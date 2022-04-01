Health Care Council aids Ukraine, Poland

VOL. 46 | NO. 13 | Friday, April 1, 2022

The Nashville Health Care Council has joined the humanitarian relief effort launched in Tennessee by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist and Russell Street Ventures Founder and CEO Brad Smith to support Ukraine and Poland with medical supplies and equipment.

Council member companies and other Tennessee health care organizations have donated 85 pallets of medical supplies and more than $180,000 in financial support in just 10 days.

The relief effort, supported by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the state of Tennessee, is facilitated through Nashville-based global health nonprofit Hope Through Healing Hands, which Frist founded in 2004.

Tennessee organizations contributing medical supplies to the humanitarian effort include Ballad Health, CHI Memorial Hospital, Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Covenant Health, CrossLink Memphis, Inc., DeRoyal, Erlanger Health System, HCA Healthcare, University of Tennessee Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, West Tennessee Healthcare and Williamson Medical Center.

Four Seasons Nashville announces design update

The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital has announced the Grand Penthouse of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville will be split into two distinct offerings on the top floor of the skyscraper.

The initial offerings of six half-floor penthouses sold out within months of being offered for sale. This set a new ceiling in the high-end downtown real estate market by totaling $57.5 million in penthouse sales.

In total, the project has sold more than $300 million in real estate in advance of its opening this year.

Marie-Laure Frère, director of sales says, “The appetite for penthouses at Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville has been unprecedented. With the announcement of our quick sellout, the demand for our Four Seasons Penthouses has only increased.

“It made sense to adapt to the market and provide two additional penthouse offerings. Each of these include unique and stunning features and the largest private outdoor spaces at the very top of the city. These Penthouses are the catbird seats of downtown Nashville.”

In addition to the two new penthouse offerings, fewer than 30 units remain available at Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville.

Rebrand announced for Qualifacts platforms

Qualifacts + Credible, a provider of electronic health record platforms for behavioral health, human services and rehabilitative services organizations, has announced a rebrand to Qualifacts.

Qualifacts is the new corporate name and will incorporate three independent platforms: CareLogic, Credible and InSync. Qualifacts can now serve all segments sizes within the markets.

“The last two years have brought together three strong and mission-driven companies, Qualifacts, Credible and InSync.,’’ says Paul Ricci, chief executive officers, Qualifacts. “Uniting the companies under the Qualifacts brand allows us to draw upon our company history and strengthen the recognition we currently have in the industry.’’

Monroe Carell hospital certified by PPMD

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has certified the clinic at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

It is the first certification in the state of Tennessee.

Rachel Schrader, MS, APRN, CPNP-PC, PPMD’s vice president of clinical care and education and director of the CDCCP, says that the certification is an important step in bringing standardized Duchenne care to Tennessee and the greater region.

“The team at the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinic at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has shown immense dedication to Duchenne care and growth in their Duchenne program over the last two years,’’ she says.

“This certification comes after significant changes to the program’s structure since its new multi-disciplinary clinic was launched in 2019, bringing together comprehensive care for patients with Duchenne and Becker in central Tennessee and beyond.”

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinic at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is the largest provider of Duchenne care in Middle Tennessee and serves a population of over 100 patients living with the disorder, which is caused by changes in the dystrophin gene.

Elite Sports opens facility in Franklin

Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics has announced plans to open a new facility at the corner of Carothers Parkway and Liberty Pike in Franklin.

The Franklin location advances Elite’s patient centered approach to orthopedics, which combines relationship-driven care, clinical excellence and superior facilities. Elite’s 12 orthopedists will practice at the new facility along with numerous physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, and physical and occupational therapists.

Elite expects that the new facility will increase its patient care capacity by more than 18% in comparison with its current Cool Springs location.

A-Gas is expanding into Nashville market

A-Gas, which provides environmental solutions for the refrigerant and fire protection industries, has announced it will expand to Nashville.

This is one of the first expansions of refrigerant and fire protection services this year.

“Offering our Rapid Exchange program in Nashville will provide our partners in the industry an easy way to responsibly manage their refrigerant gases, which will not only enable our customers to increase their bottom line but also benefit the environment,” says Bray Melson, regional team leader at A-Gas.

A-Gas is headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, and is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International.

CEP forms Leap Partners Holdings

Concentric Equity Partners, the direct investing arm for Financial Investments Corporation, formally announced the formation of Leap Partners Holdings LLC, a Nashville-based HVAC and plumbing consolidation platform.

Led by two home-service veterans, CEO John Cerasuolo and chief financial officer Patrick Ritter, Leap Partners is a new Nashville-based home services company seeking to find, acquire, and combine many of the best businesses in residential and small-commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the Southeast. Before Leap Partners, Cerasuolo and Ritter worked alongside each other for more than a decade at Nashville-based home security company, ADS Security.

Together, they led ADS to become one of the fastest-growing security companies in the USA. They successfully completed over 30 acquisitions and expanded the company to 25 locations across the Southeast.

CEP and Leap Partners are actively seeking to partner with additional HVAC and plumbing businesses primarily in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.

HCA expects largest incoming residents class

Nashville’s HCA Healthcare, Inc. has announced that it offered 1,867 positions for its July 2022 graduate medical education programs on Match Day, March 18.

As the largest sponsor of graduate medical education programs in the United States, HCA Healthcare is expected to have the largest incoming class of residents among U.S. teaching hospitals.

“The country is faced with physician and nursing shortages, and we are working to address these challenges head on by investing in medical and clinical education that inspires tomorrow’s physicians and clinicians to care for and improve human life,” says Michael Cuffe, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer of HCA Healthcare.

According to a study by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the United States could see an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, including shortfalls in both primary and specialty care.

Revance Therapeutics gets $300M boost

Nashville’s Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, has closed on a $300 million note purchase agreement with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management, LP, a health care-focused investment firm.

“Revance is set to become a formidable player in the thriving aesthetics market with their innovative product and services portfolio, differentiated commercial strategy and proven ability to execute,” says Mark Kavulich, Partner at Athyrium. “We look forward to a long-term partnership with Revance to further their growth, particularly as they seek FDA approval for their highly anticipated neuromodulator, which is expected to create a new category in long-acting aesthetic neuromodulators.”

The $300 million note purchase agreement includes three tranches, subject to the terms and conditions of the note purchase agreement:

• First tranche note of $100 million

• Second tranche note of $100 million available within 18 months after the closing of the note purchase agreement, subject to certain conditions including the FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for glabellar lines

• Uncommitted third tranche note, of up to $100 million available until March 31, 2024, subject to certain conditions including the achievement of greater than or equal to $50 million in trailing 12 months revenue for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for glabellar lines, preceding the date of the draw request for the third tranche note.

Envision supports Breen Act

Nashville’s Envision Healthcare, a national medical group, welcomes the enactment of the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act and the country’s efforts to prioritize health care professionals’ health and well-being.

The bipartisan bill is named in honor of Dr. Lorna Breen, an emergency physician in New York City who died by suicide in April 2020 after caring for patients during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This legislation advances the critical effort to change the culture and conditions that lead to burnout and eliminate the stigma that deters health care professionals from seeking mental health care.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law after it was approved with bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

“The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the importance of supporting the health and well-being of clinicians who go above and beyond to care for patients in need,” says Stefanie Simmons, M.D., FACEP, vice president of patient and clinician engagement at Envision Healthcare.