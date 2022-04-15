Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 15, 2022

Netflix shares drop 22% after it loses 200K subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix's video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, deepening troubles that have been mounting since enjoying a surge from a captive audience locked down during the pandemic's early stages.

The company's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday. That was far worse than a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers forecast by Netflix management.

