The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 8, 2022

Most Tennessee interstate road work halts for Easter travel

Updated 7:23AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting nearly all construction on interstates for Easter holiday travelers.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the closures will be paused from Thursday evening through the morning of April 18.

The department says workers may still be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will remain on some construction projects.

Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present face up to a $500 fine, plus court fees and possible increases to insurance premiums.

