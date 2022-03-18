Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

Sims carries Middle Tennessee past Abilene Christian in CBI

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Sims had 17 points as Middle Tennessee got past Abilene Christian 85-69 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night.

Eli Lawrence had 17 points for Middle Tennessee (26-10). DeAndre Dishman added 11 points and and Camryn Weston posted nine points, nine assists and five steals

Cameron Steele had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (25-11). Coryon Mason added 15 points and Mahki Morris had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0