VOL. 46 | NO. 13 | Friday, April 1, 2022
International Business Council. A conversation with Roger Kangas, Ph.D., professor of Central Asian studies at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies, a U.S. Department of Defense regional center, on the increasingly complex relationship between Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the United States. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Ave. N., Ste. 200. Free, but RSVP is requested. Seat are limited. Information
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation
An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
Chamber Connect
Maury Alliance, downstairs conference room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Free, but RSVP’s appreciated. 9-10 a.m. Information
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Robertson County Republican Party Meeting
Patriot Potluck at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Hear from many of the candidates who will be running this election cycle. 8:30 a.m. Upcoming event: Reagan Day, April 21. Information
VIP Special Friends Easter Egg Hunt
Gallatin Miracle Park, 240 Champion Drive. This event is for children with special needs and their families. Registration is required. 1-3 p.m. Information
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
Southern Gospel Concert
Five Southern Gospel groups to perform at Al Menah Shrine Center, 1354 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Performers are: Son Rise, Chris Golden, Joyful Praises, New Journey Quartet and Brush Arbor Revival. Doors open at noon, concert begins 1 p.m. Free admission, refreshments. Donations will be accepted and are tax deductible. Information
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
TOSHA Spring 2022 Training
TOSHA Forklift & Warehouse Safety. This course is intended for warehouse workers, supervisors and employers responsible for developing safe work practices and procedures in a warehouse setting. Hampton Inn & Suites, 325 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., lunch included. Fee: TN Chamber member $199, Non-member $245. Additional training: 30-hour OSHA for general industry, May 10-13, Murfreesboro. Registration required. Information
Intro Nashville Program Info Session
Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Participants will receive Zoom login information in a registration confirmation email. 10:30-11 a.m. Additional session: Thursday, April 7, 10 a.m. Information
One Hour Wonder
Gallatin Chamber presents a quarterly lunch-n-learn providing members an opportunity to feed their body while fueling their mind. Dr. Roshanda Odom will speak about “diversity, equity and inclusion in action.” American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Included in your membership but reservations required. Information
Joint Mixer with Spring Hill and Maury Alliance
Homestead Manor Barn, 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson Station. 5-7 p.m. Registration requested. Fee: Free. Information
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
Coffee & Connect
A networking opportunity with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Richard Depriest and Dianna Johnson with Gallatin Public Works will discuss public works and beautification. Kave at the House of Haggai, 879 Greenlea Blvd., Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but members purchase their own coffee. Information
Coffee, Content & Conversation
Middle Tennessee’s economic rebound from COVID-19 and the pandemic-induced recession has been impressive. The Chamber’s All-Area Advisory Council will give an update on talent, economic development, growth and policy. Speakers include: Stephanie Coleman, chief talent development officer; Jeff Hite, chief economic development officer; Rita McDonald, chief growth officer; Ralph Schulz, president and CEO. Pre-registration is required for this virtual event. The link to join the Zoom event will be sent in the registration confirmation email. 9-10 a.m. Information
Experience Springfield
The goal of the meeting is to keep lines of communication open between all interested parties with firsthand information about news, events and activities that are offered within the city limits for residents and visitors. Chamber of Commerce Conference Room. 503 West Court Square, Springfield. 9-10 a.m. Information
Member Connect Leads Exchange
Connect with fellow Williamson Chamber members while gaining exposure for your business. Member Connect is a facilitated, small-group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williamson, Inc. 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information
Second option: Holiday Inn-Franklin/Cool Springs, 1738 Carothers Parkway. 3:30-5 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
International Business Council
A conversation with bestselling author, global strategy and leadership expert Blair Sheppard, professor emeritus and dean emeritus of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Sheppard now leads the team that focuses on strategy and leadership for the PwC network. He has advised more than 100 companies and governments in the areas of leadership, corporate strategy, organizational relationships and design. Free but RSVP is requested. Seats are limited. ESa located in Gulch Crossing, 1033 Demonbreun St., Suite 800. 7:30-9 a.m. Information
Trash Talks
Innovations and solutions for Middle Tennessee’s solid waste. An opportunity to learn more about solid waste’s impact on the Middle Tennessee region and innovative solutions that business and community leaders are using to meet these challenges. Adventure Science Center, Jack Wood Hall, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. 9-10 a.m. Information
APRIL 16-22
Robertson County Cleanup Week
Robertson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a countywide community cleanup week. Churches, youth groups, sports teams and civic clubs, businesses and employees, citizens and visitors are teaming to make an impact. Information
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Les Dames d’Escoffier
Nashville chapter’s three-part series on diversity, equity and inclusion looks at “Integrating Your Business: Bringing Inclusion to the Front and the Back of the House.” Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50 or $150 for all three. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and takeaway material. Additional event: Saturday, May 21. Information