Tennessee attorney general names new chief deputy

VOL. 46 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 8, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has named a member of his office as his new chief deputy.

The Republican announced Wednesday that that Senior Assistant Attorney General Dianna Baker Shew will serve as chief deputy.

Shew joined the attorney general's office in 2018 and was named senior assistant attorney general in 2019.

Shew previously was the associate general counsel at the Tennessee-based private prison operator CoreCivic. She was a partner at Stites & Harbison PLLC before that.

Shew replaces Jonathan Skrmetti, who left the attorney general's office to become Gov. Bill Lee's chief legal counsel.