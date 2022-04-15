Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 15, 2022

Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher

Updated 3:28PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks rallied following a weak start.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off an early loss and added 2.2%.

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 3.1% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its dividend. Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas.

Banks rose as Treasury yields continued to climb, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0