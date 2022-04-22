Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

Spay and neuter grants available for state animal shelters

NASHVILLE (AP) — Animal shelters in Tennessee can now apply for grants to help pay for low-cost spay and neuter services, state officials said.

Grants are available to shelters run by governments or nonprofit organizations that spay and neuter animals. Funds are available through special license plate purchases under a program directed by the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a news release.

Grants are based on the number of animals and counties the organization or shelter serves, and those that serve economically distressed counties are given priority, the department said.

The application period is open until May 13.

