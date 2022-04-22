In a bad relationship with work? You can do better

VOL. 46 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 22, 2022

Your current status: “In a Relationship.” You might want to add “with work” to that.

Work is your mistress, your neediest companion, the darling that constantly annoys you. It’s the first thing you think about when you open your eyes and the last thing you think about before closing them.

Not that you’re proud of this, not that your family’s happy about it, but you gotta work, right? So read “Love + Work” by Marcus Buckingham and change the relationship.

Undoubtedly, you’ve heard the platitude: “Love what you do and you’ll never work a day in your life.” Well, how about this one: “Work will never love you back.”

But isn’t there a happy medium here? Buckingham thinks so, and he says this disconnect starts when we go to school. In classes, we’re taught the same things as the next kid and we’re made to fit into a certain algorithm with ranks and scores. You’re rarely asked what you like to do or what you think you do best.

That continues when you grow up and start working. You’re expected to produce within the norms and rules in the workplace. All those things you love to do are for after work.

Then again, there’s a way to find love at work.

“Love + Work” By Marcus Buckingham c.2022, Harvard Business Review Press $28 320 pages

Buckingham says to embrace your “Wyrd,” a Norse concept that basically indicates how we are each born with a unique spirit. Your perceptions are like no one else’s. You can’t be categorized. Your talents are uniquely yours, and so is your learning curve so pay attention to the things you can’t wait to do and what gives you flow.

Watch for what “just clicks” for you. Don’t confuse hobbies with passions that fit your work, and know what “devils” you can ignore on your way to loving your job.

Finally, remember that loving your work doesn’t have to last all the time. If you can find even just a few hours every day that make you happiest on the job, won’t that really make a difference in your workday?

It doesn’t make sense to read a dull, staid book about happiness at work, does it? No, so read “Love + Work.” It fills the bill.

Indeed, this book is so lighthearted that it practically bounces, and the author writes with a spring shower-like freshness. That can greatly boost your mood, preparing you to learn about how to love your work – or at least part of it.

Now, granted, that can get a little new-agey every now and then, but even at that it befits what you’ll learn about yourself and your strengths. You’ll also learn about how to determine what’s useful about what you love and what’s not work-worthy, so you’ll know you’re on the right track for making work not so drudgey. Also nice is the end-of-book advice for parents, and how you can start your child on a happier path.

The average person works 90,000 hours in a lifetime, so why not make yours make you smile? Get “Love + Work” and change the status quo.

Terri Schlichenmeyer’s reviews of business books are read in more than 260 publications in the U.S. and Canada.