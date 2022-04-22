Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for Q1 2022

Updated 7:30AM
Top residential real estate sales, first quarter 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
5026 Franklin Nashville 37220 1/24 Smith Gowffrey W Hazel Dev LLC $6,600,000
660 Belle Park Nashville 37205 3/18 Crawford Linda T Bovender Barbara T $6,200,000
5070 Villa Crest Nashville 37220 1/11 Friends of Radnor Lake Rader David S $5,110,592
1118 Crater Hill Nashville 37215 3/28 1118 Crater Hill Drive Trust 1118 Crater Hill Dr LLC $4,900,000
4310 Esteswood Nashville 37215 3/2 Shelton Brian Trustee Stone Oak Builders LLC $4,800,000
6129 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 2/24 Ellis Michael 6129 Hillsboro LLC $4,675,000
601 Vosswood Nashville 37205 3/2 Rosenthal Kate Trustee Advanced Design Systems LLC $4,343,277
309 Walnut Nashville 37205 1/31 Landry Clark William; Landry Dayna Sugar 309 Walnut Drive LLC $4,260,000
4624 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 3/10 McMahon Lynn Glotzer Cary I $3,999,999
834 Curtiswood Nashville 37204 3/29 Bell Evan Trustee Perlin Jonathan B Trustee $3,950,000
890 Van Leer Nashville 37220 3/11 Stipech Kristopher Garland Dev LLC $3,775,000
5021 Villa Crest Nashville 37220 3/15 Thorne Curtis Jeffrey Trustee Woodard James $3,700,000
5894 Ashland Nashville 37215 2/15 Stern Adam; Stern Kristin PGT Trust $3,650,000
1001 Montrose Nashville 37204 1/11 Ss Porter LLC Second Missionary Baptist Church Trustees $3,500,000
2305 Springdale Nashville 37215 3/7 Minniear Ryan A Sabalo Dev LLC $3,500,000
319 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 1/3 Revocable Living Trust Agreement McDonald Alice C; McDonald Michael A; Pace Ward $3,466,750
4514 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 2/23 Hopke Renee; Hopke William J Chandelier Dev Inc $3,408,253
4012A Wallace Nashville 37215 1/14 Davies Melina Kevorkian Chestnut Infill Gp $3,408,022
1616 West End Nashville 37203 1/24 Madden Steven Holt 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $3,359,000
4112 Crestridge Nashville 37204 1/27 Ringer Bill D Trustee Church Stephen Trustee $3,350,000
4620 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 3/9 Young Charles W IV DSRM LLC $3,300,000
4101 Sneed Nashville 37215 3/9 Watnick Caroline Province Builders LLC $3,300,000
5610D Granny White Brentwood 37027 3/2 Rogers Carson Lawrence Jenkins Brandon $3,300,000
2005 Cromwell Nashville 37215 2/24 Chapman William T IV Trustee Calderon Rafael A $3,100,000
501 Westview Nashville 37205 2/8 Phillips Oliver C Fry Julian $3,100,000
2825 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 3/11 White John Moyers Jr Vintage South LLC $3,100,000
919 Evans Nashville 37204 3/1 Tiompoletti Family Trust 8Gco Revocable Living Trust $3,100,000
4338 Chickering Nashville 37215 3/14 Moore Rusty Trustee Ottinger Talbott P Trustee $3,051,000
124 Brookfield Nashville 37205 1/5 Kim Matt Euiyun Denbo William $3,000,000
3821 West End Nashville 37205 2/1 McAlevey Lynne H Trustee Melkus Kenneth $3,000,000
2807 Hemingway Nashville 37215 3/11 Seay Christopher Koko Residential LLC $3,000,000
4401 Tyne Nashville 37215 2/15 Tsd Holdings LLC Turner Kelli $2,850,000
1901 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 3/8 Calipari John Ke Holdings LLC $2,800,000
601 Madison Nashville 37208 2/23 Pelican Funds LLC Mainland Germantown LLC $2,791,000
207 3rd Nashville 37201 1/12 Jpw Residences LLC Estell Bobby $2,750,000
721 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 2/4 Lakeshore Pointe Realty LLC Apple Johnie M $2,725,000
3754 Central Hermitage 37076 3/8 V3 Central Pike GP Leeper Gary W $2,700,000
110 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 1/24 Jahangiri Ali Hensley Bert C $2,670,000
1404 South Nashville 37212 3/11 Carr John J Triggs John F $2,600,000
3925 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 2/28 Carleton Heather Anne; Carleton Jerry Francis Province Builders LLC $2,585,000
913 Lawrence Nashville 37204 2/15 Butcher Celia R; Butcher Jack Province Builders LLC $2,500,000
924 Marengo Nashville 37204 3/3 Boos Julie M Trustee Church Stephen Trustee $2,500,000
1136 Glenwood Nashville 37204 3/15 Glotzer Cary 752 Lynnwood LLC $2,500,000
2468 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 3/14 Dastugue Michael P White John Moyers Jr $2,500,000
3605 Hampton Nashville 37215 3/23 Allen Madeleine Sloan Crawford Glover Lester B Jr $2,500,000
714 Starlit Nashville 37205 1/21 Waldrop Dixie D Volunteer State Dev LLC $2,400,000
5415 Stanford Nashville 37215 2/14 Hauff Jessica; Vidaureeta Rafael Butterworth Christopher; Hargett Charles $2,375,000
4437 Alcott Nashville 37215 3/15 Silver & Black Ent LLC Bluegrass Holdings LLC $2,350,000
7959 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 3/24 Cannata Victor Michael Rebeiro Egbert $2,338,000
3029 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 1/21 Lunardi Jeanine L Trustee Ingram Brandon $2,320,000
1701 Cedar Nashville 37212 3/9 Lance Christopher Henderson Bruce Griffin $2,309,000
4425 Lealand Nashville 37204 1/13 Robinson Trevor A Province Builders LLC $2,300,000
1143 Glendale Nashville 37204 3/11 Cullen Thomas Diamantis Christopher $2,300,000
5453 Camelot Brentwood 37027 3/28 McDowell Heather Tucker Tanya D $2,275,000
1808 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 2/18 Brian Duke Bevans Revocable Living Trust; Sheri L Bevans Revocable Living Trust Eftekhari Georgette; Eftekhari Shervin; Eftekhari-Asl Shervin $2,250,000
7 Wynstone Nashville 37215 2/15 Schmidt Jordan Talbott Mahsa; Talbott Masha $2,200,000
4040 Franklin Nashville 37204 1/11 Father Ryan High School Inc Carbine James R $2,184,000
17 Park Nashville 37215 1/28 Terchila Ellen S Wallace Teresa Lynn $2,175,000
5061 Hill Place Nashville 37205 3/30 Anderson Jennifer Jacoway Boyd G $2,150,000
2024 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 2/15 DP CA Residence Trust Baker Gary D; Baker Laura B $2,145,000
207 3rd Nashville 37201 3/22 Thomas Erin Joshua Ryan Keith Trust $2,125,000
130 Windsor Nashville 37205 2/17 Pritchett William Huber Todd C $2,040,000
933 Caldwell Nashville 37204 1/20 Filipski Russell Andrady Autumn $2,025,000
916 Acklen Nashville 37203 2/1 Nowinski Robert II Paragon Group LLC $2,000,000
3629 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/9 Rzucidlo Gary Zager Lisa $2,000,000
6614 Ellwood Nashville 37205 3/11 Deruelle Dennis Stillwater Const And Dev LLC $1,999,999
955 Draughon Nashville 37204 2/9 Beegle Jessica Paige Build Nashville LLC $1,950,000
3616 Hoods Hill Nashville 37215 1/18 Harrell Edward Grant Patterson Thompson B Jr $1,937,500
3621 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/4 Sharpton Suzanne R Gatto Laura A Trustee $1,925,000
6816 Fleetwood Nashville 37205 1/27 Tremblay Troy Td Ventures LLC $1,900,000
222 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 3/1 Hobgood Austin C Cascioppo Stephen P $1,900,000
809 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 3/11 Miller Alastair C Allen Madeline Sloan Crawford $1,900,000
3533 Pin Hook Antioch 37013 3/30 Kipp Nashville Mayi Henry $1,900,000
4018B Lealand Nashville 37204 1/10 McSimov Shane Mason Derrick Trustee $1,850,000
1800 Beechwood Nashville 37212 3/8 Rohosy Anne Cahill Matthew J Trustee $1,850,000
848 Hillwood Nashville 37205 3/14 Tinker Jonathan Paul Td Ventures LLC $1,850,000
5358 Granny White Brentwood 37027 3/16 Coleman Brian Douglas Spyridon Christopher $1,840,000
4302 Glen Eden Nashville 37205 1/11 Griffin Michael R Trustee Hirt Andrew Louis $1,800,000
105 Page Nashville 37205 2/28 Lane Holding LLC Miller Alastair; Miller Lauren $1,800,000
805 AZURA LNDG Old Hickory 37138 1/4 David Daphne G; David Eric J Vallett Deborah G; Vallett Jeffrey William $1,799,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 2/25 Mullens Mary Colleen Apperson Michael W $1,780,000
3503 Richards Nashville 37215 1/3 JB Partners Lorance Kevin A $1,775,000
4011 Nebraska Nashville 37209 3/30 Harber Nathan Skudder William B Trustee $1,775,000
601 Madison Nashville 37208 2/14 Owens Bradley Ryan Mainland Germantown LLC $1,756,500
6451 Worchester Nashville 37221 2/28 Ross Keri Ann Baycora Leyla $1,750,000
5200 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 2/10 Rowan Propco LLC 5200 Hickory Hollow Partners LLC $1,750,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/8 Hamby Chris; Hamby Sherri 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,750,000
1108 Safety Harbor Old Hickory 37138 1/3 LDM Safety Harbor Holdings LLC Williamson Charles $1,730,000
4305B Utah Nashville 37209 3/21 King Richard Colin Richland Building Part LLC $1,725,000
5617 Ottershaw Brentwood 37027 3/18 Home Capital LLC Kim Sun Y $1,715,000
34 Park Nashville 37215 3/9 Mansfield Brett Barron 508 Investors LLC $1,715,000
1211 Paris Nashville 37212 3/23 Frank Larry Trustee Carney C Loy Trustee $1,700,000
4305A Utah Nashville 37209 2/17 Lothenbach Frank Jr Trustee Richland Building Partners LLC $1,680,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/17 Sub Innovations LLC 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,668,000
1501 Villa Nashville 37212 3/18 SLE Tennessee Rentals LLC Flores Philip E $1,660,000
4712 Tanglewood Nashville 37216 2/17 Hackett Family Trust Mabee Janelle M; Mabee Steven R II $1,650,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 2/15 Mitchell Jan El Caballero Joaquin G Jr Trustee $1,650,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/17 Cargile Robert Matison III 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,638,000
6021 Post Nashville 37205 1/24 Compton Charo Mae Mfi Nashville LLC $1,635,900
609 Ward Old Hickory 37138 1/26 Fry David Oneill Jessica L Trustee $1,635,000
4028 Aberdeen Nashville 37205 3/15 McWherter Mary Bess Pritchett William $1,633,000
3438 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 2/25 Blackwelder Mgmt Group LLC Harris Morgan $1,625,000
329 McKennell Nashville 37206 2/1 M Squared LLC Southern Exchange & Acquisition Inc Trustee $1,625,000
815 Halcyon Nashville 37204 3/1 Hahn Theodore Matthew; Wong Jenine Eulau Katelyn; Eulau Nicholas $1,620,000
707B Crescent Nashville 37205 2/18 Denker Henrik Bmb Properties $1,615,000
3621 Westbrook Nashville 37205 1/18 Malone Caroline Wells David $1,610,000
5129 Franklin Nashville 37220 1/10 Kain James F Jjlr Investments LLC $1,600,000
4112 Baldwin Arbor Nashville 37215 3/3 Hirt Andrew L Hirt Douglas $1,600,000
1022B 9th Nashville 37203 3/1 Calvert Harold M Neal James Trustee $1,600,000
1610B 6th Nashville 37208 2/2 Smith Ryan Donnell Bennu Business Holdings LLC $1,595,000
518 Wilson Nashville 37215 2/11 Geraci Living Trust Mulle Katie Stone $1,587,500
4807 Dakota Nashville 37209 2/17 Veenstra Zachary Build Nashville Db2 LLC $1,550,000
1812 Holly Nashville 37206 2/3 Hulse Ethan Apg Rentals LLC $1,550,000
2807 Vaulx Nashville 37204 3/22 Lawrence Mark Grant Ventures LLC $1,550,000
1704 Cedar Nashville 37212 3/4 Confluence Inv TN LLC Lockwood Eugenia Lee $1,545,000
4112 Media Nashville 37209 3/16 Barge William Stevens Svec Crystal $1,540,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/1 Bonner Land & Cattle Co LLC Berenguer Thomas J $1,537,500
229 Cherokee Nashville 37205 3/28 Burns Russ Harris Rebecca Trustee $1,535,000
4164 Outer Nashville 37204 1/28 Spilkin Simon Giompoletti Jason B $1,525,000
4709 Nevada Nashville 37209 3/15 Smith Emily Kerianne Bradley Christine B $1,517,500
1808 Blair Nashville 37212 2/24 Evans Brent Joseph; Mueller Dorothee Alexandra Pilkington Richard $1,500,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 2/11 Fiala Bruce A; Fiala Katie Oconnell Webb Kalen P; Webb Michael R $1,500,000
127 Carnavon Nashville 37205 3/9 Berkeley James R Kirk Kathryn Joyce $1,500,000
6348 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 3/3 Higginbotham Henry Dulaney Michael William $1,500,000
1947B Kimbark Nashville 37215 3/29 450 East LLC Hulsey Mary Elizabeth $1,500,000
6001 Obrien Nashville 37209 3/9 Seaside Inv LLC Potter Brothers Const LLC $1,500,000
2012 Cedar Nashville 37212 3/3 Ostermeyer Michael J Jbw Part GP $1,500,000
112 The Commons Nashville 37215 3/9 Greenwood Robert L Smith Constance A $1,497,305
117 Ransom Nashville 37205 3/14 Simpson Arnold Glenn Albert Craig Trustee $1,495,000
25 Roehrig Old Hickory 37138 3/11 Trainor William Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,485,040
705 Darden Nashville 37205 2/18 Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC H Gail Gibson-Milliron Revocable Trust $1,475,000
116 47th Nashville 37209 3/18 Navin John J Richland Building Part LLC $1,473,245
5906 Hickory Valley Nashville 37205 3/2 Leeper Van William Guerrier Dev LLC $1,460,000
4201 Utah Nashville 37209 3/25 Scully Meredith Lawrence Darnell Joseph Ryan $1,456,299
114 37th Nashville 37209 1/11 Andrew E Kudera Revocable Trust 1999 Loftis Donald $1,450,000
904 Gale Nashville 37204 1/27 Maltese James P Nashville Const Co Inc $1,450,000
1909 Russell Nashville 37206 2/24 Goldman Gregg Davis Ryan P $1,450,000
904A Gale Nashville 37204 1/21 Norton Kevin Patrick Nashville Const Co Inc $1,449,000
3800 Tulane Nashville 37215 3/31 Black Bayou Properties LLC Roberts Joshua B $1,445,000
3518 Hopkins Nashville 37215 3/10 Nelson John Trustee Jackson Vergie M $1,425,000
920B2 Acklen Nashville 37203 1/14 Lindsley Megan Bockman Jason $1,411,606
4612 Skymont Nashville 37215 3/10 Aiken Walter R Mansfield Alissa $1,405,000
3426 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 1/5 Kunze Claiborne White Pines Building Group LLC $1,400,000
1727 Linden Nashville 37212 1/21 Cartwright Misty Lane Swann Robert Glen $1,400,000
4013 Colorado Nashville 37209 2/23 Dettwiller Ann Kathryn Baker Matthew G $1,400,000
6400 Harding Nashville 37205 2/18 Day Suzanne Bercut Trustee Bowler Gail H Trustee $1,400,000
6212 Hickory Valley Nashville 37205 2/3 Vintage South LLC Dashiff Michael D $1,400,000
5206 Wyoming Nashville 37209 3/14 Wautlet Ryan Anderson Jennifer $1,400,000
1519A Kirkwood Nashville 37212 3/28 Pressly Daniel Eric Build Nashville LLC $1,400,000
108 Fern Nashville 37207 3/25 Berg Micah Cain Trustee Bullard Gregory B $1,395,500
411 Prestwick Nashville 37205 2/7 Winsett Elizabeth Moats Shelley $1,389,595
700 Overton Nashville 37215 3/15 Edwards John Ginger Wood Holloway Revocable Living Trust $1,385,000
1949 Kimbark Nashville 37215 3/21 Investors Nation LLC Querbes Kathryn Obrien $1,375,000
1067 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 3/1 1067 Lynnwood Blvd Trust Arnett Darrell Gene; Arnett Debra Ann $1,370,000
1615 5th Nashville 37208 2/28 Newman Brian T Dabrowski Catherine R $1,367,000
2308 White Nashville 37204 2/1 Hall Brandon Koehler Snyder William Francis $1,365,000
6315 Valley Nashville 37205 3/3 Chesnut Infill GP Tatro Thomas E $1,362,000
2001 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 3/2 Equity Trust Co Custodian Robert Smiley & Nona Smiley Revocable Living Trust $1,360,000
520 Hobbs Creek Nashville 37215 1/11 Gehring Thomas G Trustee Haury & Smith Cont Inc $1,350,000
6040 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 1/5 Edwards William D Trustee White Donald Scott Trustee $1,350,000
921A Woodmont Nashville 37204 3/1 Thone Scott Alan C&J Builders LLC $1,350,000
4203 Utah Nashville 37209 3/21 Deane Tanya Darnell Joseph Ryan $1,350,000
1916 Castleman Nashville 37215 3/28 Gattu Jayaprakash Wayne Enterprises GP $1,350,000
1219 Villa Nashville 37212 3/2 Hagood Paul G Carr John J $1,350,000
3406 Trimble Nashville 37215 3/24 Edwards Paul F T Trustee Blue Sky Horizon GP $1,350,000
706 Cantrell Nashville 37215 2/1 Bartek Stephen III Davies Michael Bremner Trustee $1,340,000
4112 Idaho Nashville 37209 2/1 Murray Jessica L BRG LLC $1,325,500
4300 Lindawood Nashville 37215 1/3 Jb Partners Clanton Janet L Estate $1,325,000
59 Brookwood Nashville 37205 1/13 Yousem Jordan Benjamin Aspen Construction LLC $1,325,000
946B Glendale Nashville 37204 2/18 Rowley John Posnik Oksana $1,325,000
1714B Hillmont Nashville 37215 3/9 Benson Joshua Spilkin Simon $1,325,000
2416 Linden Nashville 37212 2/2 Efinger James K Hyde Const Group LLC $1,324,000
2126 Century Farms Antioch 37013 3/10 Bulls-Eye Century Farms LLC Century Farms LLC $1,322,286
4303 Lealand Nashville 37204 3/17 Rogers Edward Magargee Peter Trustee $1,315,000
111 Bellevue Nashville 37205 1/4 Stephanie L Mallen Management Trust Knutson Michelle; Knutson Sally $1,300,000
3813 Nevada Nashville 37209 1/13 Hamilton James Stuart Ls-Tg Home Fund LLC $1,300,000
1411 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 2/1 Home Capital LLC Cary William James $1,300,000
1333 7th Nashville 37208 3/2 Bird Michael Jonesd Clayton H $1,300,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/8 Broadwest 1708 LLC Chargerco Properties II LLC $1,300,000
4314 Estes Nashville 37215 3/22 Equity Trust Co Hill John W Executor $1,300,000
920 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 3/25 Graves Frank Alexander Louise Anne $1,300,000
1705 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 3/16 Coyle Hardie Family Found LLC Bonnyman Claudia C $1,300,000
59 Brookwood Nashville 37205 1/5 McCullough Kathalleyne Aspen Construction LLC $1,299,000
2006 Castleman Nashville 37215 3/4 Pundor Phillipia A Hubbard Michael Scott $1,283,750
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/11 Goodman Mark 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,279,000
3709 Estes Nashville 37215 1/27 Simpson John Blair Marvin S Jr $1,275,000
6040 Hill Nashville 37209 1/12 Jones Wendy Stonehouse Const LLC $1,275,000
1408 Beddington Nashville 37215 3/15 Dale William Turner John M $1,275,000
3800 Nebraska Nashville 37209 2/23 Jackson Matthew Davidson Kathleen $1,270,000
840 Woodmont Nashville 37204 2/11 Havill Aaron Michael; Havill Courtney E Silvers Bernie; Silvers Jodie $1,265,000
827 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 3/3 Chesnut Infill GP Hall Lacarlos $1,265,000
2115 Fairfax Nashville 37212 1/11 2111 Fairfax Ave LLC Simpson John $1,255,000
1519B Kirkwood Nashville 37212 3/24 Reed Michael C Build Nashville LLC $1,253,400
2803 White Oak Nashville 37215 3/17 Ruth Tammy Shirley Willis Jessica $1,250,000
722 Georgetown Nashville 37205 3/11 Sontag Michael D Trustee Cooper Edgar B $1,250,000
4911 Nebraska Nashville 37209 3/9 Edwards Mark A Navin John J $1,250,000
6100 New York Nashville 37209 3/1 Carver Brooke Nicole Trustee 6100 New York LLC $1,248,000
1417 Eastland Nashville 37206 1/4 Anderson Jordan Campbell Matthew Dolan $1,244,000
3903 Nevada Nashville 37209 1/18 Fast Nathan Jean Lafitte Designs LLC $1,225,000
473 Huntington Ridge Nashville 37211 3/7 Ball Gina; Ball Gordon; Ravanelle Adam; Ravenelle Jessica Sferrella Sheila M; Wedel Cindy S $1,225,000
210 Kensington Nashville 37215 3/17 Dill John Elton McGriff Ruth C Trustee $1,225,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/28 Silva Anthony Jr Trustee 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,219,000
114 47th Nashville 37209 2/14 Jmb Holdings LLC Richland Building Partners LLC $1,208,325
1401 Kirkwood Nashville 37212 3/2 Harpur Benjamin Leskel Olesya A; Lopez Carlos Federico $1,205,000
519 Crieve Nashville 37220 1/12 Templeton Natasha B Champion John C $1,200,000
263 Fairway Nashville 37214 1/5 Ceule Denise Hollywood Karen $1,200,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 1/4 505 Eve Properties LLC Oii Property Lp $1,200,000
1904 Kimbark Nashville 37215 2/10 Hood Kristen Prince Brittany Walker $1,200,000
103 Pembroke Nashville 37205 2/17 Culp Lacey; Culp William B III Smith David H; Smith Gardner O $1,200,000
224 Heady Nashville 37205 2/17 224 Heady LLC Cavazos Gary D Estate $1,200,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 2/22 Gray Jill E Obmascik; Gray Michael J Wohlers Chad $1,200,000
6201 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 2/2 Marengo St Inv LLC Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC $1,200,000
815 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 2/16 Moorad Jan Coleman Brian D $1,200,000
1900 Oakhill Nashville 37206 2/14 Amos Allison Earley; Amos Anthony Jason Paragon Group LLC $1,200,000
909 Gilmore Nashville 37204 2/16 Kelly Megan Douglas Slaughter Jeffrey Carl $1,200,000
2059 Timberwood Nashville 37215 2/8 Marcus Kent Trustee Sauder Donald R Trustee $1,200,000
921B Woodmont Nashville 37204 3/7 Stebelton Andrew D; Stebelton Melissa J C & J Builders LLC $1,200,000
3613 Rainbow Nashville 37204 3/24 Bergfeld Brian Philpot Ross E $1,200,000
124 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 3/16 Balk Pamela Fulton Sandra $1,200,000
1705 Green Hills Nashville 37215 3/25 Freed Judith Fisher McEachern William A $1,200,000
4802 Dakota Nashville 37209 3/2 Boyd Philip Michael Barry Matthew Louis $1,200,000
4108 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 3/16 Maddox Michael Kevin Tompkins Michael $1,200,000
3635 General Bate Nashville 37204 2/3 Phillips Bradley Shulman Adam Charles $1,199,900
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/18 Mathias David 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,195,000
514 Hobbs Creek Nashville 37215 3/3 Waters Caroline C Haury & Smith Contractors Inc $1,190,000
4225 Central Hermitage 37076 3/3 Beazer Homes LLC Mhk Ventures LLC $1,188,000
1818B Shackleford Nashville 37215 3/8 Schultz Robert Deruelle Dennis $1,180,000
1208 Linden Nashville 37212 1/13 Kusserow Paul Trustee Bodytko Cassandra $1,175,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 2/1 Watson Kevin Hardie William Huger III Trustee $1,175,000
1485 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/3 Mishra Ravi P Evans Alan Rashaan $1,175,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/22 Signature Six LLC 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,164,000
3411 Richards Nashville 37215 3/4 Stephenson Home Co LLC Daugherty Andrew Tyler $1,164,000
135 50th Nashville 37209 3/3 Joyce Jesse Sherbakoff Melissa; Sherbakoff Thomas $1,160,000
612 Maplewood Nashville 37216 3/1 Merriman Mike Trustee Southard Emily Leonard $1,160,000
2223 10th Nashville 37204 3/29 Sanyal Upamanyu Watkins Gaelon $1,160,000
4483 Heath Nashville 37221 1/5 Gerald David Allison Revocable Trust Blackhawk Iii LLC $1,155,000
1019 Davidson Nashville 37206 1/12 Dottie Lee Properties LLC Metropolitan Const LLC $1,150,000
5336 Stanford Nashville 37215 1/11 Gray Harrison Smith Dorothy Boren Estate $1,150,000
914 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 1/12 Hoar Madeleine Rockwood Piper Mark $1,150,000
1110 Sigler Nashville 37203 2/17 2015 Lucas Family Trust Price Amber $1,150,000
3905 Valley Nashville 37205 3/2 Glover Lester B Rose Stephen Matthew $1,150,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/8 Haley Richard Wallace 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,149,000
828A Argyle Nashville 37203 3/10 Burns Brian Whitcher Kurt L $1,143,275
1213B Sigler Nashville 37203 1/18 Mondello Timothy Prestige Pmc LLC $1,140,000
26 Washington Nashville 37205 2/10 Waltemath Gary Potter Thomas K $1,140,000
3127 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/3 Boulden Timothy U Smith Hannah $1,140,000
8638 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 1/11 Johnson Melissa Franklin Cartwright Jennifer M $1,139,000
3706 Granny White Nashville 37204 1/20 Kocher Ryan Pritchett-Pate Yvonne $1,135,000
5662 Cloverland Brentwood 37027 2/3 5662 Cloverland LLC Crabtree Diane Moseley $1,125,000
1102 Sigler Nashville 37203 1/24 Schaefer Lee Schaefer Patrick $1,120,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/9 Coury Robert S 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,117,000
1414 Woodmont Nashville 37215 2/7 Hampton George Marfell Jason Thomas $1,101,000
2537 Park Green Old Hickory 37138 2/16 Grand Gors LLC Music City Classics Inc $1,100,000
2607 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 2/16 2607 Whites Creek Pike LLC 1 Public Homes LLC; Fedorovich Edward $1,100,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/25 Walsh Katherine Bonner E Wayne $1,100,000
110 31st Nashville 37203 3/4 Weiss Bahr H Chen Liwei $1,100,000
1490 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/16 Harris Luke Robert Daniels Jason L $1,100,000
1502 Shelby Nashville 37206 3/16 Showalter John S Estrada Lisa $1,100,000
115 Kenner Nashville 37205 3/29 Dotson Dunn Michael Ramsden Bruce H $1,100,000
221 54th Nashville 37209 3/30 Ostrowski Andrew Schaetz Barbara $1,085,400
5304 Brentview Hills Nashville 37220 2/9 Walne James A Paden Matthew Terry $1,076,000
915 Battlefield Nashville 37204 1/12 Adkins Amy Young Stallings Sarah C $1,075,000
1213 Taggartwood Brentwood 37027 3/2 Lodge Richard M Munro John Robert $1,075,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/15 Fusco Daniel 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,072,000
6711 Darden Nashville 37205 3/3 Michael Jordan Harwell Roxie M Trustee $1,070,000
5929 Pettus Antioch 37013 1/26 Muckala Raymond M Mann Joseph $1,055,000
2725 Westwood Nashville 37204 2/18 Loecher Brittany; Loecher Nikolas Westwood I LLC $1,055,000
129 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 3/16 Bahan Patrick B Marrow Lance M $1,055,000
146 Haverford Nashville 37205 1/18 Dacus Ryan J Mulloy Eugene G Jr $1,050,000
1243 Saxon Nashville 37215 1/3 Gertie Q LLC Saxon Drive LLC $1,050,000
504 Hamilton Nashville 37203 1/26 Ray Lindsay E Baxter Joshua $1,050,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 1/19 Bone Harold G Jr Kelley Ann Marie $1,050,000
732 Greeley Nashville 37205 2/3 Garwill LLC Belote Eloise G $1,050,000
253 33rd Nashville 37209 3/2 McCormick Kevin T Johnson Wesley $1,050,000
5514 Kelly Brentwood 37027 3/29 Henshaw Mary Laurel Wright John Dayton Jr $1,050,000
1232 2nd Nashville 37207 3/1 Overton Joseph Evins Snow Jeremy $1,050,000
2612 Westwood Nashville 37212 3/29 Garfi Ryan Daniel Harrell Gary R $1,050,000
2815 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 3/2 Epstein-Levi Sarah Woodruff Brett $1,050,000
222 Marcia Nashville 37209 3/28 Taylormade Contracting LLC Meridian Const Co LLC $1,050,000
3706 Princeton Nashville 37205 3/24 Carrington John Mitchell II Whitacre Jeffrey T $1,050,000
980 Youngs Nashville 37207 3/4 MacFarlane Matthew A Up Parthip GP $1,050,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 1/10 Siya Hospitality LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,049,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/9 Green Rachel S Trustee 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,047,000
4421 Alcott Nashville 37215 1/4 Amden Jessica; Amden Jose Ragghianti Mary K $1,046,000
128 Abbottsford Nashville 37215 2/2 J&B Realty Holdings LLC Brent Michael D Executor $1,040,000
325 Chamberlin Nashville 37209 2/24 Beckner James Lancaster Jr Dwyer Steven $1,040,000
1308 Falkirk Nashville 37221 3/22 Dragnich Andrea Redding Smith Patricia H $1,040,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/18 Kelley Todd 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,037,000
901 Montrose Nashville 37204 3/23 Boatwright William R Bonadio Anthony M $1,035,000
6136 Chickering Nashville 37215 2/9 Chesnut Infill Gp Sandidge Kent IV $1,030,000
3000 Poston Nashville 37203 1/27 Stone Jonathan David Chapman Marshall $1,025,000
4413 Charleston Place Nashville 37215 2/10 Grice Charles A Whitefield Lowell C Trustee $1,025,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/14 Jong Ate Dirk De 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,022,000
2148 Timberwood Nashville 37215 1/12 Hatfield Retta Jane Hatfield Jeffrey S $1,010,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/1 Ransom Jonathan C Trustee 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,007,000
3707 Westbrook Nashville 37205 3/17 Williams Clayton Finkel Jonathan M $1,005,000
1829 Primrose Nashville 37212 1/11 Chen Dennis Cavarretta Samuel L $1,000,000
235 Foxboro Madison 37115 1/5 Anderson Paul J Jr Copeland Robert F Jr $1,000,000
1311 Tyne Nashville 37215 2/10 J L Holloway LLC Hatch Deborah Lunn $1,000,000
705 27th Nashville 37208 2/17 Burrell Sisters Mgmt LLC Thrive At City Heights LLC $1,000,000
2130 Buena Vista Nashville 37218 2/18 Fed Dev LLC Mayo Dianne S; Mayo Marable Lee Jr $1,000,000
707 27th Nashville 37208 2/8 Nash Keary Elizabeth Thrive at City Heights LLC $1,000,000
2315 Lloyd Nashville 37218 3/24 HBG Holdings LLC Forsythe Wallace T $1,000,000
3754 Central Pike Hermitage 37076 3/8 V3 Central Pike Guerrier Dev LLC $1,000,000
4617 Churchwood Nashville 37220 3/23 Concord Capital LLC Pearson Sam $1,000,000
111 13th Nashville 37206 3/25 Wilson Shawn Zunz Emmanuel $1,000,000

