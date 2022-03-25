Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

US stocks close higher as choppy trading persists, oil slips

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices slipped as a streak of uneven trading continues on world markets.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.9%. Technology companies had some of the strongest gains.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past several days.

Crude oil prices fell as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Treasury yields rose.

