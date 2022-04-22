Home > Article
Friday, April 22, 2022
Grading Jon Robinson’s drafts
Updated 8:16AM
From the great (2016, 2019) to the disastrous (2018, 2020), Titans general manager Jon Robinson has had some big pendulum swings during his six drafts. Here's a look back at how each grades:
2016
1. Jack Conklin
2a. Kevin Dodd
2b. Austin Johnson
2c. Derrick Henry
3. Kevin Byard
5a. Tajae Sharpe
5b. LeShaun Sims
6. Sebastian Tretola
7a. Aaron Wallace
7b. Kalan Reed
Robinson’s first draft produced two franchise cornerstones in Derrick Henry and Kevin Byard, and could have yielded a third had Conklin not struggled coming off a knee injury, causing the Titans to decline his fifth-year option. As a result, he was lost to free agency.
Dodd, a linebacker, was a complete failure, as was late-round guard Tretola. Receiver Sharpe and DL Johnson were useful contributors for a while.
Grade: A-
(Only the Dodd bust kept it from being an A+.)
2017
1a. Corey Davis
1b Adoree’ Jackson
3a. Taywan Taylor
3b. Jonnu Smith
5. Jayon Brown
6. Corey Levin
7a. Josh Carraway
7b. Brad Seaton
7c. Khalfani Muhammad
WR Davis and CB Jackson both had their moments, but neither was deemed good enough to even play on a fifth-year option, much less earn an extension. WR Taylor just recently landed on a USFL practice squad. Smith and Brown were both solid players, and Smith’s production was especially missed last year after he left for New England as a free agent. Beyond Brown, the Titans didn’t get much in the late rounds.
Grade: C
2018
1. Rashaan Evans
2. Harold Landry
5. Dane Cruikshank
6. Luke Falk
The Titans had only four picks in this draft, so that in itself makes it a tougher to hit on picks. LB Evans started off really well, but by the end of his time, the Titans had passed on his fifth-year option and he had lost his starting job to Zach Cunningham. OLB Landry proved to be the keeper of this group, and was rewarded with a huge contract after a breakout season in 2021. He was part of the reason the Titans didn’t have many picks as they packed several choices to move up and draft him. Safety Cruikshank turned into a useful player but was not re-signed this offseason. Falk was a late-round quarterback flier that flopped.
Grade: D
2019
1. Jeffery Simmons
2. A.J. Brown
3. Nate Davis
4. Amani Hooker
5. D’Andre Walker
6. David Long
Robinson hit it out of the park with five starters in six picks, including their best defensive player in Simmons and arguably their best offensive weapon in Brown. Long has developed into a top-notch linebacker, worthy of a long-term deal. Hooker and Davis might be worth extensions after the season as well.
Grade: A+
2020
1. Isaiah Wilson
2. Kristian Fulton
3. Darrynton Evans
5. Larrell Murchison
7a. Cole McDonald
7b Chris Jackson
Whether it was COVID canceling pre-draft visits and pro days or bad decisions, this draft is easily Robinson’s worst. The feckless OL Wilson turned out to be the team’s worst first-round pick since Pacman Jones in terms of unreliability. The team already has moved on from RB Evans (waived this offseason) and QB McDonald, who didn’t even make it out of camp. Only CB Fulton has turned into a bona fide starter. Though this draft was awful, the Titans did salvage something from the 2020 rookie class, thanks to undrafted finds DL Teair Tart and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Grade: F
2021
1. Kaleb Farley
2. Dillon Radunz
3a. Monty Rice
3b. Elijah Molden
4a. Dez Fitzpatrick
4b. Rashad Weaver
6a. Racey McMath
6b. Brady Breeze
Another draft that didn’t get off to the desired start. Farley, the first-round pick, and LB Weaver, both ended up on the shelf with injuries. Radunz wasn’t ready to
plug and play at right tackle and was inactive most of the season. WR Fitzpatrick struggled in camp and spent much of the year on the practice squad. Third-rounders LB Rice and CB Molden quickly found roles and improved throughout the year. It’s too early to know if this draft is another flop like 2020, but in order for it not to be, Farley and Radunz need to be major contributors in 2022.
Grade: Incomplete