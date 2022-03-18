Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

Xavier defeats Vanderbilt 75-73 in NIT quarterfinals

Updated 7:18AM
CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Kunkel made a layup with 57.1 seconds left to give Xavier the lead en route to a 75-73 win over Vanderbilt in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 16 points, one of five Musketeers players in double figures. Colby Jones added 15 points, Kunkel chipped in 14, Nate Johnson scored 12 and Jack Nunge had 10 for Xavier (21-13).

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Commodores (19-17). Myles Stute added 12 points and Jordan Wright had 11 points.

