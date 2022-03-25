Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for February 2022

Top commercial real estate sales, February 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
330 Pennington Centre Nashville 37214 2/16 Pennington Centre Blvd Owner LLC CRP/LPC Pennington Bend Owner LLC $95,700,000
184 Hicks, 111 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 2/2 CP5 Vue at Warner LLC Iroquois Part LLC $85,800,000
1000 Cartwright, 101 Old Stone Bridge Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/10 Sl6 Nashville Ind LP Milburn SPN LLC $76,500,000
3562 Pin Hook Antioch 37013 2/16 3562 Pin Hook Road LLC SBDT Nashville LLC $70,500,000
209 Broadway Nashville 37201 2/18 BB Broadway LLC Broadway Realty Strategic Inv LLC $20,000,000
1222 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 2/16 Nashville Gulch PII Jv Holdings 12D Nashville Land Part LP $18,300,000
1106 Davidson Nashville 37206 2/4 1000 Davidson LP GPT Murfreesboro Davidson Owner LLC $16,243,500
1944, 1973 Southerland Nashville 37207 2/3 Martin Realty Of Montgomery County LLC Southerland Prop Owner LLC $15,750,000
708 Fogg, 618, 620 8th Nashville 37203 2/11 620 8th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC MTP Dev - 620 8th Ave South LLC $11,100,000
0 Trinity Nashville 37207 2/7 Rsd West Trinity Lane LLC Cove Residential Holdings II LLC $6,100,000
4105 Clifton, 701 41st, 4018, 4020 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/24 Toll Southeast LP Co Inc Hoosier Capital LP $5,753,600
115 Duluth Nashville 37209 2/18 Duluth Prop LLC TSB Properties $5,125,000
690 Davidson Nashville 37213 2/4 800 Davidson LP GPT M'boro Davidson Owner LLC $4,581,500
2400 10th Nashville 37204 2/14 Saa LLC Greter Christ Temple Church Inc $4,522,500
610 Magazine Nashville 37203 2/11 Barista 610 LLC Golden Sounds LLC $4,425,000
721 Myatt Madison 37115 2/14 Madison Suburban Utility Dist American Multi-Cinema Inc $4,000,000
949 Main Nashville 37206 2/17 949 Main Part LLC Oak Tree Part LLC $3,900,000
2100 Clifton Nashville 37203 2/11 Nash Bami LLC Nextdoor Inc $3,750,000
105 Rains Nashville 37203 2/17 Structural Bolt & Manufacturing Inc Britt Dennis R; Britt Sharon J $3,400,000
2422 Brick Church Nashville 37207 2/7 Southern Heritage Real Estate Holdings Co LLC Brick Church Realty LLC $3,090,000
4801 Centennial Nashville 37209 2/3 4801 Centennial LLC Pr III Broadstone Nations LLC $2,850,000
5820 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/1 Davishire Capital Mgmt LLC Tseng Lung Y $2,825,000
1241 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 2/7 Papa Romeo Holdings LLC Oates Creek LLC $2,650,000
1908 Lebanon Nashville 37210 2/3 Rsd Lebanon Pike LLC Pride Richard Giles $2,600,000
3100 Brandau Hermitage 37076 2/3 Tweden Wallace D Trustee 3100 Brandau LLC $2,594,000
4107 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 2/9 Seven Seventeen LLC Tri-City Inv LP $2,050,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 2/3 Hmn Inv Inc Belz/Becker-Lewis-Shlenker Prop $1,750,000
12761 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/7 Auto Central LLC Ferdowski Farzin $1,704,000
839 Trinity Nashville 37207 2/9 W Trinity Land Dev GP Chatman Jerry E $1,500,000
0 DICKERSON Nashville 37205 2/22 WH Storage Part LLC 1404 Dickerson LLC $1,450,000
2804 Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/3 W&S Inc Dortch John Lynn $1,335,000
120, 134 Main, 3108 Brandau Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/23 Rummel Jonathan A A Mechta LLC $1,280,500
3108 Brandau Hermitage 37076 2/3 Tweden Wallace D Trustee 3108 Brandau LLC $1,278,000
1715 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 2/25 Cougar Murfreesboro Pike Real Prop LLC Eatherly Barbara L $1,250,000
0 8TH AVE SOUTH Nashville   2/11 620 8Th Avenue S Ground Owner LLC Csx Transportation Inc $1,200,000
2935 Berry Hill Nashville 37204 2/3 Tkm Properties LLC Patton Logistics Inc $1,175,000
107, 109 23rd, 2300 West End Nashville 37203 2/9 Harwell Samuel Knox Jr Harwell Fred Russell $1,100,000
216 19th Nashville 37203 2/8 Sher LLC Bucktayl Part $1,100,000
4035 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/16 Gawargi Hosam N; Hanna George Sawiers Kathy; Sawiers Melad; Sawiers Melad D $1,050,000
2816 Azalea Nashville 37204 2/15 Azalea Place Part LLC William J Neiman & Marcia M Neiman Joint Rev Living Trust Agmt $1,045,000
2823, 2825 Bransford Nashville 37204 2/2 Super 98 Holdings LLC Gilchrist Invs GP $1,000,000
3700 Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/28 3700 Gallatin Pike LLC Captain Ds LLC $900,000
33 Music Nashville 37203 2/10 Shr Realty Group LLC PPS Dev Inc $790,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/14 Patterson Co LLC Lehman J Trent; McAdams Richard $784,242
0 Battle Nolensville 37135 2/16 Singto Phoukhouane Tune Paul H $770,000
556 Rosedale Nashville 37211 2/10 Franke Alexander HBH LLC $682,000
0 Ewing Nashville 37207 2/11 Bama LLC Ewing Drive LLC $625,000
4901 Linbar Nashville 37211 2/25 TM Inv LLC American Global LLC $600,000
0 White Bridge Nashville 37209 2/9 Hanna Kirolos Farricielli Greg $600,000
2502 Trevecca Nashville 37206 2/22 Peterson Joseph Trevecca Ave Holdings LLC $550,000
1703 Jo Johnston Nashville 37203 2/1 Arnold William S Arnold Invs Inc $547,460
408 37th Nashville 37209 2/22 37Thnash LLC Bailes Elizabeth; Bailes Shawn; Bailes Shawn Edward; Jones Frankie L $536,000
2006 Hamilton Nashville 37218 2/22 Hamilton GP Don Hardin Group LLC $510,000
3000 Vanderbilt Nashville 37212 2/3 Bruno Marc Galletti Salvatore $505,000
0 Ashland City Nashville 37218 2/10 Fortuitous LLC Music City Holdings LLC $460,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 2/4 Kelley Patrick G Roeder Mark $455,000
3500 Saint Lawrence Joelton 37080 2/15 George Construction Co LLC Ray Tarra A; Ray Thomas $400,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 2/1 Swiney Edward Shane Trustee Mondello Alyssa $370,000
1617 Underwood Nashville 37208 2/28 Roper Charisma S Affordable Housing Resources Inc $350,000
0 Old Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/9 Snyder William Francis Doherty Neal Ferguson $333,000
120 Donelson Nashville 37214 2/1 Cem Properties LLC Omohundro Laurel Cheek $325,000
6952 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 2/8 Rabiei Lily Cobb Kelly $305,000
0 Knight Whites Cr 37189 2/9 Shular Tennessee Holding Co LLC Holloway Charles H; Holloway Mary K $300,000
0 Wren Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/9 Adair Timothy J Shelby Kimberly K $300,000
212 Nelson Madison 37115 2/10 Barreiro Nicholas Horton Alden III $245,000
4012 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/24 Hudson Robert Pruitt Monica $220,000
3225, 3227 Luann Antioch 37013 2/9 Opendoor Prop Trust I Davis Roena K $210,000
741 Garrison Nashville 37207 2/23 Hayes Danicia; Wyly Darin Brown Wanda $207,000
807 Churchill Madison 37115 2/28 Russ Mary Mircea Emil $200,000
4618 Woodside Old Hickory 37138 2/17 Saba-Shearsby Sharyl; Shearsby Stephen J Dyer Sean $185,000
707 Paige Nashville 37207 2/14 Nguyen Van Brown William A III $180,000
138 Harris Madison 37115 2/25 Entrust Invs LLC Hensley Hilliard R $170,000
4958 Edmondson Nashville 37211 2/25 Rothberg Adam J Adams Brandon Trustee $151,000
0 Luster Goodlttsvlle 37072 2/7 Smith Leah; Smith Timothy Steven Biggers Glen E; Biggers Leila P $125,000

