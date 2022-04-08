Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 8, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for March 2022

Updated 2:34PM
Top residential real estate sales, March 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
660 Belle Park Nashville 37205 3/18 Crawford Linda T Bovender Barbara T $6,200,000
1118 Crater Hill Nashville 37215 3/28 1118 Crater Hill Drive Trust 1118 Crater Hill Dr LLC $4,900,000
4310 Esteswood Nashville 37215 3/2 Shelton Brian Trustee Stone Oak Builders LLC $4,800,000
601 Vosswood Nashville 37205 3/2 Rosenthal Kate Trustee Advanced Design Systems LLC $4,343,277
4624 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 3/10 McMahon Lynn Glotzer Cary I $3,999,999
834 Curtiswood Nashville 37204 3/29 Bell Evan Trustee Perlin Jonathan B Trustee $3,950,000
890 Van Leer Nashville 37220 3/11 Stipech Kristopher Garland Dev LLC $3,775,000
5021 Villa Crest Nashville 37220 3/15 Thorne Curtis Jeffrey Trustee Woodard James $3,700,000
2305 Springdale Nashville 37215 3/7 Minniear Ryan A Sabalo Dev LLC $3,500,000
4620 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 3/9 Young Charles W Iv DSRM LLC $3,300,000
4101 Sneed Nashville 37215 3/9 Watnick Caroline Province Builders LLC $3,300,000
5610D Granny White Brentwood 37027 3/2 Rogers Carson Lawrence Jenkins Brandon $3,300,000
2825 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 3/11 White John Moyers Jr Vintage South LLC $3,100,000
919 Evans Nashville 37204 3/1 Tiompoletti Family Trust 8Gco Revocable Living Trust $3,100,000
4338 Chickering Nashville 37215 3/14 Moore Rusty Trustee Ottinger Talbott P Trustee $3,051,000
2807 Hemingway Nashville 37215 3/11 Seay Christopher Koko Residential LLC $3,000,000
1901 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 3/8 Calipari John Ke Holdings LLC $2,800,000
3754 Central Hermitage 37076 3/8 V3 Central Pike GP Leeper Gary W $2,700,000
1404 South Nashville 37212 3/11 Carr John J Triggs John F $2,600,000
924 Marengo Nashville 37204 3/3 Boos Julie M Trustee Church Stephen Trustee $2,500,000
1136 Glenwood Nashville 37204 3/15 Glotzer Cary 752 Lynnwood LLC $2,500,000
2468 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 3/14 Dastugue Michael P White John Moyers Jr $2,500,000
3605 Hampton Nashville 37215 3/23 Allen Madeleine Sloan Crawford Glover Lester B Jr $2,500,000
4437 Alcott Nashville 37215 3/15 Silver & Black Ent LLC Bluegrass Holdings LLC $2,350,000
7959 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 3/24 Cannata Victor Michael Rebeiro Egbert $2,338,000
1701 Cedar Nashville 37212 3/9 Lance Christopher Henderson Bruce Griffin $2,309,000
1143 Glendale Nashville 37204 3/11 Cullen Thomas Diamantis Christopher $2,300,000
5453 Camelot Brentwood 37027 3/28 McDowell Heather Tucker Tanya D $2,275,000
5061 Hill Place Nashville 37205 3/30 Anderson Jennifer Jacoway Boyd G $2,150,000
207 3rd Nashville 37201 3/22 Thomas Erin Joshua Ryan Keith Trust $2,125,000
3629 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/9 Rzucidlo Gary Zager Lisa $2,000,000
6614 Ellwood Nashville 37205 3/11 Deruelle Dennis Stillwater Const And Dev LLC $1,999,999
3621 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/4 Sharpton Suzanne R Gatto Laura A Trustee $1,925,000
222 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 3/1 Hobgood Austin C Cascioppo Stephen P $1,900,000
809 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 3/11 Miller Alastair C Allen Madeline Sloan Crawford $1,900,000
3533 Pin Hook Antioch 37013 3/30 Kipp Nashville Mayi Henry $1,900,000
1800 Beechwood Nashville 37212 3/8 Rohosy Anne Cahill Matthew J Trustee $1,850,000
848 Hillwood Nashville 37205 3/14 Tinker Jonathan Paul Td Ventures LLC $1,850,000
5358 Granny White Brentwood 37027 3/16 Coleman Brian Douglas Spyridon Christopher $1,840,000
4011 Nebraska Nashville 37209 3/30 Harber Nathan Skudder William B Trustee $1,775,000
4305B Utah Nashville 37209 3/21 King Richard Colin Richland Building Part LLC $1,725,000
5617 Ottershaw Brentwood 37027 3/18 Home Capital LLC Kim Sun Y $1,715,000
34 Park Nashville 37215 3/9 Mansfield Brett Barron 508 Investors LLC $1,715,000
1211 Paris Nashville 37212 3/23 Frank Larry Trustee Carney C Loy Trustee $1,700,000
1501 Villa Nashville 37212 3/18 SLE Tennessee Rentals LLC Flores Philip E $1,660,000
4028 Aberdeen Nashville 37205 3/15 McWherter Mary Bess Pritchett William $1,633,000
815 Halcyon Nashville 37204 3/1 Hahn Theodore Matthew; Wong Jenine Eulau Katelyn; Eulau Nicholas $1,620,000
4112 Baldwin Arbor Nashville 37215 3/3 Hirt Andrew L Hirt Douglas $1,600,000
1022B 9th Nashville 37203 3/1 Calvert Harold M Neal James Trustee $1,600,000
2807 Vaulx Nashville 37204 3/22 Lawrence Mark Grant Ventures LLC $1,550,000
1704 Cedar Nashville 37212 3/4 Confluence Inv TN LLC Lockwood Eugenia Lee $1,545,000
4112 Media Nashville 37209 3/16 Barge William Stevens Svec Crystal $1,540,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/1 Bonner Land & Cattle Co LLC Berenguer Thomas J $1,537,500
229 Cherokee Nashville 37205 3/28 Burns Russ Harris Rebecca Trustee $1,535,000
4709 Nevada Nashville 37209 3/15 Smith Emily Kerianne Bradley Christine B $1,517,500
127 Carnavon Nashville 37205 3/9 Berkeley James R Kirk Kathryn Joyce $1,500,000
6348 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 3/3 Higginbotham Henry Dulaney Michael William $1,500,000
1947B Kimbark Nashville 37215 3/29 450 East LLC Hulsey Mary Elizabeth $1,500,000
6001 Obrien Nashville 37209 3/9 Seaside Inv LLC Potter Brothers Const LLC $1,500,000
2012 Cedar Nashville 37212 3/3 Ostermeyer Michael J Jbw Part GP $1,500,000
112 The Commons Nashville 37215 3/9 Greenwood Robert L Smith Constance A $1,497,305
117 Ransom Nashville 37205 3/14 Simpson Arnold Glenn Albert Craig Trustee $1,495,000
25 Roehrig Old Hickory 37138 3/11 Trainor William Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,485,040
116 47th Nashville 37209 3/18 Navin John J Richland Building Part LLC $1,473,245
5906 Hickory Valley Nashville 37205 3/2 Leeper Van William Guerrier Dev LLC $1,460,000
4201 Utah Nashville 37209 3/25 Scully Meredith Lawrence Darnell Joseph Ryan $1,456,299
3800 Tulane Nashville 37215 3/31 Black Bayou Properties LLC Roberts Joshua B $1,445,000
3518 Hopkins Nashville 37215 3/10 Nelson John Trustee Jackson Vergie M $1,425,000
4612 Skymont Nashville 37215 3/10 Aiken Walter R Mansfield Alissa $1,405,000
5206 Wyoming Nashville 37209 3/14 Wautlet Ryan Anderson Jennifer $1,400,000
1519A Kirkwood Nashville 37212 3/28 Pressly Daniel Eric Build Nashville LLC $1,400,000
108 Fern Nashville 37207 3/25 Berg Micah Cain Trustee Bullard Gregory B $1,395,500
700 Overton Nashville 37215 3/15 Edwards John Ginger Wood Holloway Revocable Living Trust $1,385,000
1949 Kimbark Nashville 37215 3/21 Investors Nation LLC Querbes Kathryn Obrien $1,375,000
1067 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 3/1 1067 Lynnwood Blvd Trust Arnett Darrell Gene; Arnett Debra Ann $1,370,000
6315 Valley Nashville 37205 3/3 Chesnut Infill GP Tatro Thomas E $1,362,000
2001 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 3/2 Equity Trust Co Custodian Robert Smiley & Nona Smiley Revocable Living Trust $1,360,000
921A Woodmont Nashville 37204 3/1 Thone Scott Alan C&J Builders LLC $1,350,000
4203 Utah Nashville 37209 3/21 Deane Tanya Darnell Joseph Ryan $1,350,000
1916 Castleman Nashville 37215 3/28 Gattu Jayaprakash Wayne Enterprises GP $1,350,000
1219 Villa Nashville 37212 3/2 Hagood Paul G Carr John J $1,350,000
3406 Trimble Nashville 37215 3/24 Edwards Paul F T Trustee Blue Sky Horizon GP $1,350,000
1714B Hillmont Nashville 37215 3/9 Benson Joshua Spilkin Simon $1,325,000
2126 Century Farms Antioch 37013 3/10 Bulls-Eye Century Farms LLC Century Farms LLC $1,322,286
4303 Lealand Nashville 37204 3/17 Rogers Edward Magargee Peter Trustee $1,315,000
1333 7th Nashville 37208 3/2 Bird Michael Jonesd Clayton H $1,300,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/8 Broadwest 1708 LLC Chargerco Properties II LLC $1,300,000
4314 Estes Nashville 37215 3/22 Equity Trust Co Hill John W Executor $1,300,000
920 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 3/25 Graves Frank Alexander Louise Anne $1,300,000
1705 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 3/16 Coyle Hardie Family Found LLC Bonnyman Claudia C $1,300,000
2006 Castleman Nashville 37215 3/4 Pundor Phillipia A Hubbard Michael Scott $1,283,750
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/11 Goodman Mark 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,279,000
1408 Beddington Nashville 37215 3/15 Dale William Turner John M $1,275,000
827 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 3/3 Chesnut Infill GP Hall Lacarlos $1,265,000
1519B Kirkwood Nashville 37212 3/24 Reed Michael C Build Nashville LLC $1,253,400
2803 White Oak Nashville 37215 3/17 Ruth Tammy Shirley Willis Jessica $1,250,000
722 Georgetown Nashville 37205 3/11 Sontag Michael D Trustee Cooper Edgar B $1,250,000
4911 Nebraska Nashville 37209 3/9 Edwards Mark A Navin John J $1,250,000
6100 New York Nashville 37209 3/1 Carver Brooke Nicole Trustee 6100 New York LLC $1,248,000
473 Huntington Ridge Nashville 37211 3/7 Ball Gina; Ball Gordon; Ravanelle Adam; Ravenelle Jessica Sferrella Sheila M; Wedel Cindy S $1,225,000
210 Kensington Nashville 37215 3/17 Dill John Elton McGriff Ruth C Trustee $1,225,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/28 Silva Anthony Jr Trustee 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,219,000
1401 Kirkwood Nashville 37212 3/2 Harpur Benjamin Leskel Olesya A; Lopez Carlos Federico $1,205,000
921B Woodmont Nashville 37204 3/7 Stebelton Andrew D; Stebelton Melissa J C & J Builders LLC $1,200,000
3613 Rainbow Nashville 37204 3/24 Bergfeld Brian Philpot Ross E $1,200,000
124 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 3/16 Balk Pamela Fulton Sandra $1,200,000
1705 Green Hills Nashville 37215 3/25 Freed Judith Fisher McEachern William A $1,200,000
4802 Dakota Nashville 37209 3/2 Boyd Philip Michael Barry Matthew Louis $1,200,000
4108 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 3/16 Maddox Michael Kevin Tompkins Michael $1,200,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/18 Mathias David 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,195,000
514 Hobbs Creek Nashville 37215 3/3 Waters Caroline C Haury & Smith Contractors Inc $1,190,000
4225 Central Hermitage 37076 3/3 Beazer Homes LLC Mhk Ventures LLC $1,188,000
1818B Shackleford Nashville 37215 3/8 Schultz Robert Deruelle Dennis $1,180,000
1485 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/3 Mishra Ravi P Evans Alan Rashaan $1,175,000
3411 Richards Nashville 37215 3/4 Stephenson Home Co LLC Daugherty Andrew Tyler $1,164,000
135 50th Nashville 37209 3/3 Joyce Jesse Sherbakoff Melissa; Sherbakoff Thomas $1,160,000
612 Maplewood Nashville 37216 3/1 Merriman Mike Trustee Southard Emily Leonard $1,160,000
2223 10th Nashville 37204 3/29 Sanyal Upamanyu Watkins Gaelon $1,160,000
3905 Valley Nashville 37205 3/2 Glover Lester B Rose Stephen Matthew $1,150,000
828A Argyle Nashville 37203 3/10 Burns Brian Whitcher Kurt L $1,143,275
3127 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/3 Boulden Timothy U Smith Hannah $1,140,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/25 Walsh Katherine Bonner E Wayne $1,100,000
110 31st Nashville 37203 3/4 Weiss Bahr H Chen Liwei $1,100,000
1490 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/16 Harris Luke Robert Daniels Jason L $1,100,000
1502 Shelby Nashville 37206 3/16 Showalter John S Estrada Lisa $1,100,000
115 Kenner Nashville 37205 3/29 Dotson Dunn Michael Ramsden Bruce H $1,100,000
221 54th Nashville 37209 3/30 Ostrowski Andrew Schaetz Barbara $1,085,400
1213 Taggartwood Brentwood 37027 3/2 Lodge Richard M Munro John Robert $1,075,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/15 Fusco Daniel 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,072,000
6711 Darden Nashville 37205 3/3 Michael Jordan Harwell Roxie M Trustee $1,070,000
129 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 3/16 Bahan Patrick B Marrow Lance M $1,055,000
253 33rd Nashville 37209 3/2 McCormick Kevin T Johnson Wesley $1,050,000
5514 Kelly Brentwood 37027 3/29 Henshaw Mary Laurel Wright John Dayton Jr $1,050,000
1232 2nd Nashville 37207 3/1 Overton Joseph Evins Snow Jeremy $1,050,000
2612 Westwood Nashville 37212 3/29 Garfi Ryan Daniel Harrell Gary R $1,050,000
2815 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 3/2 Epstein-Levi Sarah Woodruff Brett $1,050,000
222 Marcia Nashville 37209 3/28 Taylormade Contracting LLC Meridian Const Co LLC $1,050,000
3706 Princeton Nashville 37205 3/24 Carrington John Mitchell II Whitacre Jeffrey T $1,050,000
980 Youngs Nashville 37207 3/4 MacFarlane Matthew A Up Parthip GP $1,050,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/9 Green Rachel S Trustee 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,047,000
1308 Falkirk Nashville 37221 3/22 Dragnich Andrea Redding Smith Patricia H $1,040,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/18 Kelley Todd 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,037,000
901 Montrose Nashville 37204 3/23 Boatwright William R Bonadio Anthony M $1,035,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/14 Jong Ate Dirk De 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,022,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/1 Ransom Jonathan C Trustee 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,007,000
3707 Westbrook Nashville 37205 3/17 Williams Clayton Finkel Jonathan M $1,005,000
2315 Lloyd Nashville 37218 3/24 HBG Holdings LLC Forsythe Wallace T $1,000,000
3754 Central Pike Hermitage 37076 3/8 V3 Central Pike Guerrier Dev LLC $1,000,000
4617 Churchwood Nashville 37220 3/23 Concord Capital LLC Pearson Sam $1,000,000
111 13th Nashville 37206 3/25 Wilson Shawn Zunz Emmanuel $1,000,000
3933 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 3/29 3933 Cross Creek Part GP Brim Alicia A $995,000
3120 Trevor Nashville 37209 3/11 Stone Stephen T Ymz Part LLC $995,000
1824 Wildwood Nashville 37212 3/1 Strugazow Amy Page Gregory A $990,000
954 Russell Nashville 37206 3/21 Harper Charles S III Jarrett Joshua R $990,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/14 Talbert Darrell Trustee Okafor Chimalum R $990,000
6549 Holt Nashville 37211 3/29 Miller Haley Madison Slater Jeffrey David $989,000
216 Berry Nashville 37207 3/28 Ferrell Thomas Eddie II Jordan Lamont $988,000
1323 Harding Nashville 37215 3/9 KE Holdings LLC Darnell Steve R $985,000
2305 Carter Nashville 37206 3/2 Decosta Michael; Kretchmer Daniela Carter Ave Land Trust $985,000
2912 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 3/7 Campos Magnus Weatherly Austen $985,000
3612 Belmont Nashville 37215 3/2 Paden Matthew Terry Rer Parthip $980,000
1600 Forrest Nashville 37206 3/30 Leon Jorga Theresa Ave Holdings LLC $975,000
5841 Fredricksburg Nashville 37215 3/7 Thompson Robert; Thompson Suzanne Dickerson Sarah Weaver $975,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/25 Gonzalez Anthony J 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $965,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/11 Baxter Enterprises 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $964,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/14 Swilley Matthew 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $962,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 3/7 MDS Nevada Trust Carter Family Revocable Trust $955,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/3 Moorhead Timothy Warren 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $955,000
406 Van Buren Nashville 37208 3/7 Pendleton Katlin Daniel Elizabeth Anne $950,000
477 General Kershaw Old Hickory 37138 3/17 Miller Kert Nygaard Nancy $950,000
142 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 3/25 Hobart Amy Cloud Balk Pamela $950,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/11 Ndmk Properties - 2003 TN LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $950,000
2D Belle Forrest Nashville 37206 3/21 Dore James Meehan Shawn $950,000
1028 Davidson Nashville 37205 3/16 Garland Dev LLC Hall Nathan M $950,000
379 Monroe Nashville 37208 3/29 Beachum Jeffrey C Sanyal Upamanyu $945,000
1710 10th Nashville 37203 3/10 Glaccum Joseph Richard Blackacre Dev Co LLC $940,000
2245 Stratford Nashville 37216 3/29 Wait Preston Home Pros Cooperative LLC $935,000
2200 Oakland Nashville 37212 3/7 Brown Family Irrevocable Trust U A D September 12 2107 Smith Stephen L $930,000
1801 Hillside Nashville 37203 3/23 Lalonde John Francis Blackacre Dev Co LLC $925,000
6440 Fleetwood Nashville 37209 3/11 Diprima Daniel Francis Reynolds William $925,000
2705 Acklen Nashville 37212 3/7 Moret-Stevens Monique Yvonne Malone George $925,000
4800 Kentucky Nashville 37209 3/3 Grifin David Brooks Trustee Hordos Steven N $920,000
845 Vibe Nashville 37216 3/28 Calpartners LLC Spangler James C $920,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/30 Skudder David B Jr Trustee 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $919,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 3/11 Kelly Robert Bruce 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $917,560
4324 General Bate Nashville 37204 3/2 Stone Oak Builders LLC Shoun-Smith Janel $910,100
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 3/3 Silvers Bernie Cumberland Trust & Inv Co Executor $907,000
1717 5th Nashville 37208 3/10 Heddle Alexander Douglas Unger Deborah M $905,069
105 Leake Nashville 37205 3/21 Moore Brenda K Wright Denney Gordon David Trustee $900,000
5918 Morrow Nashville 37209 3/11 J3 & Me LLC 5916 Morrow Holding Co LLC $900,000
507 Wilson Nashville 37205 3/28 St Marie Andrew McPherson Roy E $900,000
719 Starlit Nashville 37205 3/24 BRG LLC Bars Hooper Holdings LLC $900,000
1108 Montrose Nashville 37204 3/24 Sheaffer Kevin Michael 1108 Montrose LLC $900,000

