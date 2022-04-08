Waverly among 10 picked for downtown revitalization

VOL. 46 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 8, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Ten communities around the state have been selected to participate in the Tennessee Downtowns revitalization program.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Wednesday that the selected communities are Alexandria, Copperhill, Cumberland Gap, Decherd, Loretto, Newbern, Oneida, Rossville, Tellico Plains and Waverly.

The two-year program helps local communities revitalize traditional commercial districts, create jobs and "maintain the historic character of downtown districts," the department said in a news release.

The communities each have downtown commercial districts established at least 50 years ago. Upon completion of their training program, communities become eligible for $15,000 grants for downtown improvement projects.

More than 65 communities have participated in the program since it was launched in 2010, the department said.

"The Tennessee Downtowns program is an essential part of our rural development strategy," Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement.