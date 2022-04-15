Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher

VOL. 46 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 15, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks rallied following a weak start.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off an early loss and added 2.2%.

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 3.1% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its dividend. Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas.

Banks rose as Treasury yields continued to climb, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%.