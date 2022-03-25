Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Wednesday, breaking a four-day winning streak but keeping major indexes in the green so far for the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% as technology stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Energy stocks rose along with oil prices.

Markets have been rising this week as talks between Russia and Ukraine seemed to show progress, but the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine remain highly uncertain. Treasury yields fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35%.

