Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies

Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, extending a losing streak from last week. The S&P 500 lost 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell 2.2%.

Technology stocks sank and were the biggest weights on the market. Energy companies also slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Twitter rose after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he wouldn't be joining the company's board after all. Musk recently became the company's biggest individual shareholder and is now free to increase his stake.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.78%.