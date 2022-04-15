Top Davidson County commercial sales for March 2022

|306 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/29
|XHR Nashville Gulch LLC
|Nashville Gulch Hotel LLC
|$203,360,000
|4717 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|3/2
|Centennial Tn Part LLC
|Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC
|$128,625,000
|101 Brixworth
|Nashville
|37205
|3/31
|Brixworth Part LLC
|Nashville Metropolitan LLC
|$52,200,000
|401 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/14
|Trimac 401 Church Property Owner LLC
|401 Church Street Property Owner LLC
|$50,500,000
|2200, 2300 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|3/14
|Cpreif Sheds On Charlotte LLC
|Sheds Nashville LP
|$47,500,000
|810 Lea, 300, 308 10th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/30
|Mqmf Nashville Lea Avenue LLC
|Amg 810 Lea LLC
|$45,000,000
|121 Airpark Center
|Nashville
|37217
|3/17
|Exeter Airpark Center Building 3 LLC
|Airpark East Owner LLC
|$31,218,750
|571 Margaret Robertson
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/15
|Margaret Robertson Housing I LLC
|Margaret Robertson Apts II LP
|$22,250,000
|700 Inverness
|Nashville
|37204
|3/18
|Inverness Owner LLC
|Melrose Storage LLC
|$21,850,000
|500 Ocala
|Nashville
|37211
|3/15
|Hickory Forest Housing I LLC
|Hickory Forest II LP
|$19,250,000
|0 Hobson
|Antioch
|37013
|3/15
|Kagr2 Antioch 3754 LLC
|Antioch 3754 Medical Prop LLC
|$17,300,000
|30 Peabody
|Nashville
|37201
|3/10
|Pr II/Sh Peabody Union Apts Owner LLC
|Metropolitan Dev And Housing Agency
|$16,000,000
|28 Parcels
|Nashville
|37209
|3/18
|Bgc Dev LLC
|Hill 33 LLC
|$15,500,000
|203, 228 Sealey
|Madison
|37115
|3/8
|Dominion Orchard LLC
|Orchard Park Part LLC
|$15,300,000
|1035 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/30
|Cherner Eastland LLC
|Lion Lockwood Eastland LLC
|$14,875,000
|1 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|3/23
|Spirit Master Funding X LLC
|Nashville Music Row Garage Owner LLC
|$12,173,913
|300 Kate
|Madison
|37115
|3/15
|Madison 2 Pack LLC
|300 Kate Street Part LLC
|$11,750,000
|700 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|3/23
|700 Myatt Dr Owner LLC
|Bip III Madison LLC
|$9,874,612
|616 Ewing
|Nashville
|37203
|3/28
|W H Storage Part LLC
|Flavor Catering LLC
|$9,200,000
|405 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/4
|405 40th Ave N Propco LP
|405 Charlotte Dev Part
|$7,255,000
|616 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|3/3
|Madison Memorial Part LLC
|Due West Towers LLC
|$7,000,000
|621 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|3/8
|Om Sai 9 LLC
|Laxmi Hospitality Group LLC
|$6,900,001
|3715 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|3/7
|Schreiner Dev Knoxville LLC
|Tennessee Cvs Pharmacy LLC
|$6,831,958
|816 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|3/15
|Madison 2 Pack LLC
|816 Hickory Part LLC
|$5,500,000
|246 5th
|Nashville
|37219
|3/11
|Newco Arc LLC
|Patel Sanket
|$5,150,000
|801 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|3/9
|Visco Propco LLC
|Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC
|$4,900,000
|447, 451 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|3/9
|Alto Part LLC
|Dental Specialty Holdings LLC
|$4,835,450
|2001 Warfield
|Nashville
|37215
|3/25
|2001 Warfield Part LLC
|Warner Dudley II
|$4,801,500
|13880 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/31
|Egh Land Dev LLC
|Evergreen Hills Gp
|$4,465,000
|503 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|3/25
|Crossing Holding LLC
|W Trinity Land Dev Gp
|$4,000,000
|5055 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/14
|Harlan Txrh 2019 LLC
|Cot J Prop LLC
|$3,665,000
|1620, 1626 State
|Nashville
|37203
|3/16
|Frazmand Reza
|Petrucelli James D
|$3,500,000
|615 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|3/29
|Beazer Homes LLC
|Seaside Fla LLC
|$3,294,400
|1016 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/2
|Grass Hill Prop LLC
|Krbc Prop LLC
|$3,200,000
|0 Earhart
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|3/3
|Hooper Property LLC
|Kds Inv General Parthip
|$3,046,667
|4539 Cato, 4608 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|3/2
|Cato Road Dev Part LLC
|Overby Jeff Executor
|$3,000,000
|557 Stewarts Ferry
|Nashville
|37214
|3/25
|Stewarts Ferry Shopping Center
|Cameron Debbie
|$2,950,000
|600 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|3/9
|West Iris Realty LLC
|4Th Avenue Part LLC
|$2,725,000
|4514 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|3/11
|Eskimo Ashland
|Mobley Jeffrey Administrator CTA
|$2,500,000
|1020 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|3/25
|Larkin Springs Tn Owner Iv LLC
|Monarch Dev Cre LLC
|$2,500,000
|4001 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/9
|Sim Jea Wook
|Marblehill Hermitage LLC
|$2,290,000
|5421, 5425, 5429 Franklin
|Nashville
|37220
|3/11
|Douglas Franklin Road LLC
|Kf Legacy LLC
|$2,250,000
|2105 Sunset
|Nashville
|37212
|3/2
|Miles Inv LLC
|2105 Sunset LLC
|$2,238,000
|21 Cleveland
|Nashville
|37210
|3/10
|Boyd Joshua
|Fesmire Candace
|$2,200,000
|1100, 1112 Lishey, 1105, 1109 Stainback
|Nashville
|37207
|3/7
|Bubis Jayne; Bubis Martin
|Grace Apostolic Church; Grace Apostolic Church Inc
|$2,150,000
|206 Cole
|Nashville
|37210
|3/9
|Jps Prop
|201 Blanton Avenue LLC
|$1,994,505
|4400 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/14
|Carney Estates LLC
|Spiva George N
|$1,975,000
|1020 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|3/4
|Monarch Dev Cre LLC
|Equity Trust Co Custodian
|$1,970,000
|1004 Old Tree
|Nashville
|37210
|3/4
|Heavenland LLC
|1004 Old Tree LLC
|$1,800,000
|1605 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|3/2
|One Hundred Percent LLC
|Martin Allbee Miller Bryan & Assoc LLC
|$1,775,000
|425 Westboro, 408 American
|Nashville
|37209
|3/11
|Two Dogs Dev LLC
|Porter Eddie L
|$1,725,000
|613 Douglas, 1303 Jones
|Nashville
|37207
|3/11
|Walton_Douglas & Jones LLC
|Williamson Michael P
|$1,700,000
|0 Whitsett
|Nashville
|37210
|3/30
|Emery Steven Douglas
|B&E Irrigation & Landscaping LLC
|$1,500,000
|0 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|3/23
|429B Houston St LLC
|Sallie R Hicks Family LLC
|$1,422,960
|106 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|3/7
|106 Harding Part LLC
|Harding Pike Prop
|$1,309,000
|7273 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|3/28
|Nla Gch Nashville LLC
|Centennial Place Realty LLC
|$1,295,000
|1902 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|3/11
|McFadden Edmund W
|Prahl Michael
|$1,242,250
|101, 109, 115, 201 Woodruff
|Madison
|37115
|3/3
|Dedicated Inv LLC
|Big South Ventures LLC
|$1,230,000
|701, 705, 707 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/1
|Woodbine Comm Org Inc
|Oz615 LLC
|$1,225,000
|1104 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|3/3
|Blue Sky Const Inc
|Ttf Inv LLC
|$1,200,000
|2605 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|3/14
|Holdings 10.2 LLC
|Heard Gregory
|$1,200,000
|2813 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|3/4
|Bransford Ave Part LLC
|Nieman William J Trustee
|$1,200,000
|5748 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|3/9
|Sdh Nashville LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$1,170,000
|1668 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|3/18
|Alsadi Mohammed
|Gannon Stephen R
|$1,150,000
|325 Menees
|Madison
|37115
|3/4
|Krell Brandon Douglass
|Lamarr Cynthia Marie
|$1,128,000
|3831 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|3/28
|R E Comfortspaces LLC
|Ideal Solutions LLC
|$1,100,500
|4119 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|3/11
|Ps Southeast One Inc
|Lanning Jonathan
|$1,100,000
|2814 Dogwood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/15
|Epiq Engineering LLC
|Limor Susan R
|$1,090,000
|624 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|3/14
|Neighborhood Holdings LLC
|Budslick Paul
|$1,000,000
|1200 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|3/7
|Gp Self-Storage 1216 LLC
|McKay Christina
|$990,000
|2254 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|3/30
|2254 Winford LLC
|Cav Prop LLC
|$975,000
|4715 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/22
|Fifth Third Bank Na
|Lineberry Prop Inc
|$925,000
|3494 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|3/9
|McWhirter Mary
|Envirotest Corp
|$900,000
|131 15th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/7
|Reed District Landco Part LLC
|P&R Holdings Of Birmingham
|$875,000
|4914, 4916 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/14
|Charlotte Pike Prop LLC
|Bradford Wendy Lara
|$875,000
|715 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|3/23
|Pne Inv LLC
|Envirotest Corp
|$865,000
|0 Pennington Bend
|Nashville
|37214
|3/16
|Ng- Nashvlle LLC
|Ryman Corporate Prop LLC
|$850,000
|1704 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/16
|Lmk Holdings LLC
|Epiq Engineering LLC
|$849,900
|6305 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/25
|Jsc Property Mgmt LLC
|Old Republic Exchange Co
|$801,400
|1256 Thomas
|Nashville
|37210
|3/11
|Roberts John
|Bm Builders LLC
|$799,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/28
|Patterson Company LLC
|McAdams Richard
|$794,048
|1508 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/7
|Patel Paresh
|Kotlaris Charles A
|$750,000
|615 Douglas
|Nashville
|37207
|3/11
|Walton_Douglas & Jones LLC
|Smith Delnita A
|$700,000
|5989, 5997 Kolz
|Joelton
|37080
|3/9
|Revision Homes LLC
|Kolz Carolyn S
|$663,000
|110 Glancy
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|3/25
|Dong Christine
|Glancy Part
|$655,080
|1990 Wingo
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|3/2
|Nashville Zoo Inc
|Bates Barbara Jean; Calloway Connie Joyce
|$650,000
|245 Foster
|Nashville
|37207
|3/8
|Snow Jeremy
|Perkins Mgmt LLC
|$649,999
|1103 Calvin
|Nashville
|37206
|3/3
|Condit Prop LLC
|Peacock Sherry
|$625,000
|1022 Graycroft
|Madison
|37115
|3/1
|D And A Holdings LLC
|Due West Towers LLC
|$600,000
|1103 Straightway
|Nashville
|37206
|3/16
|Respen Builders Inc
|Sutherland Devon J
|$560,000
|1016 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/2
|Gleeson Brock D; McGinnis Amber M
|ONeill Michael W
|$530,000
|0 3RD
|Nashville
|37208
|3/25
|Zeitlin Jeff
|Mpag LLC
|$500,000
|3228 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|3/21
|Lockart Kurt
|Campbell Eugene
|$480,000
|3620 Anderson
|Nashville
|37217
|3/2
|Toss Eyd
|Feldman Kevin
|$475,000
|3013 Ambrose
|Nashville
|37207
|3/9
|East Trinity Part LLC
|Scott David C
|$450,000
|6040 Marrowbone Lake
|Joelton
|37080
|3/23
|Andreeson Family Parthip LLC
|Gwaltney Chris A
|$440,000
|303 Criddle
|Nashville
|37219
|3/24
|Jeter Guy
|Reynolds William Bradley
|$400,000
|0 Clay Lick
|Whites Cr
|37189
|3/16
|Deutschmann Mark
|Langley Thomas A
|$399,900
|1700 County Hospital, 3212 Hydes Ferry
|Nashville
|37218
|3/7
|C&H Prop LLC
|Summey Clarence
|$380,000
|5748 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|3/17
|Sdh Nashville LLC
|Green Trails LLC
|$360,000
|118 Cedar
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|3/18
|Topp Jeremy
|Mullen Rachelle A
|$330,000
|4459 Little Marrowbone
|Joelton
|37080
|3/24
|Nashville Event Lighting LLC
|Camacho Robert F
|$325,000
|7470 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/14
|Starr Trent Patrick
|Schoepke Kara
|$325,000
|0 Griffith
|Nashville
|37221
|3/28
|Clement Robert N
|Freeman William H
|$325,000
|819 33rd
|Nashville
|37209
|3/21
|Xe Dev Co LLC
|Corinthian Baptist Church
|$290,000
|444 Hicks
|Nashville
|37221
|3/11
|Del Refugio Enterprises LLC
|Apostolic Christian Church Of Nashville TN
|$290,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|3/25
|Better Real Estate LLC
|Roberts John R
|$289,900
|1038 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|3/9
|Green Marcus
|Live Well Inv LLC
|$285,000
|515 Menees
|Madison
|37115
|3/8
|Conger Matthew Tyler
|Shelby John H
|$280,000
|436 Flintlock
|Nashville
|37217
|3/11
|Moser Robert R Jr
|Garcia Orlando
|$275,000
|116 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|3/1
|Lance Hailey
|Nash One LLC
|$270,000
|510 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|3/31
|Wood Cayman
|Schubert Sarah E
|$253,500
|240 Downeymeade
|Nashville
|37214
|3/14
|Matthews Ty
|Donelson Civitan Foundation Inc
|$250,000
|104 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|3/1
|Boyls Megan Rowland; Boyls Timothy
|Roberts Mary Carolyn
|$250,000
|1701 McKinney
|Nashville
|37208
|3/18
|Zewdie Tesfahunegn K
|Housing Fund Inc
|$250,000
|4226 Libble
|Nashville
|37218
|3/21
|Wiggs Larry H Trustee
|Carman Kenneth W
|$250,000
|4952 Whites Creek
|Whites Cr
|37189
|3/15
|Rogers David E
|Spurlock Charles D
|$250,000
|516 Dutchmans
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/7
|Maruti Real Estate LLC
|Barrett Mary S
|$216,000
|343 May
|Madison
|37115
|3/7
|Billingslea Matthew
|Denton Sara L Pole
|$214,500
|345 May
|Madison
|37115
|3/7
|Billingslea Christina; Billingslea Matthew
|Denton Sara L Pole; Pole Sara Lynn
|$214,500
|516 Dutchmans
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/7
|Bohnert Shane Andrew
|Hayes Thomas Michael
|$200,000
|505 Clubhouse
|Antioch
|37013
|3/22
|2450 Enterprise Inc
|Logan Keith
|$175,000
|0 Sulphur Creek
|Nashville
|37218
|3/25
|Lacy Mary A
|Nelson Bradley L
|$150,000
|107 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|3/7
|107 Harding Part LLC
|Harding Pike Prop
|$145,000
|555 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|3/16
|5 Points Prop LLC
|McGowan Vanessa
|$130,000
|324 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|3/31
|Braxton Holdings Inc
|Bobbitt Lisa Michelle Trustee
|$120,000
|270 Tampa
|Nashville
|37211
|3/1
|Penaflor Javier
|Hamidi Wida K
|$110,000
|270 Tampa
|Nashville
|37211
|3/31
|No Jang Hoi
|Liu Ge
|$105,000
|214 Rucker
|Nashville
|37210
|3/11
|J&B Co
|Service Resource Inc
|$100,000
|8056 Old Pond Creek
|Pegram
|37143
|3/9
|Zemer Elaine
|Choate Emily S
|$100,000