Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

Wall Street builds on gains as talks on Ukraine progress

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Wall Street built on its recent gains and closed higher Tuesday as talks on ending the war in Ukraine showed signs of progress.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.8%. Technology and communications stocks led the gains.

Energy stocks were lagging behind again as oil prices sank. Turkey's foreign minister says Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reached "a consensus and common understanding" on some issues and Russia said it is cutting back some operations.

Treasury yields fell again. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0