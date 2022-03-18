Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

Tennessee announces $50M in grants to expand tutoring push

Updated 7:16AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee education officials have announced $50 million in grants to expand a tutoring program.

The state Department of Education says the additional money will help expand the TN ALL Corps program to offer tutoring to another 30,000 at-risk students in first through eighth grades.

The additional money will be awarded through eight grants ranging from $4.5 million to $9 million.

Community organizations that apply for and receive the grant money will provide tutoring for English language arts and math at a ratio of one adult to three students in grades 1-5 and one adult to four students in grades 6-8.

The application deadline is April 22.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0