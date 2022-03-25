Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

Wall Street shakes off a midday slump and ends higher

The Associated Press

Updated 3:17PM
Stocks shook off a midday slump and closed higher on Wall Street, though energy companies ended in the red as crude oil prices fell sharply.

The S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher Monday, after being down as much as 0.6%.

Tesla jumped 8% after saying it would seek shareholder approval to do another stock split.

Crude oil prices sank 7%.

China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19.

Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.46%.

