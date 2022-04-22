Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

Late buying push leaves stock indexes higher on Wall Street

Updated 3:17PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — A late wave of buying left major indexes higher on Wall Street after another day of up-and-down trading.

A rebound in technology stocks helped turn things around in the last hour of trading Monday. The S&P 500 closed up 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7%.

The S&P 500 is coming off a three-week losing streak amid worries about high inflation and the rapid increase in interest rates the Federal Reserve is likely to prescribe for it.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.83%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0