenue Part LLC $2,725,000
904 Buchanan Nashville 37208 1/3 Onthebuc LLC Bna Buchanan Inv LLC $2,675,535
1241 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 2/7 Papa Romeo Holdings LLC Oates Creek LLC $2,650,000
1510 Hayes Nashville 37203 1/3 Reed District Landco Part LLC Crawford George V III; Lindseth Florence R; True Ellen D Crawford $2,600,000
1908 Lebanon Nashville 37210 2/3 Rsd Lebanon Pike LLC Pride Richard Giles $2,600,000
3100 Brandau Hermitage 37076 2/3 Tweden Wallace D Trustee 3100 Brandau LLC $2,594,000
4514 Ashland City Nashville 37218 3/11 Eskimo Ashland Mobley Jeffrey Administrator CTA $2,500,000
1020 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/25 Larkin Springs Tn Owner Iv LLC Monarch Dev Cre LLC $2,500,000
2330 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/4 Patel Sanjay D Gillcrest LLC $2,350,000
4001 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 3/9 Sim Jea Wook Marblehill Hermitage LLC $2,290,000
405 Trinity Nashville 37207 1/14 JMJ Enterprises Inc Sim Hyun Bo $2,250,000
5421, 5425, 5429 Franklin Nashville 37220 3/11 Douglas Franklin Road LLC Kf Legacy LLC $2,250,000
2105 Sunset Nashville 37212 3/2 Miles Inv LLC 2105 Sunset LLC $2,238,000
483 Craighead Nashville 37204 1/3 483 Craighead Holdings LLC McGhee Phillip M; McGhee Shirley $2,200,000
21 Cleveland Nashville 37210 3/10 Boyd Joshua Fesmire Candace $2,200,000
1100, 1112 Lishey, 1105, 1109 Stainback Nashville 37207 3/7 Bubis Jayne; Bubis Martin Grace Apostolic Church; Grace Apostolic Church Inc $2,150,000
5055 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 1/31 Cot J Prop LLC Appalachian Land & Leasing Co LLC $2,132,090
2515, 2517 White Nashville 37204 1/19 Farmuse LLC Bob Lewis Blue House LLC $2,100,000
6365 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/26 Holt Apts LLC First Freedom Bank $2,100,000
43 Hermitage Nashville 37210 1/20 Rutledge Hill LLC Wall 2 Wall Ventures LLC $2,100,000
2111 Antioch Antioch 37013 1/10 Nazemi Shawyon Trustee Whitson Mitchell $2,050,000
4107 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 2/9 Seven Seventeen LLC Tri-City Inv LP $2,050,000
0 Pennington Bend Nashville 37214 1/19 Pennington Bend LLC Hames Shirley Smith $2,040,000
206 Cole Nashville 37210 3/9 Jps Prop 201 Blanton Avenue LLC $1,994,505
4400 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/14 Carney Estates LLC Spiva George N $1,975,000
1020 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/4 Monarch Dev Cre LLC Equity Trust Co Custodian $1,970,000
3603 Central Hermitage 37076 1/5 CP Real Estate LLC Oftadeh Mohammed Taghi $1,950,000
916 Acklen Nashville 37203 1/5 Correa Sara Hughes Dinoff Paragon Group LLC $1,950,000
1402 Dickerson, 142, 144 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 1/4 NG Dickerson LLC McHenry Harriet D $1,905,000
501 Gallatin Nashville 37206 1/12 Condit Prop LLC 501 Gallatin Part LLC $1,900,000
1004 Old Tree Nashville 37210 3/4 Heavenland LLC 1004 Old Tree LLC $1,800,000
1605 17th Nashville 37212 3/2 One Hundred Percent LLC Martin Allbee Miller Bryan & Assoc LLC $1,775,000
19 Music Nashville 37203 1/25 Chera Jane Trustee Jeffiers Karen Fisher Trustee $1,750,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 2/3 Hmn Inv Inc Belz/Becker-Lewis-Shlenker Prop $1,750,000
425 Westboro, 408 American Nashville 37209 3/11 Two Dogs Dev LLC Porter Eddie L $1,725,000
12761 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/7 Auto Central LLC Ferdowski Farzin $1,704,000
613 Douglas, 1303 Jones Nashville 37207 3/11 Walton_Douglas & Jones LLC Williamson Michael P $1,700,000
839 Trinity Nashville 37207 2/9 W Trinity Land Dev GP Chatman Jerry E $1,500,000
0 Whitsett Nashville 37210 3/30 Emery Steven Douglas B&E Irrigation & Landscaping LLC $1,500,000
1020 Old Hickory Madison 37115 1/18 Equity Trust Company Hon Old Hickory LLC $1,475,000
0 DICKERSON Nashville 37205 2/22 WH Storage Part LLC 1404 Dickerson LLC $1,450,000
0 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/23 429B Houston St LLC Sallie R Hicks Family LLC $1,422,960
2804 Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/3 W&S Inc Dortch John Lynn $1,335,000
1100 Hadley Old Hickory 37138 1/14 Second Missionary Baptist Church First Baptist Church of Old Hickory $1,321,000
2850, 2940 Morgan, 7500 Wilkinson Joelton 37080 1/14 Morgan Road Ventures LLC Winters E Wayne $1,320,000
106 Harding Nashville 37205 3/7 106 Harding Part LLC Harding Pike Prop $1,309,000
2305 Eastland Nashville 37206 1/25 Mack Props LLC Haitian Ministry Theophile Church In Christ Inc $1,300,000
7273 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/28 Nla Gch Nashville LLC Centennial Place Realty LLC $1,295,000
120, 134 Main, 3108 Brandau Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/23 Rummel Jonathan A A Mechta LLC $1,280,500
3108 Brandau Hermitage 37076 2/3 Tweden Wallace D Trustee 3108 Brandau LLC $1,278,000
2400 Antioch Antioch 37013 1/31 Saad Prop LLC Kingdom Homes LLC $1,250,000
2218A 11th Nashville 37204 1/31 Morris E Ray Terry Michael Scott; Terry Sarah C $1,250,000
1715 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 2/25 Cougar Murfreesboro Pike Real Prop LLC Eatherly Barbara L $1,250,000
1902 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 3/11 McFadden Edmund W Prahl Michael $1,242,250
101, 109, 115, 201 Woodruff Madison 37115 3/3 Dedicated Inv LLC Big South Ventures LLC $1,230,000
701, 705, 707 40th Nashville 37209 3/1 Woodbine Comm Org Inc Oz615 LLC $1,225,000
406 Woodbine Nashville 37211 1/26 Middle TN Land Holding Project LLC Ford Steven Mark $1,210,000
0 8TH AVE SOUTH Nashville   2/11 620 8Th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC Csx Transportation Inc $1,200,000
1104 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 3/3 Blue Sky Const Inc Ttf Inv LLC $1,200,000
2605 Winford Nashville 37211 3/14 Holdings 10.2 LLC Heard Gregory $1,200,000
2813 Bransford Nashville 37204 3/4 Bransford Ave Part LLC Nieman William J Trustee $1,200,000
2935 Berry Hill Nashville 37204 2/3 Tkm Properties LLC Patton Logistics Inc $1,175,000
5748 Pettus Antioch 37013 3/9 Sdh Nashville LLC Green Trails LLC $1,170,000
1005 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/19 Dickerson Oz Part LLC TN Turn Key Invs LLC $1,150,000
1668 Antioch Antioch 37013 3/18 Alsadi Mohammed Gannon Stephen R $1,150,000
325 Menees Madison 37115 3/4 Krell Brandon Douglass Lamarr Cynthia Marie $1,128,000
3831 Gallatin Nashville 37216 3/28 R E Comfortspaces LLC Ideal Solutions LLC $1,100,500
6289 Eatons Creek Joelton 37080 1/12 Joelton TC Ventures LLC Smith Joe N $1,100,000
107, 109 23rd, 2300 West End Nashville 37203 2/9 Harwell Samuel Knox Jr Harwell Fred Russell $1,100,000
216 19th Nashville 37203 2/8 Sher LLC Bucktayl Part $1,100,000
4119 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 3/11 Ps Southeast One Inc Lanning Jonathan $1,100,000
2814 Dogwood Nashville 37204 3/15 Epiq Engineering LLC Limor Susan R $1,090,000
4035 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/16 Gawargi Hosam N; Hanna George Sawiers Kathy; Sawiers Melad; Sawiers Melad D $1,050,000
2816 Azalea Nashville 37204 2/15 Azalea Place Part LLC William J Neiman & Marcia M Neiman Joint Rev Living Trust Agmt $1,045,000
0 4th Nashville 37210 1/12 Mainland 932 4th LLC Land Dev.Com LLC $1,025,000
0 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 1/20 Branchwater Nolensville LLC 6640 Nolensville Road LLC $1,000,000
2823, 2825 Bransford Nashville 37204 2/2 Super 98 Holdings LLC Gilchrist Invs GP $1,000,000
624 Main Nashville 37206 3/14 Neighborhood Holdings LLC Budslick Paul $1,000,000
1200 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/7 Gp Self-Storage 1216 LLC McKay Christina $990,000
0 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 1/12 McFarland Mary Elizabeth Slate Natalie Marie $975,000
2254 Winford Nashville 37211 3/30 2254 Winford LLC Cav Prop LLC $975,000
800 Davidson Nashville 37205 1/12 West Meade Tennis Prop LLC West Meade Swimming Club $950,000
1005 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/11 TN Turn Key Invs LLC Byrum Claude Allen $950,000
4715 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 3/22 Fifth Third Bank Na Lineberry Prop Inc $925,000
3700 Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/28 3700 Gallatin Pike LLC Captain Ds LLC $900,000
3494 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/9 McWhirter Mary Envirotest Corp $900,000
932 4th Nashville 37210 1/12 Mainland 932 4Th LLC Rogers Terry P $875,000
131 15th Nashville 37203 3/7 Reed District Landco Part LLC P&R Holdings Of Birmingham $875,000
4914, 4916 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/14 Charlotte Pike Prop LLC Bradford Wendy Lara $875,000
715 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/23 Pne Inv LLC Envirotest Corp $865,000
1612, 1616 Luton Nashville 37207 1/26 Key Dickerson LLC Ringemann Amon $855,000
0 Pennington Bend Nashville 37214 3/16 Ng- Nashvlle LLC Ryman Corporate Prop LLC $850,000
1704 8th Nashville 37203 3/16 Lmk Holdings LLC Epiq Engineering LLC $849,900
6305 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/25 Jsc Property Mgmt LLC Old Republic Exchange Co $801,400
1256 Thomas Nashville 37210 3/11 Roberts John Bm Builders LLC $799,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/28 Patterson Company LLC McAdams Richard $794,048
33 Music Nashville 37203 2/10 Shr Realty Group LLC PPS Dev Inc $790,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/14 Patterson Co LLC Lehman J Trent; McAdams Richard $784,242
Kozy Prop Antioch 37013 1/5 WMG Aquisitions LLC Warhorse Mt View I LLC $775,000
0 Battle Nolensville 37135 2/16 Singto Phoukhouane Tune Paul H $770,000
1508 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 3/7 Patel Paresh Kotlaris Charles A $750,000
0 Eatons Creek Nashville 37218 1/12 Bad Prop LLC Edmondson Robert Eugene Executor $749,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 1/5 Pinhook Part LLC Kozy Stephen J $725,000
100 Bonnabrook Hermitage 37076 1/25 100 Bonnabrook LLC Bonna LLC $720,000
615 Douglas Nashville 37207 3/11 Walton_Douglas & Jones LLC Smith Delnita A $700,000
556 Rosedale Nashville 37211 2/10 Franke Alexander HBH LLC $682,000
5989, 5997 Kolz Joelton 37080 3/9 Revision Homes LLC Kolz Carolyn S $663,000
0 Collins Nashville 37221 1/14 Larence Ritter Prop LLC Dale David Bernard $659,700
110 Glancy Goodlttsvll 37072 3/25 Dong Christine Glancy Part $655,080
0 MT VIEW Antioch 37013 1/28 Ang Parthip Warhorse Mt View I LLC $650,000
12545 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 1/5 Farsian Alex Blakley Michael $650,000
1990 Wingo Goodlttsvll 37072 3/2 Nashville Zoo Inc Bates Barbara Jean; Calloway Connie Joyce $650,000
245 Foster Nashville 37207 3/8 Snow Jeremy Perkins Mgmt LLC $649,999
382, 388 Ewing Nashville 37207 1/21 Precision Dev LLC Melder Prop $630,000
0 Ewing Nashville 37207 2/11 Bama LLC Ewing Drive LLC $625,000
1103 Calvin Nashville 37206 3/3 Condit Prop LLC Peacock Sherry $625,000
2004 Hamilton Nashville 37218 1/13 Bella Cyrus Devs LLC Brandon Deborah F $600,000
4901 Linbar Nashville 37211 2/25 TM Inv LLC American Global LLC $600,000
0 White Bridge Nashville 37209 2/9 Hanna Kirolos Farricielli Greg $600,000
1022 Graycroft Madison 37115 3/1 D And A Holdings LLC Due West Towers LLC $600,000
410 Bell Nashville 37217 1/27 Baluch Masoud John Thompson Kenneth R $592,000
912, 914 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 1/12 CGJJ Prop LLC Pbnj Managment LLC $590,000
478 Allied Nashville 37211 1/11 Faisue Prop Parthip Berry Daniel McIntyre Jr Estate $580,397
0 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 1/26 Pulliam Robert P Brado David Edward $570,000
1103 Straightway Nashville 37206 3/16 Respen Builders Inc Sutherland Devon J $560,000
2502 Trevecca Nashville 37206 2/22 Peterson Joseph Trevecca Ave Holdings LLC $550,000
1703 Jo Johnston Nashville 37203 2/1 Arnold William S Arnold Invs Inc $547,460
2120 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/21 Mission Realty LLC Next Generation Holdings LLC $540,000
0 CLUB CREEK Nashville 37209 1/4 Galdino Gregory Michael Snyder Hillman George Jr $540,000
408 37th Nashville 37209 2/22 37Thnash LLC Bailes Elizabeth; Bailes Shawn; Bailes Shawn Edward; Jones Frankie L $536,000
1016 Woodland Nashville 37206 3/2 Gleeson Brock D; McGinnis Amber M ONeill Michael W $530,000
1926 10th Nashville 37208 1/27 G&M Prop LLC Corder Leon M Jr Trustee $520,000
2006 Hamilton Nashville 37218 2/22 Hamilton GP Don Hardin Group LLC $510,000
3000 Vanderbilt Nashville 37212 2/3 Bruno Marc Galletti Salvatore $505,000
102, 108 Porter Nashville 37206 1/24 Puncochar Richard J Trustee Roberts Mary Corolyn $500,000
0 3RD Nashville 37208 3/25 Zeitlin Jeff Mpag LLC $500,000
4933 Jonquil Nashville 37211 1/21 Seay Daniel Ryan Kenneth D $495,000
3228 Clarksville Nashville 37218 3/21 Lockart Kurt Campbell Eugene $480,000
0 Myatt Madison 37115 1/21 Auto Vault Garage LLC Myatt Drive Prop LLC $475,000
622 Dry Creek Goodlttsvll 37072 1/4 Bernard Elizabeth Y; Bernard John K 8 Ten Farm Trust $475,000
212 Foxwood Nashville 37210 1/10 Payne Todd J Trustee Arnold Eric $475,000
3620 Anderson Nashville 37217 3/2 Toss Eyd Feldman Kevin $475,000
0 Ashland City Nashville 37218 2/10 Fortuitous LLC Music City Holdings LLC $460,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 2/4 Kelley Patrick G Roeder Mark $455,000
3013 Ambrose Nashville 37207 3/9 East Trinity Part LLC Scott David C $450,000
409 McAdoo Nashville 37205 1/25 Hive Nashville LLC Nashvillage LLC $440,000
6040 Marrowbone Lake Joelton 37080 3/23 Andreeson Family Parthip LLC Gwaltney Chris A $440,000
0 Ashland City Nashville 37218 1/28 Music City Holdings LLC Rjx Prop LLC $420,000
1101 6th, 604 Madison Nashville 37208 1/28 Bellini Anthony Mainland Germantown LLC $415,550
3500 Saint Lawrence Joelton 37080 2/15 George Construction Co LLC Ray Tarra A; Ray Thomas $400,000
303 Criddle Nashville 37219 3/24 Jeter Guy Reynolds William Bradley $400,000
0 Clay Lick Whites Cr 37189 3/16 Deutschmann Mark Langley Thomas A $399,900
1700 County Hospital, 3212 Hydes Ferry Nashville 37218 3/7 C&H Prop LLC Summey Clarence $380,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 2/1 Swiney Edward Shane Trustee Mondello Alyssa $370,000
1108 Hadley Old Hickory 37138 1/14 Second Missionary Baptist Church First Baptist Church of Old Hickory $360,000
5748 Pettus Antioch 37013 3/17 Sdh Nashville LLC Green Trails LLC $360,000
533 Old Hickory Madison 37115 1/11 Yafai Nabil Rabiei Mojtaba Trustee $350,000
1617 Underwood Nashville 37208 2/28 Roper Charisma S Affordable Housing Resources Inc $350,000
837 Wren Goodlttsvll 37072 1/14 Wren Ave LLC Williams-Besler Freda A $340,000
0 Old Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/9 Snyder William Francis Doherty Neal Ferguson $333,000
118 Cedar Goodlttsvll 37072 3/18 Topp Jeremy Mullen Rachelle A $330,000
120 Donelson Nashville 37214 2/1 Cem Properties LLC Omohundro Laurel Cheek $325,000
4459 Little Marrowbone Joelton 37080 3/24 Nashville Event Lighting LLC Camacho Robert F $325,000
7470 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/14 Starr Trent Patrick Schoepke Kara $325,000
0 Griffith Nashville 37221 3/28 Clement Robert N Freeman William H $325,000
6952 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 2/8 Rabiei Lily Cobb Kelly $305,000
1218 Campbell Goodlttsvll 37072 1/12 Geissler Christopher L Harris Cheryl Trustee $300,000
0 Knight Whites Cr 37189 2/9 Shular Tennessee Holding Co LLC Holloway Charles H; Holloway Mary K $300,000
0 Wren Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/9 Adair Timothy J Shelby Kimberly K $300,000
2325 Elliston Nashville 37203 1/25 Miller Bradley S Keen P Jason $292,000
819 33rd Nashville 37209 3/21 Xe Dev Co LLC Corinthian Baptist Church $290,000
444 Hicks Nashville 37221 3/11 Del Refugio Enterprises LLC Apostolic Christian Church Of Nashville TN $290,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 3/25 Better Real Estate LLC Roberts John R $289,900
1038 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 3/9 Green Marcus Live Well Inv LLC $285,000
515 Menees Madison 37115 3/8 Conger Matthew Tyler Shelby John H $280,000
2325 Elliston Nashville 37203 1/31 Fosdick Janet; Wertheimer Peter Robert E Mitchell & Barbara J Mitchell Revocable Trust $278,000
436 Flintlock Nashville 37217 3/11 Moser Robert R Jr Garcia Orlando $275,000
116 Porter Nashville 37206 3/1 Lance Hailey Nash One LLC $270,000
510 Basswood Nashville 37209 3/31 Wood Cayman Schubert Sarah E $253,500
405 Two Mile Goodlttsvll 37072 1/18 Burnett Matthew L Birthright Mary F $250,000
240 Downeymeade Nashville 37214 3/14 Matthews Ty Donelson Civitan Foundation Inc $250,000
104 Porter Nashville 37206 3/1 Boyls Megan Rowland; Boyls Timothy Roberts Mary Carolyn $250,000
1701 McKinney Nashville 37208 3/18 Zewdie Tesfahunegn K Housing Fund Inc $250,000
4226 Libble Nashville 37218 3/21 Wiggs Larry H Trustee Carman Kenneth W $250,000
4952 Whites Creek Whites Cr 37189 3/15 Rogers David E Spurlock Charles D $250,000
317 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 1/18 Anderson Ashley Todd Victor Hope Capital LLC $245,000
212 Nelson Madison 37115 2/10 Barreiro Nicholas Horton Alden III $245,000
900 19th Nashville 37212 1/20 Bunch Thomas L Vranken Angelia Van $240,000
405 Wisteria Hermitage 37076 1/31 Winchester David S; Winchester Paula Alter Sydney $220,000
4012 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/24 Hudson Robert Pruitt Monica $220,000
516 Dutchmans Hermitage 37076 3/7 Maruti Real Estate LLC Barrett Mary S $216,000
343 May Madison 37115 3/7 Billingslea Matthew Denton Sara L Pole $214,500
345 May Madison 37115 3/7 Billingslea Christina; Billingslea Matthew Denton Sara L Pole; Pole Sara Lynn $214,500
3225, 3227 Luann Antioch 37013 2/9 Opendoor Prop Trust I Davis Roena K $210,000
741 Garrison Nashville 37207 2/23 Hayes Danicia; Wyly Darin Brown Wanda $207,000
3215 Luann Antioch 37013 1/19 Mosad Mohssin Boyd Sean T Trustee $205,000
261 White Bridge Nashville 37209 1/3 Dlsm Family Trust Adelman Francis M; Adelman Susan K; Moore Jake $200,000
807 Churchill Madison 37115 2/28 Russ Mary Mircea Emil $200,000
516 Dutchmans Hermitage 37076 3/7 Bohnert Shane Andrew Hayes Thomas Michael $200,000
4618 Woodside Old Hickory 37138 2/17 Saba-Shearsby Sharyl; Shearsby Stephen J Dyer Sean $185,000
707 Paige Nashville 37207 2/14 Nguyen Van Brown William A III $180,000
505 Clubhouse Antioch 37013 3/22 2450 Enterprise Inc Logan Keith $175,000
138 Harris Madison 37115 2/25 Entrust Invs LLC Hensley Hilliard R $170,000
2758 Greer Goodlttsvll 37072 1/12 Cowley Christopher A Cammon Michael H $160,000
4958 Edmondson Nashville 37211 2/25 Rothberg Adam J Adams Brandon Trustee $151,000
0 Sulphur Creek Nashville 37218 3/25 Lacy Mary A Nelson Bradley L $150,000
720, 722 Seven Mile Nashville 37211 1/12 Jetton Daniel Aaron Pollard Michael $145,000
107 Harding Nashville 37205 3/7 107 Harding Part LLC Harding Pike Prop $145,000
0 Pond Creek Pegram 37143 1/18 Amundson Jennifer Bogema David $135,000
555 Dupont Madison 37115 3/16 5 Points Prop LLC McGowan Vanessa $130,000
5722 Hickory Nashville 37211 1/11 Hirori Warvin T Stone Latoya $125,000
0 Luster Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/7 Smith Leah; Smith Timothy Steven Biggers Glen E; Biggers Leila P $125,000
324 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/31 Braxton Holdings Inc Bobbitt Lisa Michelle Trustee $120,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 3/1 Penaflor Javier Hamidi Wida K $110,000
0 Hicks Nashville 37221 1/12 Dalamar Homes LLC Merko Invs LLC $105,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 3/31 No Jang Hoi Liu Ge $105,000
0 Ashland City Nashville 37218 1/31 Mayberry Robert S Wilkes Terry E $100,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 1/19 Medrano Douglas Mauricio Yaba Abudullah $100,000
214 Rucker Nashville 37210 3/11 J&B Co Service Resource Inc $100,000
8056 Old Pond Creek Pegram 37143 3/9 Zemer Elaine Choate Emily S $100,000

TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
