VOL. 46 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 8, 2022

Rutherford County Capitol Connection. Capitol Connection is held monthly throughout the 2022 Legislative Session. The Rutherford County legislative delegation will address issues pertinent to the business community. Sen. Dawn White, Sen. Shane Reeves, Rep. Bryan Terry, Rep. Mike Sparks, Rep. Tim Rudd and Rep. Charlie Baum are invited to keep the Chamber membership well-informed on issues affecting business, economy and other relevant topics. 7:45 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts. The event begins at 8. Registration required. Fee. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Get Started Workshop

Danny Coleman of Cowork Inc. will conduct the workshop, a program from Co.Starters, that will share insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action. Participants will complete the 1.5-hour workshop with the tools to create a one-page business plan. 610 N. Garden St., Basement Level, Columbia. 10-11:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

Restoration Jail Ministry Breakfast Fundraiser

Puckett’s Downtown Columbia, 15 Public Square. Breakfast at 7 a.m.; program at 7:30 a.m. Fee: Free but registration required. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival

Family-friendly, free event featuring Japanese music and dance, Japanese food trucks and vendors, marketplace, martial arts demonstration and more. 2.5-mile Cherry Blossom Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Event 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Public Square Park. Free. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Speaker: Chase Moore, CTE Director Sumner County Schools. Topic: Career & Technical Education in Sumner County. First Baptist Church-Winchester, 290 E. Winchester St., Gallatin. Reservation Deadline noon Friday prior to the luncheon. Chamber Members $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. Future members $25. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Rutherford County Business after Hours

This is an informal, social networking event designed to connect participants with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Bring plenty of business cards. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for future members. No registration is required. S. Walnut Street between W. Main and W. Vine Street. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Trash Talks

Innovations and Solutions for Middle Tennessee’s Solid Waste. With steady regional population growth, comes a steady increase in residential and commercial garbage disposal. Participants will learn more about what impacts solid waste has on the Middle Tennessee region and innovative solutions that business and community leaders are using to meet these challenges. Adventure Science Center, Jack Wood Hall, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. 9-10 a.m. Information

Minority Business Academy: Human Resources and Staffing

Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration needed. Information

WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

WELL is an initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions and building a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. Discussion: Are you aware of your surroundings? Situational awareness with Margaret & David Cole. 5:30-7 p.m. The Grand Inheritance, 198 Hix Lane, Gallatin. Reservations are required. Gallatin Chamber Member: $18, Non-member: $25. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Chamber Chat

A way of leading, informing and supporting Nashville Area Chamber members. Hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Avenue North, Suite 200. 12:45-2 p.m. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Parkinson’s Awareness Seminar

A free, in-person seminar to learn more about DBS Therapy. Guest speakers: Britt Stone, M.D., movement disorders neurologist, and Dario Englot, MS, Ph.D., M.D., DBS Neurosurgeon. Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbrite Avenue, Frank-lin. 9-11 a.m. Complimentary breakfast served before the seminar. Information

APRIL 16-22

Robertson County Cleanup Week

Robertson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, challenging churches, youth groups, school sports teams and civic clubs, businesses and employees, citizens and visitors. Notify the Chamber once your group chooses an area to clean. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Les Dames d’Escoffier event

Nashville Chapter: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium – a three-part series.

Nashville’s Food History: How Race Played and Continues to Play a Role, Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50 or $150 for all three. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and take-away material. Additional events: Saturday, April 23 and Saturday, May 21. Information