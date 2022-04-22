Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

"Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop," industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. "This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0