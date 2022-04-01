Tennessee woman sentenced to 8 years in officer's death

VOL. 46 | NO. 13 | Friday, April 1, 2022

BRENTWOOD (AP) — A Tennessee woman convicted in the death of a police officer has been sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison.

Ashley Kroese of Thompson's Station was 24 years old on June 18, 2020, when she drove on the wrong side of the road in Brentwood, killing Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza, 30, authorities said.

She was previously found guilty of four charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication. She was sentenced Wednesday for charges in the crash that killed Legieza, The Tennessean reported.

A blood test after the crash found her blood alcohol content was 0.166%, which is twice the legal limit.

Members of Legieza's family spoke at the hearing.

"Ashley. I don't think you intended to kill anyone that day," said Heather Legieza, the officer's widow. "But you moving forward with the trial when you know what you did was with intention, you should have just taken accountability for your actions."

Kroese, who did not testify at the February trial, read from a statement.

"I can't pretend to understand what you have been going through. I've never lost a husband, a son or a brother, and nothing I can say is able to ease your pain, but I am truly and deeply sorry," Kroese said.