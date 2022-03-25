Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022
Top Davidson County commercial sales for February 2022
Top commercial real estate sales, February 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Sale Price
|330 Pennington Centre
|Nashville
|37214
|2/16
|Pennington Centre Blvd Owner LLC
|CRP/LPC Pennington Bend Owner LLC
|$95,700,000
|184 Hicks, 111 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37221
|2/2
|CP5 Vue at Warner LLC
|Iroquois Part LLC
|$85,800,000
|1000 Cartwright, 101 Old Stone Bridge
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|2/10
|Sl6 Nashville Ind LP
|Milburn SPN LLC
|$76,500,000
|3562 Pin Hook
|Antioch
|37013
|2/16
|3562 Pin Hook Road LLC
|SBDT Nashville LLC
|$70,500,000
|209 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|2/18
|BB Broadway LLC
|Broadway Realty Strategic Inv LLC
|$20,000,000
|1222 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|2/16
|Nashville Gulch PII Jv Holdings
|12D Nashville Land Part LP
|$18,300,000
|1106 Davidson
|Nashville
|37206
|2/4
|1000 Davidson LP
|GPT Murfreesboro Davidson Owner LLC
|$16,243,500
|1944, 1973 Southerland
|Nashville
|37207
|2/3
|Martin Realty Of Montgomery County LLC
|Southerland Prop Owner LLC
|$15,750,000
|708 Fogg, 618, 620 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/11
|620 8th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC
|MTP Dev - 620 8th Ave South LLC
|$11,100,000
|0 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|2/7
|Rsd West Trinity Lane LLC
|Cove Residential Holdings II LLC
|$6,100,000
|4105 Clifton, 701 41st, 4018, 4020 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|2/24
|Toll Southeast LP Co Inc
|Hoosier Capital LP
|$5,753,600
|115 Duluth
|Nashville
|37209
|2/18
|Duluth Prop LLC
|TSB Properties
|$5,125,000
|690 Davidson
|Nashville
|37213
|2/4
|800 Davidson LP
|GPT M'boro Davidson Owner LLC
|$4,581,500
|2400 10th
|Nashville
|37204
|2/14
|Saa LLC
|Greter Christ Temple Church Inc
|$4,522,500
|610 Magazine
|Nashville
|37203
|2/11
|Barista 610 LLC
|Golden Sounds LLC
|$4,425,000
|721 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|2/14
|Madison Suburban Utility Dist
|American Multi-Cinema Inc
|$4,000,000
|949 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|2/17
|949 Main Part LLC
|Oak Tree Part LLC
|$3,900,000
|2100 Clifton
|Nashville
|37203
|2/11
|Nash Bami LLC
|Nextdoor Inc
|$3,750,000
|105 Rains
|Nashville
|37203
|2/17
|Structural Bolt & Manufacturing Inc
|Britt Dennis R; Britt Sharon J
|$3,400,000
|2422 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|2/7
|Southern Heritage Real Estate Holdings Co LLC
|Brick Church Realty LLC
|$3,090,000
|4801 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|2/3
|4801 Centennial LLC
|Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC
|$2,850,000
|5820 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|2/1
|Davishire Capital Mgmt LLC
|Tseng Lung Y
|$2,825,000
|1241 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/7
|Papa Romeo Holdings LLC
|Oates Creek LLC
|$2,650,000
|1908 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|2/3
|Rsd Lebanon Pike LLC
|Pride Richard Giles
|$2,600,000
|3100 Brandau
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/3
|Tweden Wallace D Trustee
|3100 Brandau LLC
|$2,594,000
|4107 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|2/9
|Seven Seventeen LLC
|Tri-City Inv LP
|$2,050,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|2/3
|Hmn Inv Inc
|Belz/Becker-Lewis-Shlenker Prop
|$1,750,000
|12761 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|2/7
|Auto Central LLC
|Ferdowski Farzin
|$1,704,000
|839 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|2/9
|W Trinity Land Dev GP
|Chatman Jerry E
|$1,500,000
|0 DICKERSON
|Nashville
|37205
|2/22
|WH Storage Part LLC
|1404 Dickerson LLC
|$1,450,000
|2804 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|2/3
|W&S Inc
|Dortch John Lynn
|$1,335,000
|120, 134 Main, 3108 Brandau
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|2/23
|Rummel Jonathan A A
|Mechta LLC
|$1,280,500
|3108 Brandau
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/3
|Tweden Wallace D Trustee
|3108 Brandau LLC
|$1,278,000
|1715 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|2/25
|Cougar Murfreesboro Pike Real Prop LLC
|Eatherly Barbara L
|$1,250,000
|0 8TH AVE SOUTH
|Nashville
|
|2/11
|620 8Th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC
|Csx Transportation Inc
|$1,200,000
|2935 Berry Hill
|Nashville
|37204
|2/3
|Tkm Properties LLC
|Patton Logistics Inc
|$1,175,000
|107, 109 23rd, 2300 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/9
|Harwell Samuel Knox Jr
|Harwell Fred Russell
|$1,100,000
|216 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/8
|Sher LLC
|Bucktayl Part
|$1,100,000
|4035 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|2/16
|Gawargi Hosam N; Hanna George
|Sawiers Kathy; Sawiers Melad; Sawiers Melad D
|$1,050,000
|2816 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|2/15
|Azalea Place Part LLC
|William J Neiman & Marcia M Neiman Joint Rev Living Trust Agmt
|$1,045,000
|2823, 2825 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|2/2
|Super 98 Holdings LLC
|Gilchrist Invs GP
|$1,000,000
|3700 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|2/28
|3700 Gallatin Pike LLC
|Captain Ds LLC
|$900,000
|33 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|2/10
|Shr Realty Group LLC
|PPS Dev Inc
|$790,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|2/14
|Patterson Co LLC
|Lehman J Trent; McAdams Richard
|$784,242
|0 Battle
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/16
|Singto Phoukhouane
|Tune Paul H
|$770,000
|556 Rosedale
|Nashville
|37211
|2/10
|Franke Alexander
|HBH LLC
|$682,000
|0 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|2/11
|Bama LLC
|Ewing Drive LLC
|$625,000
|4901 Linbar
|Nashville
|37211
|2/25
|TM Inv LLC
|American Global LLC
|$600,000
|0 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|2/9
|Hanna Kirolos
|Farricielli Greg
|$600,000
|2502 Trevecca
|Nashville
|37206
|2/22
|Peterson Joseph
|Trevecca Ave Holdings LLC
|$550,000
|1703 Jo Johnston
|Nashville
|37203
|2/1
|Arnold William S
|Arnold Invs Inc
|$547,460
|408 37th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|37Thnash LLC
|Bailes Elizabeth; Bailes Shawn; Bailes Shawn Edward; Jones Frankie L
|$536,000
|2006 Hamilton
|Nashville
|37218
|2/22
|Hamilton GP
|Don Hardin Group LLC
|$510,000
|3000 Vanderbilt
|Nashville
|37212
|2/3
|Bruno Marc
|Galletti Salvatore
|$505,000
|0 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|2/10
|Fortuitous LLC
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$460,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|2/4
|Kelley Patrick G
|Roeder Mark
|$455,000
|3500 Saint Lawrence
|Joelton
|37080
|2/15
|George Construction Co LLC
|Ray Tarra A; Ray Thomas
|$400,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|2/1
|Swiney Edward Shane Trustee
|Mondello Alyssa
|$370,000
|1617 Underwood
|Nashville
|37208
|2/28
|Roper Charisma S
|Affordable Housing Resources Inc
|$350,000
|0 Old Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|2/9
|Snyder William Francis
|Doherty Neal Ferguson
|$333,000
|120 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|2/1
|Cem Properties LLC
|Omohundro Laurel Cheek
|$325,000
|6952 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|2/8
|Rabiei Lily
|Cobb Kelly
|$305,000
|0 Knight
|Whites Cr
|37189
|2/9
|Shular Tennessee Holding Co LLC
|Holloway Charles H; Holloway Mary K
|$300,000
|0 Wren
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|2/9
|Adair Timothy J
|Shelby Kimberly K
|$300,000
|212 Nelson
|Madison
|37115
|2/10
|Barreiro Nicholas
|Horton Alden III
|$245,000
|4012 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|2/24
|Hudson Robert
|Pruitt Monica
|$220,000
|3225, 3227 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|2/9
|Opendoor Prop Trust I
|Davis Roena K
|$210,000
|741 Garrison
|Nashville
|37207
|2/23
|Hayes Danicia; Wyly Darin
|Brown Wanda
|$207,000
|807 Churchill
|Madison
|37115
|2/28
|Russ Mary
|Mircea Emil
|$200,000
|4618 Woodside
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/17
|Saba-Shearsby Sharyl; Shearsby Stephen J
|Dyer Sean
|$185,000
|707 Paige
|Nashville
|37207
|2/14
|Nguyen Van
|Brown William A III
|$180,000
|138 Harris
|Madison
|37115
|2/25
|Entrust Invs LLC
|Hensley Hilliard R
|$170,000
|4958 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|2/25
|Rothberg Adam J
|Adams Brandon Trustee
|$151,000
|0 Luster
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|2/7
|Smith Leah; Smith Timothy Steven
|Biggers Glen E; Biggers Leila P
|$125,000