Top Davidson County residential sales for March 2022

|660 Belle Park
|Nashville
|37205
|3/18
|Crawford Linda T
|Bovender Barbara T
|$6,200,000
|1118 Crater Hill
|Nashville
|37215
|3/28
|1118 Crater Hill Drive Trust
|1118 Crater Hill Dr LLC
|$4,900,000
|4310 Esteswood
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Shelton Brian Trustee
|Stone Oak Builders LLC
|$4,800,000
|601 Vosswood
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|Rosenthal Kate Trustee
|Advanced Design Systems LLC
|$4,343,277
|4624 Belmont Park
|Nashville
|37215
|3/10
|McMahon Lynn
|Glotzer Cary I
|$3,999,999
|834 Curtiswood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/29
|Bell Evan Trustee
|Perlin Jonathan B Trustee
|$3,950,000
|890 Van Leer
|Nashville
|37220
|3/11
|Stipech Kristopher
|Garland Dev LLC
|$3,775,000
|5021 Villa Crest
|Nashville
|37220
|3/15
|Thorne Curtis Jeffrey Trustee
|Woodard James
|$3,700,000
|2305 Springdale
|Nashville
|37215
|3/7
|Minniear Ryan A
|Sabalo Dev LLC
|$3,500,000
|4620 Benton Smith
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Young Charles W Iv
|DSRM LLC
|$3,300,000
|4101 Sneed
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Watnick Caroline
|Province Builders LLC
|$3,300,000
|5610D Granny White
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/2
|Rogers Carson Lawrence
|Jenkins Brandon
|$3,300,000
|2825 Sugar Tree
|Nashville
|37215
|3/11
|White John Moyers Jr
|Vintage South LLC
|$3,100,000
|919 Evans
|Nashville
|37204
|3/1
|Tiompoletti Family Trust
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|$3,100,000
|4338 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|3/14
|Moore Rusty Trustee
|Ottinger Talbott P Trustee
|$3,051,000
|2807 Hemingway
|Nashville
|37215
|3/11
|Seay Christopher
|Koko Residential LLC
|$3,000,000
|1901 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|3/8
|Calipari John
|Ke Holdings LLC
|$2,800,000
|3754 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/8
|V3 Central Pike GP
|Leeper Gary W
|$2,700,000
|1404 South
|Nashville
|37212
|3/11
|Carr John J
|Triggs John F
|$2,600,000
|924 Marengo
|Nashville
|37204
|3/3
|Boos Julie M Trustee
|Church Stephen Trustee
|$2,500,000
|1136 Glenwood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/15
|Glotzer Cary
|752 Lynnwood LLC
|$2,500,000
|2468 Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|3/14
|Dastugue Michael P
|White John Moyers Jr
|$2,500,000
|3605 Hampton
|Nashville
|37215
|3/23
|Allen Madeleine Sloan Crawford
|Glover Lester B Jr
|$2,500,000
|4437 Alcott
|Nashville
|37215
|3/15
|Silver & Black Ent LLC
|Bluegrass Holdings LLC
|$2,350,000
|7959 Poplar Creek
|Nashville
|37221
|3/24
|Cannata Victor Michael
|Rebeiro Egbert
|$2,338,000
|1701 Cedar
|Nashville
|37212
|3/9
|Lance Christopher
|Henderson Bruce Griffin
|$2,309,000
|1143 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|3/11
|Cullen Thomas
|Diamantis Christopher
|$2,300,000
|5453 Camelot
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/28
|McDowell Heather
|Tucker Tanya D
|$2,275,000
|5061 Hill Place
|Nashville
|37205
|3/30
|Anderson Jennifer
|Jacoway Boyd G
|$2,150,000
|207 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|3/22
|Thomas Erin
|Joshua Ryan Keith Trust
|$2,125,000
|3629 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Rzucidlo Gary
|Zager Lisa
|$2,000,000
|6614 Ellwood
|Nashville
|37205
|3/11
|Deruelle Dennis
|Stillwater Const And Dev LLC
|$1,999,999
|3621 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/4
|Sharpton Suzanne R
|Gatto Laura A Trustee
|$1,925,000
|222 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|3/1
|Hobgood Austin C
|Cascioppo Stephen P
|$1,900,000
|809 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37205
|3/11
|Miller Alastair C
|Allen Madeline Sloan Crawford
|$1,900,000
|3533 Pin Hook
|Antioch
|37013
|3/30
|Kipp Nashville
|Mayi Henry
|$1,900,000
|1800 Beechwood
|Nashville
|37212
|3/8
|Rohosy Anne
|Cahill Matthew J Trustee
|$1,850,000
|848 Hillwood
|Nashville
|37205
|3/14
|Tinker Jonathan Paul
|Td Ventures LLC
|$1,850,000
|5358 Granny White
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/16
|Coleman Brian Douglas
|Spyridon Christopher
|$1,840,000
|4011 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|3/30
|Harber Nathan
|Skudder William B Trustee
|$1,775,000
|4305B Utah
|Nashville
|37209
|3/21
|King Richard Colin
|Richland Building Part LLC
|$1,725,000
|5617 Ottershaw
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/18
|Home Capital LLC
|Kim Sun Y
|$1,715,000
|34 Park
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Mansfield Brett Barron
|508 Investors LLC
|$1,715,000
|1211 Paris
|Nashville
|37212
|3/23
|Frank Larry Trustee
|Carney C Loy Trustee
|$1,700,000
|1501 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|3/18
|SLE Tennessee Rentals LLC
|Flores Philip E
|$1,660,000
|4028 Aberdeen
|Nashville
|37205
|3/15
|McWherter Mary Bess
|Pritchett William
|$1,633,000
|815 Halcyon
|Nashville
|37204
|3/1
|Hahn Theodore Matthew; Wong Jenine
|Eulau Katelyn; Eulau Nicholas
|$1,620,000
|4112 Baldwin Arbor
|Nashville
|37215
|3/3
|Hirt Andrew L
|Hirt Douglas
|$1,600,000
|1022B 9th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/1
|Calvert Harold M
|Neal James Trustee
|$1,600,000
|2807 Vaulx
|Nashville
|37204
|3/22
|Lawrence Mark
|Grant Ventures LLC
|$1,550,000
|1704 Cedar
|Nashville
|37212
|3/4
|Confluence Inv TN LLC
|Lockwood Eugenia Lee
|$1,545,000
|4112 Media
|Nashville
|37209
|3/16
|Barge William Stevens
|Svec Crystal
|$1,540,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|3/1
|Bonner Land & Cattle Co LLC
|Berenguer Thomas J
|$1,537,500
|229 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37205
|3/28
|Burns Russ
|Harris Rebecca Trustee
|$1,535,000
|4709 Nevada
|Nashville
|37209
|3/15
|Smith Emily Kerianne
|Bradley Christine B
|$1,517,500
|127 Carnavon
|Nashville
|37205
|3/9
|Berkeley James R
|Kirk Kathryn Joyce
|$1,500,000
|6348 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|3/3
|Higginbotham Henry
|Dulaney Michael William
|$1,500,000
|1947B Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|3/29
|450 East LLC
|Hulsey Mary Elizabeth
|$1,500,000
|6001 Obrien
|Nashville
|37209
|3/9
|Seaside Inv LLC
|Potter Brothers Const LLC
|$1,500,000
|2012 Cedar
|Nashville
|37212
|3/3
|Ostermeyer Michael J
|Jbw Part GP
|$1,500,000
|112 The Commons
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Greenwood Robert L
|Smith Constance A
|$1,497,305
|117 Ransom
|Nashville
|37205
|3/14
|Simpson Arnold Glenn
|Albert Craig Trustee
|$1,495,000
|25 Roehrig
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/11
|Trainor William
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$1,485,040
|116 47th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/18
|Navin John J
|Richland Building Part LLC
|$1,473,245
|5906 Hickory Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|Leeper Van William
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|$1,460,000
|4201 Utah
|Nashville
|37209
|3/25
|Scully Meredith Lawrence
|Darnell Joseph Ryan
|$1,456,299
|3800 Tulane
|Nashville
|37215
|3/31
|Black Bayou Properties LLC
|Roberts Joshua B
|$1,445,000
|3518 Hopkins
|Nashville
|37215
|3/10
|Nelson John Trustee
|Jackson Vergie M
|$1,425,000
|4612 Skymont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/10
|Aiken Walter R
|Mansfield Alissa
|$1,405,000
|5206 Wyoming
|Nashville
|37209
|3/14
|Wautlet Ryan
|Anderson Jennifer
|$1,400,000
|1519A Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37212
|3/28
|Pressly Daniel Eric
|Build Nashville LLC
|$1,400,000
|108 Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|3/25
|Berg Micah Cain Trustee
|Bullard Gregory B
|$1,395,500
|700 Overton
|Nashville
|37215
|3/15
|Edwards John
|Ginger Wood Holloway Revocable Living Trust
|$1,385,000
|1949 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|3/21
|Investors Nation LLC
|Querbes Kathryn Obrien
|$1,375,000
|1067 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37215
|3/1
|1067 Lynnwood Blvd Trust
|Arnett Darrell Gene; Arnett Debra Ann
|$1,370,000
|6315 Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|3/3
|Chesnut Infill GP
|Tatro Thomas E
|$1,362,000
|2001 Kingsbury
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Equity Trust Co Custodian
|Robert Smiley & Nona Smiley Revocable Living Trust
|$1,360,000
|921A Woodmont
|Nashville
|37204
|3/1
|Thone Scott Alan
|C&J Builders LLC
|$1,350,000
|4203 Utah
|Nashville
|37209
|3/21
|Deane Tanya
|Darnell Joseph Ryan
|$1,350,000
|1916 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|3/28
|Gattu Jayaprakash
|Wayne Enterprises GP
|$1,350,000
|1219 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|3/2
|Hagood Paul G
|Carr John J
|$1,350,000
|3406 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|3/24
|Edwards Paul F T Trustee
|Blue Sky Horizon GP
|$1,350,000
|1714B Hillmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Benson Joshua
|Spilkin Simon
|$1,325,000
|2126 Century Farms
|Antioch
|37013
|3/10
|Bulls-Eye Century Farms LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$1,322,286
|4303 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|3/17
|Rogers Edward
|Magargee Peter Trustee
|$1,315,000
|1333 7th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/2
|Bird Michael
|Jonesd Clayton H
|$1,300,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/8
|Broadwest 1708 LLC
|Chargerco Properties II LLC
|$1,300,000
|4314 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|3/22
|Equity Trust Co
|Hill John W Executor
|$1,300,000
|920 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/25
|Graves Frank
|Alexander Louise Anne
|$1,300,000
|1705 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|3/16
|Coyle Hardie Family Found LLC
|Bonnyman Claudia C
|$1,300,000
|2006 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|3/4
|Pundor Phillipia A
|Hubbard Michael Scott
|$1,283,750
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|Goodman Mark
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,279,000
|1408 Beddington
|Nashville
|37215
|3/15
|Dale William
|Turner John M
|$1,275,000
|827 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/3
|Chesnut Infill GP
|Hall Lacarlos
|$1,265,000
|1519B Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37212
|3/24
|Reed Michael C
|Build Nashville LLC
|$1,253,400
|2803 White Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|3/17
|Ruth Tammy Shirley
|Willis Jessica
|$1,250,000
|722 Georgetown
|Nashville
|37205
|3/11
|Sontag Michael D Trustee
|Cooper Edgar B
|$1,250,000
|4911 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|3/9
|Edwards Mark A
|Navin John J
|$1,250,000
|6100 New York
|Nashville
|37209
|3/1
|Carver Brooke Nicole Trustee
|6100 New York LLC
|$1,248,000
|473 Huntington Ridge
|Nashville
|37211
|3/7
|Ball Gina; Ball Gordon; Ravanelle Adam; Ravenelle Jessica
|Sferrella Sheila M; Wedel Cindy S
|$1,225,000
|210 Kensington
|Nashville
|37215
|3/17
|Dill John Elton
|McGriff Ruth C Trustee
|$1,225,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/28
|Silva Anthony Jr Trustee
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,219,000
|1401 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37212
|3/2
|Harpur Benjamin
|Leskel Olesya A; Lopez Carlos Federico
|$1,205,000
|921B Woodmont
|Nashville
|37204
|3/7
|Stebelton Andrew D; Stebelton Melissa J
|C & J Builders LLC
|$1,200,000
|3613 Rainbow
|Nashville
|37204
|3/24
|Bergfeld Brian
|Philpot Ross E
|$1,200,000
|124 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|3/16
|Balk Pamela
|Fulton Sandra
|$1,200,000
|1705 Green Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|3/25
|Freed Judith Fisher
|McEachern William A
|$1,200,000
|4802 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|3/2
|Boyd Philip Michael
|Barry Matthew Louis
|$1,200,000
|4108 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|3/16
|Maddox Michael Kevin
|Tompkins Michael
|$1,200,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/18
|Mathias David
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,195,000
|514 Hobbs Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|3/3
|Waters Caroline C
|Haury & Smith Contractors Inc
|$1,190,000
|4225 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/3
|Beazer Homes LLC
|Mhk Ventures LLC
|$1,188,000
|1818B Shackleford
|Nashville
|37215
|3/8
|Schultz Robert
|Deruelle Dennis
|$1,180,000
|1485 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/3
|Mishra Ravi P
|Evans Alan Rashaan
|$1,175,000
|3411 Richards
|Nashville
|37215
|3/4
|Stephenson Home Co LLC
|Daugherty Andrew Tyler
|$1,164,000
|135 50th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/3
|Joyce Jesse
|Sherbakoff Melissa; Sherbakoff Thomas
|$1,160,000
|612 Maplewood
|Nashville
|37216
|3/1
|Merriman Mike Trustee
|Southard Emily Leonard
|$1,160,000
|2223 10th
|Nashville
|37204
|3/29
|Sanyal Upamanyu
|Watkins Gaelon
|$1,160,000
|3905 Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|Glover Lester B
|Rose Stephen Matthew
|$1,150,000
|828A Argyle
|Nashville
|37203
|3/10
|Burns Brian
|Whitcher Kurt L
|$1,143,275
|3127 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|3/3
|Boulden Timothy U
|Smith Hannah
|$1,140,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|3/25
|Walsh Katherine
|Bonner E Wayne
|$1,100,000
|110 31st
|Nashville
|37203
|3/4
|Weiss Bahr H
|Chen Liwei
|$1,100,000
|1490 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/16
|Harris Luke Robert
|Daniels Jason L
|$1,100,000
|1502 Shelby
|Nashville
|37206
|3/16
|Showalter John S
|Estrada Lisa
|$1,100,000
|115 Kenner
|Nashville
|37205
|3/29
|Dotson Dunn Michael
|Ramsden Bruce H
|$1,100,000
|221 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/30
|Ostrowski Andrew
|Schaetz Barbara
|$1,085,400
|1213 Taggartwood
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/2
|Lodge Richard M
|Munro John Robert
|$1,075,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/15
|Fusco Daniel
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,072,000
|6711 Darden
|Nashville
|37205
|3/3
|Michael Jordan
|Harwell Roxie M Trustee
|$1,070,000
|129 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|3/16
|Bahan Patrick B
|Marrow Lance M
|$1,055,000
|253 33rd
|Nashville
|37209
|3/2
|McCormick Kevin T
|Johnson Wesley
|$1,050,000
|5514 Kelly
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/29
|Henshaw Mary Laurel
|Wright John Dayton Jr
|$1,050,000
|1232 2nd
|Nashville
|37207
|3/1
|Overton Joseph Evins
|Snow Jeremy
|$1,050,000
|2612 Westwood
|Nashville
|37212
|3/29
|Garfi Ryan Daniel
|Harrell Gary R
|$1,050,000
|2815 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/2
|Epstein-Levi Sarah
|Woodruff Brett
|$1,050,000
|222 Marcia
|Nashville
|37209
|3/28
|Taylormade Contracting LLC
|Meridian Const Co LLC
|$1,050,000
|3706 Princeton
|Nashville
|37205
|3/24
|Carrington John Mitchell II
|Whitacre Jeffrey T
|$1,050,000
|980 Youngs
|Nashville
|37207
|3/4
|MacFarlane Matthew A
|Up Parthip GP
|$1,050,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/9
|Green Rachel S Trustee
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,047,000
|1308 Falkirk
|Nashville
|37221
|3/22
|Dragnich Andrea Redding
|Smith Patricia H
|$1,040,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/18
|Kelley Todd
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,037,000
|901 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|3/23
|Boatwright William R
|Bonadio Anthony M
|$1,035,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/14
|Jong Ate Dirk De
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,022,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/1
|Ransom Jonathan C Trustee
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,007,000
|3707 Westbrook
|Nashville
|37205
|3/17
|Williams Clayton
|Finkel Jonathan M
|$1,005,000
|2315 Lloyd
|Nashville
|37218
|3/24
|HBG Holdings LLC
|Forsythe Wallace T
|$1,000,000
|3754 Central Pike
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/8
|V3 Central Pike
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|$1,000,000
|4617 Churchwood
|Nashville
|37220
|3/23
|Concord Capital LLC
|Pearson Sam
|$1,000,000
|111 13th
|Nashville
|37206
|3/25
|Wilson Shawn
|Zunz Emmanuel
|$1,000,000
|3933 Cross Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|3/29
|3933 Cross Creek Part GP
|Brim Alicia A
|$995,000
|3120 Trevor
|Nashville
|37209
|3/11
|Stone Stephen T
|Ymz Part LLC
|$995,000
|1824 Wildwood
|Nashville
|37212
|3/1
|Strugazow Amy
|Page Gregory A
|$990,000
|954 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|3/21
|Harper Charles S III
|Jarrett Joshua R
|$990,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|3/14
|Talbert Darrell Trustee
|Okafor Chimalum R
|$990,000
|6549 Holt
|Nashville
|37211
|3/29
|Miller Haley Madison
|Slater Jeffrey David
|$989,000
|216 Berry
|Nashville
|37207
|3/28
|Ferrell Thomas Eddie II
|Jordan Lamont
|$988,000
|1323 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|KE Holdings LLC
|Darnell Steve R
|$985,000
|2305 Carter
|Nashville
|37206
|3/2
|Decosta Michael; Kretchmer Daniela
|Carter Ave Land Trust
|$985,000
|2912 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37215
|3/7
|Campos Magnus
|Weatherly Austen
|$985,000
|3612 Belmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Paden Matthew Terry
|Rer Parthip
|$980,000
|1600 Forrest
|Nashville
|37206
|3/30
|Leon Jorga
|Theresa Ave Holdings LLC
|$975,000
|5841 Fredricksburg
|Nashville
|37215
|3/7
|Thompson Robert; Thompson Suzanne
|Dickerson Sarah Weaver
|$975,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/25
|Gonzalez Anthony J
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$965,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|Baxter Enterprises
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$964,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/14
|Swilley Matthew
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$962,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/7
|MDS Nevada Trust
|Carter Family Revocable Trust
|$955,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/3
|Moorhead Timothy Warren
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$955,000
|406 Van Buren
|Nashville
|37208
|3/7
|Pendleton Katlin
|Daniel Elizabeth Anne
|$950,000
|477 General Kershaw
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/17
|Miller Kert
|Nygaard Nancy
|$950,000
|142 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|3/25
|Hobart Amy Cloud
|Balk Pamela
|$950,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|Ndmk Properties - 2003 TN LLC
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$950,000
|2D Belle Forrest
|Nashville
|37206
|3/21
|Dore James
|Meehan Shawn
|$950,000
|1028 Davidson
|Nashville
|37205
|3/16
|Garland Dev LLC
|Hall Nathan M
|$950,000
|379 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|3/29
|Beachum Jeffrey C
|Sanyal Upamanyu
|$945,000
|1710 10th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/10
|Glaccum Joseph Richard
|Blackacre Dev Co LLC
|$940,000
|2245 Stratford
|Nashville
|37216
|3/29
|Wait Preston
|Home Pros Cooperative LLC
|$935,000
|2200 Oakland
|Nashville
|37212
|3/7
|Brown Family Irrevocable Trust U A D September 12 2107
|Smith Stephen L
|$930,000
|1801 Hillside
|Nashville
|37203
|3/23
|Lalonde John Francis
|Blackacre Dev Co LLC
|$925,000
|6440 Fleetwood
|Nashville
|37209
|3/11
|Diprima Daniel Francis
|Reynolds William
|$925,000
|2705 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|3/7
|Moret-Stevens Monique Yvonne
|Malone George
|$925,000
|4800 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|3/3
|Grifin David Brooks Trustee
|Hordos Steven N
|$920,000
|845 Vibe
|Nashville
|37216
|3/28
|Calpartners LLC
|Spangler James C
|$920,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/30
|Skudder David B Jr Trustee
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$919,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/11
|Kelly Robert Bruce
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$917,560
|4324 General Bate
|Nashville
|37204
|3/2
|Stone Oak Builders LLC
|Shoun-Smith Janel
|$910,100
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|3/3
|Silvers Bernie
|Cumberland Trust & Inv Co Executor
|$907,000
|1717 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/10
|Heddle Alexander Douglas
|Unger Deborah M
|$905,069
|105 Leake
|Nashville
|37205
|3/21
|Moore Brenda K Wright
|Denney Gordon David Trustee
|$900,000
|5918 Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|3/11
|J3 & Me LLC
|5916 Morrow Holding Co LLC
|$900,000
|507 Wilson
|Nashville
|37205
|3/28
|St Marie Andrew
|McPherson Roy E
|$900,000
|719 Starlit
|Nashville
|37205
|3/24
|BRG LLC
|Bars Hooper Holdings LLC
|$900,000
|1108 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|3/24
|Sheaffer Kevin Michael
|1108 Montrose LLC
|$900,000