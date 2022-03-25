VOL. 46 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 25, 2022

Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free, but registration requested. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Good Morning Gallatin

Join us for Good Morning Gallatin, our Legislative series. This month, Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown joins us for a city update. Hampton Inn-Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. 7:30-9 a.m. This program is open to both Chamber members and future members. Registration required. Information

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium

Nashville’s Food History: How Race Played and Continues to Play a Role, presented by Les Dames d’Escoffier Nashville Chapter. Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50 or $150 for all three. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and take-away material. A three-part series. Additional events April 23, May 21. Information

MARCH 26-27

Maker’s Market

Meet some of the region’s most talented vendors and talented artisans. Factory at Columbia, 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd. Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday: 12-4 p.m. Free. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 28

Women in Business Luncheon March

Jam Stewart, vice president corporate affairs, Mars Petcare, speaks on “Driving Positive Change,” which explores how to improve careers while leaving the workplace and people you meet better than before. The luncheon will kick off with 30 minutes of networking. The program will begin at noon. Space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. The Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Ave. N., Franklin. Fee: $55 Members, $75 Non-members. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Small and Diverse Business Forum

Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue South, 8-11:30 a.m. Fee: $30, includes parking, coffee, lunch, admission to the supplier diversity fair and two workshops. Information

American Red Cross Nissan Lifesaver Luncheon

Celebrating Women in Philanthropy. Grammy-winning artist Amy Grant will be the keynote speaker, and the chapter will honor several women who have made significant impacts in Tennessee with their philanthropic work. The honorees include: Humanitarian Award: The Women of the Lynn Family, Loretta Lynn and Tayla Lynn; Mission Award: Danielle Breezy, meteorologist, WKRN News2; Nashville Area Volunteer Award: Denisha White; Lifesaver Award: Katie Crumbo, FNP-BC. Tickets are now on sale for $75. 11:30 a.m. registration and seating. Information

Intro Nashville Program Info Session

A multiday, immersive program that helps participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives. Register to learn more about this unique program today. You will receive your Zoom login information in your registration confirmation email. 1-1:30 p.m. Additional sessions: March 31, 10-10:30. Information

Women in Business Maury County

Networking Breakfast at Tropical Smoothie, 1017 Crossings Blvd. 8-9 a.m. Free, though participants pay for their meal. Please register. Information

WEDNEDSAY, MARCH 30

UT Extension Lunch & Learn

Kim Hall will share knowledge on Koi Ponds. UT Extension Office, 658 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. 12-1 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Information

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals

Hear how the husband-wife team behind Sticks & Stones Axe grew their business. Connect with other young professionals who live or work in Williamson County while throwing around some axes. Young Professional events are designed for professionals 40 and younger. Space is limited, advance registration is required. 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Note: Closed-toe shoes and signed waiver are required for throwing axes. Free. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

TOSHA spring 2022 training

Walking, working surfaces. Rutherford County Chamber, second floor, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Fee: TN Chamber member: $125; Non-member: $150. More training opportunities: April 5: TOSHA Forklift & Warehouse Safety; and 30-Hour OSHA for General Industry, May 10-13, Murfreesboro. Information

Trash Talks: The Issue of Solid Waste in Middle Tennessee

With steady regional population growth comes a steady increase in residential and commercial garbage disposal. The challenge is made more pressing by the fact that local landfills are nearing maximum capacity. This places the burden on Middle Tennessee counties to identify the most cost effective and environmentally conscious methods of reducing and managing solid waste. Learn more about what impacts solid waste and innovative solutions that business and community leaders are using to meet these challenges. Adventure Science Center, Jack Wood Hall, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. 9-10 a.m. Free. Registration needed. Information