Friday, April 22, 2022

Reese Witherspoon, Derrick Henry join Nashville SC ownership

Nashville native, actor and producer Reese Witherspoon, media and technology investor Jim Toth and Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry have joined Nashville SC’s ownership group as minority owners.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state,” Witherspoon says. “One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club. The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience.”

“The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I’m thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family.”

Henry has been with the Titans since 2016. He joins Mark Ingram (D.C.), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) and Russell Wilson (Seattle) as NFL players who have become MLS part owners.

Actors who are owners include Drew Carey (Seattle), Matthew McConaughey (Austin) and Will Ferrell (Los Angeles FC).

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” Henry says. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

Nashville SC will play at GEODIS Park for the first time May 1, with all 30,000 seats sold for the inaugural match against Philadelphia Union. Season tickets and single game tickets for the remainder of the season are available at www.nashvillesc.com/tickets.

