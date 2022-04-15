Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 15, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for March 2022

Top commercial real estate sales, March 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
306 12th Nashville 37203 3/29 XHR Nashville Gulch LLC Nashville Gulch Hotel LLC $203,360,000
4717 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/2 Centennial Tn Part LLC Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC $128,625,000
101 Brixworth Nashville 37205 3/31 Brixworth Part LLC Nashville Metropolitan LLC $52,200,000
401 Church Nashville 37219 3/14 Trimac 401 Church Property Owner LLC 401 Church Street Property Owner LLC $50,500,000
2200, 2300 Charlotte Nashville 37203 3/14 Cpreif Sheds On Charlotte LLC Sheds Nashville LP $47,500,000
810 Lea, 300, 308 10th Nashville 37203 3/30 Mqmf Nashville Lea Avenue LLC Amg 810 Lea LLC $45,000,000
121 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 3/17 Exeter Airpark Center Building 3 LLC Airpark East Owner LLC $31,218,750
571 Margaret Robertson Hermitage 37076 3/15 Margaret Robertson Housing I LLC Margaret Robertson Apts II LP $22,250,000
700 Inverness Nashville 37204 3/18 Inverness Owner LLC Melrose Storage LLC $21,850,000
500 Ocala Nashville 37211 3/15 Hickory Forest Housing I LLC Hickory Forest II LP $19,250,000
0 Hobson Antioch 37013 3/15 Kagr2 Antioch 3754 LLC Antioch 3754 Medical Prop LLC $17,300,000
30 Peabody Nashville 37201 3/10 Pr II/Sh Peabody Union Apts Owner LLC Metropolitan Dev And Housing Agency $16,000,000
28 Parcels Nashville 37209 3/18 Bgc Dev LLC Hill 33 LLC $15,500,000
203, 228 Sealey Madison 37115 3/8 Dominion Orchard LLC Orchard Park Part LLC $15,300,000
1035 Eastland Nashville 37206 3/30 Cherner Eastland LLC Lion Lockwood Eastland LLC $14,875,000
1 Music Nashville 37203 3/23 Spirit Master Funding X LLC Nashville Music Row Garage Owner LLC $12,173,913
300 Kate Madison 37115 3/15 Madison 2 Pack LLC 300 Kate Street Part LLC $11,750,000
700 Myatt Madison 37115 3/23 700 Myatt Dr Owner LLC Bip III Madison LLC $9,874,612
616 Ewing Nashville 37203 3/28 W H Storage Part LLC Flavor Catering LLC $9,200,000
405 40th Nashville 37209 3/4 405 40th Ave N Propco LP 405 Charlotte Dev Part $7,255,000
616 Due West Madison 37115 3/3 Madison Memorial Part LLC Due West Towers LLC $7,000,000
621 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 3/8 Om Sai 9 LLC Laxmi Hospitality Group LLC $6,900,001
3715 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 3/7 Schreiner Dev Knoxville LLC Tennessee Cvs Pharmacy LLC $6,831,958
816 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/15 Madison 2 Pack LLC 816 Hickory Part LLC $5,500,000
246 5th Nashville 37219 3/11 Newco Arc LLC Patel Sanket $5,150,000
801 Visco Nashville 37210 3/9 Visco Propco LLC Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC $4,900,000
447, 451 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 3/9 Alto Part LLC Dental Specialty Holdings LLC $4,835,450
2001 Warfield Nashville 37215 3/25 2001 Warfield Part LLC Warner Dudley II $4,801,500
13880 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/31 Egh Land Dev LLC Evergreen Hills Gp $4,465,000
503 Trinity Nashville 37207 3/25 Crossing Holding LLC W Trinity Land Dev Gp $4,000,000
5055 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 3/14 Harlan Txrh 2019 LLC Cot J Prop LLC $3,665,000
1620, 1626 State Nashville 37203 3/16 Frazmand Reza Petrucelli James D $3,500,000
615 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 3/29 Beazer Homes LLC Seaside Fla LLC $3,294,400
1016 Woodland Nashville 37206 3/2 Grass Hill Prop LLC Krbc Prop LLC $3,200,000
0 Earhart Mt Juliet 37122 3/3 Hooper Property LLC Kds Inv General Parthip $3,046,667
4539 Cato, 4608 Ashland City Nashville 37218 3/2 Cato Road Dev Part LLC Overby Jeff Executor $3,000,000
557 Stewarts Ferry Nashville 37214 3/25 Stewarts Ferry Shopping Center Cameron Debbie $2,950,000
600 4th Nashville 37219 3/9 West Iris Realty LLC 4Th Avenue Part LLC $2,725,000
4514 Ashland City Nashville 37218 3/11 Eskimo Ashland Mobley Jeffrey Administrator CTA $2,500,000
1020 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/25 Larkin Springs Tn Owner Iv LLC Monarch Dev Cre LLC $2,500,000
4001 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 3/9 Sim Jea Wook Marblehill Hermitage LLC $2,290,000
5421, 5425, 5429 Franklin Nashville 37220 3/11 Douglas Franklin Road LLC Kf Legacy LLC $2,250,000
2105 Sunset Nashville 37212 3/2 Miles Inv LLC 2105 Sunset LLC $2,238,000
21 Cleveland Nashville 37210 3/10 Boyd Joshua Fesmire Candace $2,200,000
1100, 1112 Lishey, 1105, 1109 Stainback Nashville 37207 3/7 Bubis Jayne; Bubis Martin Grace Apostolic Church; Grace Apostolic Church Inc $2,150,000
206 Cole Nashville 37210 3/9 Jps Prop 201 Blanton Avenue LLC $1,994,505
4400 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/14 Carney Estates LLC Spiva George N $1,975,000
1020 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/4 Monarch Dev Cre LLC Equity Trust Co Custodian $1,970,000
1004 Old Tree Nashville 37210 3/4 Heavenland LLC 1004 Old Tree LLC $1,800,000
1605 17th Nashville 37212 3/2 One Hundred Percent LLC Martin Allbee Miller Bryan & Assoc LLC $1,775,000
425 Westboro, 408 American Nashville 37209 3/11 Two Dogs Dev LLC Porter Eddie L $1,725,000
613 Douglas, 1303 Jones Nashville 37207 3/11 Walton_Douglas & Jones LLC Williamson Michael P $1,700,000
0 Whitsett Nashville 37210 3/30 Emery Steven Douglas B&E Irrigation & Landscaping LLC $1,500,000
0 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/23 429B Houston St LLC Sallie R Hicks Family LLC $1,422,960
106 Harding Nashville 37205 3/7 106 Harding Part LLC Harding Pike Prop $1,309,000
7273 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/28 Nla Gch Nashville LLC Centennial Place Realty LLC $1,295,000
1902 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 3/11 McFadden Edmund W Prahl Michael $1,242,250
101, 109, 115, 201 Woodruff Madison 37115 3/3 Dedicated Inv LLC Big South Ventures LLC $1,230,000
701, 705, 707 40th Nashville 37209 3/1 Woodbine Comm Org Inc Oz615 LLC $1,225,000
1104 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 3/3 Blue Sky Const Inc Ttf Inv LLC $1,200,000
2605 Winford Nashville 37211 3/14 Holdings 10.2 LLC Heard Gregory $1,200,000
2813 Bransford Nashville 37204 3/4 Bransford Ave Part LLC Nieman William J Trustee $1,200,000
5748 Pettus Antioch 37013 3/9 Sdh Nashville LLC Green Trails LLC $1,170,000
1668 Antioch Antioch 37013 3/18 Alsadi Mohammed Gannon Stephen R $1,150,000
325 Menees Madison 37115 3/4 Krell Brandon Douglass Lamarr Cynthia Marie $1,128,000
3831 Gallatin Nashville 37216 3/28 R E Comfortspaces LLC Ideal Solutions LLC $1,100,500
4119 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 3/11 Ps Southeast One Inc Lanning Jonathan $1,100,000
2814 Dogwood Nashville 37204 3/15 Epiq Engineering LLC Limor Susan R $1,090,000
624 Main Nashville 37206 3/14 Neighborhood Holdings LLC Budslick Paul $1,000,000
1200 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/7 Gp Self-Storage 1216 LLC McKay Christina $990,000
2254 Winford Nashville 37211 3/30 2254 Winford LLC Cav Prop LLC $975,000
4715 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 3/22 Fifth Third Bank Na Lineberry Prop Inc $925,000
3494 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/9 McWhirter Mary Envirotest Corp $900,000
131 15th Nashville 37203 3/7 Reed District Landco Part LLC P&R Holdings Of Birmingham $875,000
4914, 4916 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/14 Charlotte Pike Prop LLC Bradford Wendy Lara $875,000
715 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/23 Pne Inv LLC Envirotest Corp $865,000
0 Pennington Bend Nashville 37214 3/16 Ng- Nashvlle LLC Ryman Corporate Prop LLC $850,000
1704 8th Nashville 37203 3/16 Lmk Holdings LLC Epiq Engineering LLC $849,900
6305 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/25 Jsc Property Mgmt LLC Old Republic Exchange Co $801,400
1256 Thomas Nashville 37210 3/11 Roberts John Bm Builders LLC $799,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/28 Patterson Company LLC McAdams Richard $794,048
1508 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 3/7 Patel Paresh Kotlaris Charles A $750,000
615 Douglas Nashville 37207 3/11 Walton_Douglas & Jones LLC Smith Delnita A $700,000
5989, 5997 Kolz Joelton 37080 3/9 Revision Homes LLC Kolz Carolyn S $663,000
110 Glancy Goodlttsvll 37072 3/25 Dong Christine Glancy Part $655,080
1990 Wingo Goodlttsvll 37072 3/2 Nashville Zoo Inc Bates Barbara Jean; Calloway Connie Joyce $650,000
245 Foster Nashville 37207 3/8 Snow Jeremy Perkins Mgmt LLC $649,999
1103 Calvin Nashville 37206 3/3 Condit Prop LLC Peacock Sherry $625,000
1022 Graycroft Madison 37115 3/1 D And A Holdings LLC Due West Towers LLC $600,000
1103 Straightway Nashville 37206 3/16 Respen Builders Inc Sutherland Devon J $560,000
1016 Woodland Nashville 37206 3/2 Gleeson Brock D; McGinnis Amber M ONeill Michael W $530,000
0 3RD Nashville 37208 3/25 Zeitlin Jeff Mpag LLC $500,000
3228 Clarksville Nashville 37218 3/21 Lockart Kurt Campbell Eugene $480,000
3620 Anderson Nashville 37217 3/2 Toss Eyd Feldman Kevin $475,000
3013 Ambrose Nashville 37207 3/9 East Trinity Part LLC Scott David C $450,000
6040 Marrowbone Lake Joelton 37080 3/23 Andreeson Family Parthip LLC Gwaltney Chris A $440,000
303 Criddle Nashville 37219 3/24 Jeter Guy Reynolds William Bradley $400,000
0 Clay Lick Whites Cr 37189 3/16 Deutschmann Mark Langley Thomas A $399,900
1700 County Hospital, 3212 Hydes Ferry Nashville 37218 3/7 C&H Prop LLC Summey Clarence $380,000
5748 Pettus Antioch 37013 3/17 Sdh Nashville LLC Green Trails LLC $360,000
118 Cedar Goodlttsvll 37072 3/18 Topp Jeremy Mullen Rachelle A $330,000
4459 Little Marrowbone Joelton 37080 3/24 Nashville Event Lighting LLC Camacho Robert F $325,000
7470 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/14 Starr Trent Patrick Schoepke Kara $325,000
0 Griffith Nashville 37221 3/28 Clement Robert N Freeman William H $325,000
819 33rd Nashville 37209 3/21 Xe Dev Co LLC Corinthian Baptist Church $290,000
444 Hicks Nashville 37221 3/11 Del Refugio Enterprises LLC Apostolic Christian Church Of Nashville TN $290,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 3/25 Better Real Estate LLC Roberts John R $289,900
1038 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 3/9 Green Marcus Live Well Inv LLC $285,000
515 Menees Madison 37115 3/8 Conger Matthew Tyler Shelby John H $280,000
436 Flintlock Nashville 37217 3/11 Moser Robert R Jr Garcia Orlando $275,000
116 Porter Nashville 37206 3/1 Lance Hailey Nash One LLC $270,000
510 Basswood Nashville 37209 3/31 Wood Cayman Schubert Sarah E $253,500
240 Downeymeade Nashville 37214 3/14 Matthews Ty Donelson Civitan Foundation Inc $250,000
104 Porter Nashville 37206 3/1 Boyls Megan Rowland; Boyls Timothy Roberts Mary Carolyn $250,000
1701 McKinney Nashville 37208 3/18 Zewdie Tesfahunegn K Housing Fund Inc $250,000
4226 Libble Nashville 37218 3/21 Wiggs Larry H Trustee Carman Kenneth W $250,000
4952 Whites Creek Whites Cr 37189 3/15 Rogers David E Spurlock Charles D $250,000
516 Dutchmans Hermitage 37076 3/7 Maruti Real Estate LLC Barrett Mary S $216,000
343 May Madison 37115 3/7 Billingslea Matthew Denton Sara L Pole $214,500
345 May Madison 37115 3/7 Billingslea Christina; Billingslea Matthew Denton Sara L Pole; Pole Sara Lynn $214,500
516 Dutchmans Hermitage 37076 3/7 Bohnert Shane Andrew Hayes Thomas Michael $200,000
505 Clubhouse Antioch 37013 3/22 2450 Enterprise Inc Logan Keith $175,000
0 Sulphur Creek Nashville 37218 3/25 Lacy Mary A Nelson Bradley L $150,000
107 Harding Nashville 37205 3/7 107 Harding Part LLC Harding Pike Prop $145,000
555 Dupont Madison 37115 3/16 5 Points Prop LLC McGowan Vanessa $130,000
324 Gallatin Madison 37115 3/31 Braxton Holdings Inc Bobbitt Lisa Michelle Trustee $120,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 3/1 Penaflor Javier Hamidi Wida K $110,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 3/31 No Jang Hoi Liu Ge $105,000
214 Rucker Nashville 37210 3/11 J&B Co Service Resource Inc $100,000
8056 Old Pond Creek Pegram 37143 3/9 Zemer Elaine Choate Emily S $100,000

