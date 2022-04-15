Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 15, 2022

Stocks edge lower as earnings roll in, natural gas soars

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed slightly lower after a wobbly day of trading Monday as worries about rising interest rates and high inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports from banks.

The S&P 500 ended just barely in the red while the Dow and the Nasdaq each fell 0.1%.

Stocks have struggled this year as the highest inflation in generations forces the Federal Reserve into a U-turn on the low-interest-rate policies that helped markets soar and the economy to rev in recent years.

The price of U.S. natural gas jumped more than 7% and is close to its highest since 2008.

