IRS offering extra time for taxpayers affected by disasters

VOL. 46 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 15, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Income tax returns are due this week, but Tennessee residents and businesses in 14 counties hit by disasters in the past year will get some extra time.

The Internal Revenue Service is giving them until May 16 to file returns and make payments.

Tennessee was hit by severe weather, including strong winds and storms in some areas of the state, in December.

People in affected areas may also be able to waive fees and costs related to reviewing previous returns, WPLN reports.

People outside the designated disaster areas can call the IRS disaster hotline at (866) 562-5227 to request an extension.

Eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson.