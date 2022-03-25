Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

Gov. Lee proposes suspension of state, local grocery sales tax

Updated 9:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax.

The move would provide some financial relief to state residents amid rising inflation nationwide, Lee said in a statement Thursday.

"As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean," Lee said.

The proposal will be included in the 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered next week.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0