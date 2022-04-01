Guns found at checkpoints in all 5 major Tennessee airports

VOL. 46 | NO. 13 | Friday, April 1, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — Security screeners found guns in carry-on baggage at all five of Tennessee's major airports last week, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Guns were discovered at security checkpoints during the week of March 20 through March 27 at Nashville International Airport, Memphis International Airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, the TSA said in a news release.

Four loaded weapons were found in carry-on baggage at the Nashville airport, the TSA said. One loaded gun was found in each of the airports in Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga, and an unloaded weapon was found in the Blountville airport, TSA spokesman Mark Howell said in the news release.

Travelers face criminal and civil penalties for bringing firearms to a security checkpoint. Guns can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage, the TSA said.