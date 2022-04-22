VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

Farm City Breakfast. The Maury Alliance Agribusiness Committee’s annual event honors the agriculture and agribusiness industry of Maury County. Keynote Speaker is Rhedona Rose, executive vice president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation. Anderson-Delk-Kennedy Kettle Mills Farm will be honored as Century Farm of the Year. Donations will be collected for the 2022 Farm City Scholarship Fund. Ridley 4-H Center, 850 Lion Parkway, Columbia. Friday, 6:45-8:30 a.m. RSVP. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Good Morning Gallatin

Del Phillips, director of Sumner County Schools, will provide an education update. Breakfast from Bojangles and coffee will be provided. 7:30-9 a.m. Hampton Inn- Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. Program open to chamber members and future member, registration is required. Information

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

APRIL 22-23

Market in the Park

70+ small business will set up at Triple Creek Park. There will be arts, crafts, specialty food, boutique clothing, live music and food trucks, all gathered under the big pavilion. Friday, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: $5. Triple Creek Park, 240 Champion Dr., Gallatin. Information

APRIL 23-24

Franklin Main Street Festival

One of the area’s largest family friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. Guests will enjoy local food and drink, children’s activities, live music and outstanding arts & crafts along with this year’s special features, which include the KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, Spring Street presented by Geico, the Main Stage, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, and much more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Information

St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville

Participants can expect live bands and DJs on 20 stages throughout the course plus all-day jams at the finish line. Races offered: Full marathon, half-marathon, 6.15 mile, 5k, 1 mile and KIDS ROCK. Fees: Marathon $135, half-marathon $129, 6.15 mile $119, 5K $59 and Sunday 1 mile $25, KIDS ROCK $20 and Doggie Dash $20. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Les Dames d’Escoffier

Nashville Chapter’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium, a three-part series. Part 2: Integrating Your Business: Bringing inclusion to the front and the back of the house. Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and take-away material. Part 3: Practice Radical Hospitality: How To Truly Welcome Everyone, May 21. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Veterans and Transitioning Soldiers Talent Solutions Forum

A panel discussion focusing on veterans and transitioning soldiers and their role in helping improve the area’s workforce. Panelists are Marla Rye, President Workforce Essentials, moderator; Anne Fugate, Fort Campbell transition services manager; Carolin Carson, corporate fellowship program manager at Hiring our Heroes; and Will Wilberscheid, operational excellence and PMO lead at Philips. Nashville State Community College, 120 White Bridge Road, H Building, Room 202. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Chamber members $10, future members $15. Registration required. Information

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. Tennessee Coffee and Smoothie, 612 N Main St., Columbia. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Cost of own meal. Information

Young Professionals Lunch

Guest speaker Jay Strobeno, veteran and field representative for Sen. Marsha Blackburn. First Farmers & Merchants Bank, 901 Nashville Hwy., Columbia, upstairs event space. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Parking: C1 Church. Registering requested. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Held at various eateries in Gallatin to help create a network of professionals living and working in Gallatin. Guests are welcome to attend but are urged to join the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so be prepared to purchase your meal. Old Hickory Tavern at Foxland Harbor, 1024 Club View Drive, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

GYP Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for their monthly Happy Hour. Taking place the fourth Tuesday of every month, this is an opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Big Trouble Brewing Co., 213 W Main Street, Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Fee: pay-for-your-own. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Business Before Hours

Tennessee College of Applied Technology presents an informal networking event designed to connect with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Fee: $5 for members, $15 for future members. No registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Smyrna, 663 Ken Pilkerton Drive, Smyrna. Information

Breakfast Honoring Dr. Matthew Walker Sr.

The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center breakfast will feature a keynote address by James E.K. Hildreth, Ph.D., M.D., president and CEO of Meharry Medical College and a member of President Biden’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. The theme of this year’s event is “Forward 3.0: From Pandemic to Endemic.” Breast specialist Robin Williams, M.D. will receive the Dr. Matthew Walker Sr. Legacy Award, and The Equity Alliance, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, will accept the Michelle B. Marrs Advocacy Award. MWCHC will also distribute scholarships to local Meharry Medical College students. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Online via Zoom. Information

Alive & the Bluebird

The Bluebird Café, along with the country’s top songwriters and Alive, are raising funds for hospice patients and their families for the 29th consecutive year. This event to be held at Saddle Woods Farm, 9522 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro. Featured artists include, Tim James, Dan Couch and Rivers Rutherford. Fees: Single General Admission Ticket: $150; VIP Upgrade for 2 people: $200: priority parking, early admission, reserved seating at a cocktail table near the stage, swag bag; Half Row (6 seat bundle): $750, a discount of $25 per ticket: reserved seating, free Alive & the Bluebird tee-shirt; Full Row (12 seat bundle): $1200, a discount of $50 per ticket: reserved seating, free Alive & the Bluebird T-shirt. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Preservation Symposium & Preservation Awards

This year’s theme, “Perspectives in Preservation,” features nationally known speakers discussing historical preservation’s impact on communities, especially at the intersection of commerce, history, education and advocacy. Keynote speakers are Chief Advocacy Officer for the Historic Charleston Foundation Cashion Drolet, historic real estate finance specialist and former executive director for Knox Heritage Kim Trent, and University of Mississippi anthropologist and professor Dr. Jodi Skipper. Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

MAY 10-13

30-Hour OSHA for General Industry

This conference will provide participants with four days of intensive review of current topics in occupational safety and health compliance. Continental breakfast and lunch included each day. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Hampton Inn & Suites, 325 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro. Fee: TN Chamber members $500, non-members $595. Information or Suzie Lusk or Caroline Davis, 615 -256-5141