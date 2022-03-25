Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

FedEx flight planned to ship medical supplies for Ukrainians

Updated 7:19AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — FedEx Corp. says it will load up a cargo airplane with 76 tons of medical aid for Ukrainian refugees for a flight destined for Poland that is scheduled to leave Memphis International Airport on Saturday.

The Memphis-based shipping giant said the FedEx Express charter flight to Warsaw is a donation from the company, which has given more than $1.5 million to relief efforts for Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion of their country.

The aid includes an emergency field hospital containing 50 beds, IV poles and kits, defibrillators, tourniquets and oxygen supplies, said Direct Relief, which is providing the supplies.

Also included on the flight will be COVID-19 treatments, antibiotics, inhalers, wound dressings and medicines for heart, thyroid and respiratory conditions, Direct Relief said.

Direct Relief has provided medical aid requested by Ukraine's Ministry of Health. officials said. Donations have come from inventories within Ukraine, Direct Relief's distribution center in the Netherlands, and from emergency airlifts from the U.S., Direct Relief said.

