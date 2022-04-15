VOL. 46 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 15, 2022

The Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood. The scavenger hunt will feature cottontails hiding throughout the springtime gardens, with each child receiving a guide to help them find the rabbits. This fun family-friendly event will also include themed activities and music. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $25 for adults, $18 for ages 3 to 17, and free for ages 2 and under. Advanced reservation required. 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Gallatin Farmers Market Spring Plant Sale

Herbs, bedding plants, tomato and pepper plants available. 9 a.m.-noon. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin. Free event.

Parkinson’s Awareness Seminar

A free in-person Parkinson’s Awareness Seminar to learn more about DBS Therapy. Guest speakers: Britt Stone, M.D., movement disorders neurologist, and Dario Englot, MS, Ph.D., M.D., DBS neurosurgeon. Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbrite Avenue, Franklin. 9-11 a.m. Complimentary breakfast before seminar. Information

APRIL 16-22

Robertson County Cleanup Week

Robertson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a countywide community cleanup week. We know that we will be more successful if we can all give a little time over the course of a few days to put a dent into al this trash. We are challenging everyone: Churches, youth groups, school sports teams and civic clubs, businesses and employees, citizens and visitors. It will take us all teaming up to make an impact. Once you choose an area to clean up, please notify Chamber. Information

APRIL 18-21

Intro Nashville: April Session

A multiday, immersive format helps participants discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy, the inner workings of our public and private sectors, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Day 1: Opening reception, 6-6:30 p.m.; Day 2: “It” City? 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Day 3: Athens of the South, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Day 4: Find Your Rhythm in Music City, 12:30-6 p.m. Non-members $1,000; member $750. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Relationship Selling for Small-Business Owners

Speaker: Jason Elkins, 100 Cups Consulting. TSBSC at Volunteer State Community College, 300 Building, Nashville Pike. Fee: $25 Payment to be made at the workshop; check or cash preferred. 9-11 a.m. Information

Job Readiness Course

Need help finding the perfect job or looking for help refining your resume? Join Dr. Rick Parrent from Vol State for a job readiness course. Parrent will be covering applications, job interviews and resumes. Northfield Church, 2100 Nashville Pike, NFU Hall. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Gallatin Young Professionals Let’s Get Lunch

Join GYP as various local eateries at they grown networks. This event takes place at a new spot each month and is Dutch-style. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Maury Alliance Young Professionals Mixer

Come enjoy a drink, meet other Young Professionals, and win door prizes at DB’s Eats and Beats. This is a casual event and everyone is welcome. DB’s Eats and Beats, 1144 Riverside Drive, Columbia. 5-6:30 p.m. Free, but RSVP appreciated. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Industry Roundtables

Participants discuss what’s happening in their business sector and mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee will be provided and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting, in an effort for our team to better connect our members to resources. Registration is required. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heven, 450 W. Main Street. 8:30- 9:30 a.m. Fee included in Chamber membership. Information

Leadership Development: The Conversation Continues

Join the Education Report committee members along with school ambassadors and administrators for a peek into the Academies of Glencliff High School at The Conversation Continues: Leadership Development within MNPS. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. This conversation is intended for those who missed the Education Report release and presentation in March and for those who want to further engage with Metro Nashville Public Schools. A tour of Glencliff High School led by student ambassadors will follow the discussion. Free. Glencliff High School, 160 Antioch Pike. Information

Third Thursday: Small Business Tool Kit

Topic: Techniques to Truly Knowing Your Customer. Speaker: Adrienne Hinds, Columbia State Community College. 3-4:30 p.m. Holiday Inn-Franklin Cool Springs, 1738 Carothers Parkway, Brentwood. Information

Sumner County Youth Job + Opportunity Fair

Youth Job + Opportunity Fair is for those 15-18 who are seeking employment and volunteer opportunities in Gallatin. The event is a great opportunity for two groups of job seekers: Students 15-18 years of age looking for summer jobs, part-time, seasonal, after school etc, and those who are looking for volunteer opportunities throughout the community. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 3-6 p.m. Free. Information

Robertson County Reagan Day Dinner

Speakers: U.S. Reps. Mark Green and John Rose. The Center, 401 N. Main Street, Springfield. Doors open: 5 p.m., VIP Reception 5:30 and Dinner 6 p.m. Dinner tickets: $65, VIP reception $35. Live and silent auction. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Farm City Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Agribusiness Committee honors the agriculture and agribusiness industries of Maury County. Keynote Speaker is Rhedona Rose, executive vice president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation. The Anderson-Delk-Kennedy Kettle Mills Farm will be honored as Century Farm of the Year. Donations will be collected for the 2022 Farm City Scholarship Fund. Ridley 4-H Center, 850 Lion Parkway, Columbia. 6:45-8:30 a.m. RSVP Information

Good Morning Gallatin

Del Phillips, director of Sumner County Schools, provides an education update. Breakfast from Bojangles and coffee will be provided thanks to sponsors Sumner Prevention Coalition and Hampton Inn. 7:30-9 a.m. Hampton Inn-Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. Program open to chamber members and future member, registration is required. Information

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Les Dames d’Escoffier event

Nashville Chapter: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium – a three-part series. Nashville’s Food History: How Race Played and Continues to Play a Role, Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50 or $150 for all three. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and take-away material. Additional events: Saturday, April 23 and Saturday, May 21. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Alive & the Bluebird

The Bluebird Cafe along with the country’s top songwriters and Alive are raising funds for hospice patients and their families for the 29th consecutive year. This event to be held at Saddle Woods Farm, 9522 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro. Featured artists include, Tim James, Dan Couch and Rivers Rutherford. 6-9 p.m. Information