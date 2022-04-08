Lee: 11 troopers took state pitch to move to Tennessee

VOL. 46 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 8, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says 11 new troopers from out of state have joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol after the state began offering incentives last fall to help boost staffing shortages.

In November, Lee sought to capitalize on rising law enforcement tensions with city leaders surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates by offering to help pay unvaccinated out-of-state officers to relocate and join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Lee's announcement on Thursday was the first confirmation that interested candidates took him up on his offer.

However, Lee's spokesperson did not directly answer how much each new trooper received in relocation incentives. Instead, Casey Black said in an email that Lee has set aside $30 million in his proposed spending plan to help with relocation costs. The Legislature still needs to finalize that plan.

"I challenge these new Tennesseans to recruit their former colleagues to the best agency in the country as we continue to welcome troopers nationwide to join us in Tennessee," Lee said in a statement.