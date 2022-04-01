Bradley adds Chaloner to intellectual property group

VOL. 46 | NO. 13 | Friday, April 1, 2022

Aaron Chaloner has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as a senior attorney in the Intellectual Property Practice Group.

Chaloner focuses his practice on patent prosecution in the life science and biotechnology industry. He is experienced in all stages of intellectual property prosecution and provides strategic counsel to his clients regarding copyright, trademark, patent and trade secret concerns.

Chaloner completed his Ph.D. in neuroscience at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, where he studied technical skills including physiology, neuroscience, epigenetics, neuroendocrine signaling, behavioral sciences, whole animal studies and surgical procedures and biochemistry.

A graduate of the Oklahoma City University School of Law, Chaloner earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor University. He is a frequent author on scientific intellectual property issues and has presented his research at national and international scientific meetings.

Also at Bradley, Dean J. Balaes and Grant T. Williamson have joined the Nashville office as associates.

Balaes is a member of the firm’s Healthcare Practice Group. He is a graduate of the Vanderbilt University School of Law. He also holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Vanderbilt.

Williamson is a member of Bradley’s Real Estate Practice Group. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law and Georgia Southern University.

Technology Council selects president, CEO

The board of directors of the Greater Nashville Technology Council has selected Elise Cambournac as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer. Cambournac replaces Brian Moyer, who announced in December his plan to step down as leader of the tech council.

An executive with 20 years of experience in the technology sector at an international level, Cambournac will assume her new role April 18. She will be introduced to the membership April 7 when she will speak at the Nashville Technology Summit, the tech council’s annual meeting.

The Technology Council board also promoted two longtime staff members to senior leadership positions. Chief of staff Sandi Hoff has been named chief operating officer and retains her role as executive director of the NTC Foundation, and Alex Curtis, vice president of public affairs and communications, has been named chief development officer.

Cambournac’s hiring is the culmination of a national search for a new president and CEO. More than 120 candidates from across the country applied to lead the tech council, which represents over 600 member organizations and has an annual budget of approximately $3.3 million.

She comes to the Technology Council from HCA Healthcare, where she has served as assistant vice president of information technology since 2013. Before that, she worked internationally for JABE Consulting and Cognizant Technology Solutions and served as president and CEO for ITTI Private Limited, a technology professional services firm located in Bangalore, India.

Cambournac is an adviser to the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and has served as a guest lecturer at Vanderbilt University and Lipscomb University.

Fisk names director of marketing, communications

Fisk University has hired Maya Brown as executive director of marketing and communications.

A dual HBCU alumna of North Carolina Central University and Jackson State University, Brown has more than seven years of experience in public relations, social media and digital marketing.

She previously served as assistant vice president of marketing and public relations at Wiley College, an HBCU in Marshall, Texas.

Young Leaders Council names 2022 participants

Young Leaders Council, an organization that trains nonprofit board members in Middle Tennessee, has announced the spring participants in the Nashville Class 78, Junior League of Nashville and Jack C. Massey College of Business at Belmont University Cohorts, three of five cohorts hosted this year.

Spring 2022 participants:

• Michael Adamson, Operation Stand Down Tennessee

• Jennifer Atcher, Studio Eight Design

• Madison Ayers, IHS Markit

• Rachel Brown, There With Care of Middle Tennessee

• Davis Brown, Lipscomb University College of Business

• Rodmesia Clarke, Schneider Electric

• Kellen Clawson Soles4Souls

• Sydney Finchum, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee

• Ali Gallagher, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

• Brittainy Hall, Kotter Inc.

• Barrett Hanks, Covenant Physician Partners

• Clint Harris, Gresham Smith

• Chase Hostetter, Houchens Insurance Group

• Abby Hyman, The Healing Trust

• Ben Johnson, Bradley

• Mary Lindsay Krebs, Vanderbilt University Law School

• Shane Lantigua, Northwestern Mutual

• Pirjin Laser, Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP

• Charles Layne, Launch Tennessee

• Ellen Lundy, HCA Healthcare

• Quyen “Queenie” Lux, HCA Healthcare

• L.H. Marshall, PricewaterhouseCoopers

• Anne Bratton Martinez, Safe Haven Family Shelter

• Ben Maslyn, Truist Wealth

• Virginia McCuen, TennGreen Land Conservancy

• Joslyn McGaughy, i9 Sports Nashville North

• Bradley Montesi, Unsportsmanlike Content

• Jim Morris, Bradford Real Estate

• Caitlin Okrzesik, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

• Dana Patel, HCA Healthcare

• Meghan Powers, The Bliss Group

• Valerie Reta, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

• Brady Ruffin, Cooley Public Strategies

• Cade Schacher, Woodmont Investment Counsel

• Angela Sessoms, Koya Partners, Diversified Search Group

• Abby Sheehan, Planned Parenthood of TN and North MS

• Christopher Smith, Asurion

• Caroline Spore, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP

• Susan Steffenhagen, Milepost Consulting

• Sarah Stewart, K&L Gates

• Linly Stowe, Conexión Américas

• Kristina Taylor, American Cancer Society

• Jacob Tudor, Nashville Symphony

• Joseph Underwood, Tractor Supply Company

• Sierra Washington, Metro Nashville Government

• Amelia Watt, Studio Bank

• Ashley Weber, ServisFirst Bank

• Josh Wheeler, BKD LLP

• Mallory Yoder, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Junior League of Nashville participants:

• Kaitlyn Anderson, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

• Ferrell Anthony, KPMG, LLP

• Annie Bavis, Barge Design Solutions, Inc.

• Amy Byrne, HRI

• Katie Califf, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

• Katie Corder, CareBridge Health

• Dawn Edwards, Clarivate

• Ashley Harbin, Adams and Reese

• Sarah Harper, HCA Healthcare

• Margarita Illingworth, Wells Fargo Advisors

• Britney Kirksey, Clark Construction Group

• Alexandra Marple, Deloitte

• Samantha McCaskill, Self Employed/Village Real Estate

• Kara McCormick, Compass

• Kathryn McNabb, Vanderbilt School of Nursing

• Ali Phillips, Fail Telecommunications Corp.

• Cate Phillips, West Elm

• Chelsea Schutte, HCA/Tristar Centennial Medical Center

• Kate Shortle, Schneider Electric

• Marin Sieck, Junior League of Nashville

• Abigail Sigler, Baker Group Strategies

• Allie Stevens, Fidelis Law PLLC

• Margaret “Molly” Viola, Covenant Capital Group

• Clark Weber, Vanderbilt Health

• Ashley West, Nextracker

• Elle Zhang, State of Tennessee, Division of TennCare

Belmont-Massey/Nashville Class 78 participants:

• Katie Bauer, Calvert Street Group

• Shannon Beauchene, AmeriCorps VISTA member, Nashville Promise Zone

• Kristin Brassell, A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee

• Matt Buppert, ITW Dynatec

• Kelsey Clair, Vaco

• Eliza Coode, HCA Healthcare

• David Dingess, Northwestern Mutual

• Allie Haynes, Rural Health Association of Tennessee

• Josh Kleppin, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP

• Mary Matthews, Diverse Learners Cooperative

• Drew O’Connor, CapWealth

• Michael Oleis, Soundstripe Inc.

• Ana Oropeza, Frazier & Deeter

• Corey Sargent, Brentwood Academy

• Connor Wells, Ernst & Young LLP

• Jackson Zeitlin, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Information: www.youngleaderscouncil.org

Bishop joins new Land Advisors office

Land Advisors Organization, which recently opened its Nashville office, has added Ashley Bishop to the firm.

Bishop is a site selection and land expert with more than 20 years of experience in the Nashville real estate market and has facilitated sales with many of Nashville’s most recognized institutionally capitalized developers of multifamily, single-family, industrial, and commercial projects in Middle Tennessee.

Land Advisors Organization’s Nashville office provides advisory services to landowners, homebuilders, developers and investors.

Hall Strategies hires sr. account supervisor

Hall Strategies, a Nashville-based public relations and government relations firm, has hired Nancy Floyd as senior account supervisor.

Floyd has more than 15 years’ experience as a journalist, writer and editor. The last 10 of those Floyd has served as editor-in-chief of Nfocus magazine, a Nashville luxury social and lifestyle publication. She also served as a staff writer and editor for Nashville Scene and Nashville Post. Additionally, she was a travel writer for Taste of the South magazine.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Floyd is a graduate of Belmont University.