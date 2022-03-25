TSU grant program lures Caribbean students

VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — More than 200 graduating high school students from the Caribbean have applied to Tennessee State University under a tuition assistance grant program, the school said.

The applicants are from the Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and other Caribbean nations, the university said in a news release.

High school graduates must have a minimum 3.25 grade point average to qualify for the grant program.

The university's student body includes people from about 34 countries but few from the Caribbean currently, the school said.

Arlene Nicholas-Phillips, who represents the president's office for the grant program, said students may also study online if they choose to stay in their country. The program is also open to nontraditional students.

Tennessee State already has dual enrollment partnerships for underserved students in several African countries. Students there take online courses in coding and creating concepts taught by Tennessee State professors.