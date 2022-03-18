Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

Lee: State is 'willing to work' with Titans on new stadium

Updated 7:19AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Monday said his administration is "willing to work" with the Tennessee Titans as they plan for a new stadium but held off committing to any specific dollar amount that the state could help to fund the project.

"We've met with the Titans and expressed interest to be a part of the solution," Lee told reporters.

The Titans had been working on modernizing Nissan Stadium in Nashville — which first opened in 1999 — but renovation costs have doubled to $1.2 billion. Burke Nihill, the Titans' president, has since said a new stadium would be the better value in the long run.

Lee said he didn't have a timeline on when the state might commit to helping out on the stadium, saying it's up to the Titans and other "team members coming together to make this happen."

"But we're willing to work on it," he said.

