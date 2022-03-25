Kidd ranked among top financial advisers

VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

Brock Kidd, a founding partner and managing director for Pinnacle Asset Management and private wealth manager with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., was recently named to Barron’s list of the 2022 Top 1200 U. S. Financial Advisors Ranked by State.

Kidd, who manages more than $750 million in client assets, is one of 18 private wealth advisers in Tennessee and seven in Nashville to make the list. With more than 25 years of experience, he is the No. 1 financial consultant in the Raymond James financial institutions division.

Operation Finally Home names Drew senior VP

Operation Finally Home has appointed David Drew senior vice president of operations, who previously served as a member of the Operation Finally Home Advisory Board.

Drew will provide leadership to all Operation Finally Home projects, including project budget development, management and execution. In addition, Drew will help to foster relationships with builders, contractors, suppliers and others who support Operation Finally Homes’ mission.

Drew, who got his start in the residential building industry, brings more than 30 years of experience to his role. Most recently, he served as the director of product development at MiTek. Before that, Drew played an instrumental role in revitalizing ElectraLink, the largest commercial low voltage technology installation company in Texas, where he served as vice president for sales and marketing.

Drew also previously served as the technical sales manager at LP Building Products 1997-2012.

From 2007 to 2011, Drew served as the president of Rebuilding Together, a Nashville nonprofit devoted to helping low-income residents with repairs that ensure their homes are safer, more energy efficient, comfortable and affordable.

ESa adds 3 new employees

ESa welcomes John Thomas, Stacie Berry and Zilan Jalal.

John Thomas, Associate AIA, joins ESa as a member of the Architecture Team. He earned a degree in architecture from Mississippi State University. Before joining ESa, he served as an architectural associate for Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects in Montgomery, Alabama.

Stacie Berry joins ESa as a member of the interior architecture team serving as a senior interior design manager. She graduated from Watkins College of Art and Design and has been a designer in Middle Tennessee for more than 22 years. Berry previously worked as an interior designer at Shonna Sexton Studio in Nashville.

Zilan Jalal joins ESa as a member of the architecture team. She holds a degree in architectural engineering from Tennessee State University. Before joining ESa, Jalal worked as a research assistant at TSU.

Arts & Business Council announces Periscope class

The Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville has selected the 2022 class of Periscope: Artist Entrepreneur Training (Periscope Nashville), an annual business development intensive that empowers working artists to see their creative practice through an entrepreneurial lens. This year’s class consists of 25 artists working in an array of disciplines including visual art, drama, music, dance, film and more.

Artists are chosen through a competitive application process and scored by a panel of community reviewers that includes leading artists, curators, musicians, and creative entrepreneurs in Nashville’s arts, culture and business sectors.

Selected artists participate in eight weeks of entrepreneurial training followed by six months of individualized mentorship by high-caliber business mentors. The program culminates at the Periscope Pitch + Artist Entrepreneur Showcase in September where artist entrepreneurs unveil their creative businesses to the community. After two years of offering the program virtually, Periscope Nashville returns to in-person training this year.

The 2022 Class of Periscope Nashville is:

• Aaron English, music

• Alison Underwood, visual art

• Amber Sweeney, music

• Amy Harms, visual art

• Amy Malinda Hoskins, literary arts/visual art/community artist & advocate/gardener

• Ashley Hylbert, visual art

• Becca Hoback, drama/theater/performance art/dance

• Benno Nelson, film/television

• Bonnie Aldcroft-Curran, visual art

• Catherine Hollo, ceramic sculpture/jewelry

• Jade Sotelo Carter, visual art

• Jamison Sevits, multidisciplinary

• Kelly McKernan, visual art

• Lisa Reed Preston, visual art

• Mark Jones, visual art

• Marla Faith, visual art

• Patrick TV Volz, visual art

• Rachael Golden, visual art

• Sangeetha Ekambaram, drama/theater/performance art/dance/music

• Shea Moore, visual art

• Shondell McFall, drama/theater/performance art/film/television/literary arts, music/public art/creative placemaking/visual art

• Soteria Balmer, music

• Steve Wedan, visual art

• Trisha Peña, multidisciplinary/visual art

• Victoria Quirk, visual art