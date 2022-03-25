Gov. Lee proposes suspension of state, local grocery sales tax

VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax.

The move would provide some financial relief to state residents amid rising inflation nationwide, Lee said in a statement Thursday.

"As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean," Lee said.

The proposal will be included in the 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered next week.