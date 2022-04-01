VOL. 46 | NO. 13 | Friday, April 1, 2022

International Business Council. A conversation with Roger Kangas, Ph.D., professor of Central Asian studies at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies, a U.S. Department of Defense regional center, on the increasingly complex relationship between Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the United States. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Ave. N., Ste. 200. Free, but RSVP is requested. Seat are limited. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Connect

Maury Alliance, downstairs conference room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Free, but RSVP’s appreciated. 9-10 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Robertson County Republican Party Meeting

Patriot Potluck at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Hear from many of the candidates who will be running this election cycle. 8:30 a.m. Upcoming event: Reagan Day, April 21. Information

VIP Special Friends Easter Egg Hunt

Gallatin Miracle Park, 240 Champion Drive. This event is for children with special needs and their families. Registration is required. 1-3 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Southern Gospel Concert

Five Southern Gospel groups to perform at Al Menah Shrine Center, 1354 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Performers are: Son Rise, Chris Golden, Joyful Praises, New Journey Quartet and Brush Arbor Revival. Doors open at noon, concert begins 1 p.m. Free admission, refreshments. Donations will be accepted and are tax deductible. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

TOSHA Spring 2022 Training

TOSHA Forklift & Warehouse Safety. This course is intended for warehouse workers, supervisors and employers responsible for developing safe work practices and procedures in a warehouse setting. Hampton Inn & Suites, 325 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., lunch included. Fee: TN Chamber member $199, Non-member $245. Additional training: 30-hour OSHA for general industry, May 10-13, Murfreesboro. Registration required. Information

Intro Nashville Program Info Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Participants will receive Zoom login information in a registration confirmation email. 10:30-11 a.m. Additional session: Thursday, April 7, 10 a.m. Information

One Hour Wonder

Gallatin Chamber presents a quarterly lunch-n-learn providing members an opportunity to feed their body while fueling their mind. Dr. Roshanda Odom will speak about “diversity, equity and inclusion in action.” American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Included in your membership but reservations required. Information

Joint Mixer with Spring Hill and Maury Alliance

Homestead Manor Barn, 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson Station. 5-7 p.m. Registration requested. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Coffee & Connect

A networking opportunity with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Richard Depriest and Dianna Johnson with Gallatin Public Works will discuss public works and beautification. Kave at the House of Haggai, 879 Greenlea Blvd., Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but members purchase their own coffee. Information

Coffee, Content & Conversation

Middle Tennessee’s economic rebound from COVID-19 and the pandemic-induced recession has been impressive. The Chamber’s All-Area Advisory Council will give an update on talent, economic development, growth and policy. Speakers include: Stephanie Coleman, chief talent development officer; Jeff Hite, chief economic development officer; Rita McDonald, chief growth officer; Ralph Schulz, president and CEO. Pre-registration is required for this virtual event. The link to join the Zoom event will be sent in the registration confirmation email. 9-10 a.m. Information

Experience Springfield

The goal of the meeting is to keep lines of communication open between all interested parties with firsthand information about news, events and activities that are offered within the city limits for residents and visitors. Chamber of Commerce Conference Room. 503 West Court Square, Springfield. 9-10 a.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow Williamson Chamber members while gaining exposure for your business. Member Connect is a facilitated, small-group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williamson, Inc. 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Second option: Holiday Inn-Franklin/Cool Springs, 1738 Carothers Parkway. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

International Business Council

A conversation with bestselling author, global strategy and leadership expert Blair Sheppard, professor emeritus and dean emeritus of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Sheppard now leads the team that focuses on strategy and leadership for the PwC network. He has advised more than 100 companies and governments in the areas of leadership, corporate strategy, organizational relationships and design. Free but RSVP is requested. Seats are limited. ESa located in Gulch Crossing, 1033 Demonbreun St., Suite 800. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Trash Talks

Innovations and solutions for Middle Tennessee’s solid waste. An opportunity to learn more about solid waste’s impact on the Middle Tennessee region and innovative solutions that business and community leaders are using to meet these challenges. Adventure Science Center, Jack Wood Hall, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. 9-10 a.m. Information

APRIL 16-22

Robertson County Cleanup Week

Robertson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a countywide community cleanup week. Churches, youth groups, sports teams and civic clubs, businesses and employees, citizens and visitors are teaming to make an impact. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Les Dames d’Escoffier

Nashville chapter’s three-part series on diversity, equity and inclusion looks at “Integrating Your Business: Bringing Inclusion to the Front and the Back of the House.” Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50 or $150 for all three. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and takeaway material. Additional event: Saturday, May 21. Information