Tennessee collecting household hazardous waste on Saturday

VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will collect household hazardous waste in Williamson, Franklin and Dyer counties Saturday.

Household hazardous waste is considered flammable, toxic, reactive or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical hazardous items include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers.

In Williamson, the drop-off takes place at the County Administrative Complex parking lot, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

In Dyer County, Tennesseans can drop off their hazardous waste at the Fairgrounds' Pepsi Pavilion between 8 a.m. and noon. In Franklin County, the drop off will be at the Joyce Lane Recycle Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items not accepted include alkaline batteries, paint, oil, antifreeze and electronics. Tennesseans should contact their local solid waste department to find nearby collection sites for these items.